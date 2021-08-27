Nick Adkins and Weilani Bowers built a small but robust business, Manitou French Pastries, at the west end of Manitou Avenue in Manitou Springs. Adkins opened the business in 2018, and Bowers, who worked with him, took it over in March 2020.
Construction on Manitou Avenue to repair a damaged culvert closed the street near the bakery just days after it opened. But Adkins managed to build a strong base of loyal locals and returning tourists, and the shop was able to weather the COVID-19 slowdown although, as for many businesses, it was a struggle.
Now another round of road construction that has kept customers from being able to get to the bakery has permanently shuttered the little shop.
Regular customers were saddened July 16 to see a post from Adkins on the bakery’s Facebook page:
“For those that do not know yet, we had to close the shop. Thank you to everyone that supported us the past few years. The road construction was a bit too much for us to survive. It was a good run, and I’m glad our food was appreciated while it lasted. C’est la vie.”
The $4 million major roadway construction project known as the MAPS project (Manitou Avenue from Park Avenue to Serpentine Drive) started in the spring of 2021. It’s the final phase in the revamp of Manitou Avenue that has been completed to the western edge of Soda Springs Park over the past 10 years.
All summer long in the MAPS area, the eastbound side of Manitou Avenue has been torn up for a third of a mile, and while project managers have made every effort to provide access to businesses along the street, shops like the bakery have simply been inaccessible.
The work on the eastbound side of the avenue should be completed by the end of September, Manitou City Engineer Dole Grebenik said; then construction will shift to the westbound side.
At that point, at least, traffic will be able to flow along the newly constructed roadway, and the project is scheduled for completion in the fall.
But by then the high tourist season will be over, and other road construction projects are scheduled to resume or begin.
Simultaneously with the MAPS project, Colorado Springs Utilities has been replacing a gas line on Manitou Avenue from downtown area east to Beckers Lake.
The CSU high-pressure gas line will eventually end at the water treatment plant on Mesa Road, said Natalie Watts, senior public affairs specialist.
When tie-in work is finished at the intersection of Manitou and Pawnee avenues this week, the work will move east on Manitou Avenue to a final bore at Highway 24 and Beckers Lane.
“This project is part of the federally mandated Distribution Integrity Management Program,” Watts said. The program aims to improve the safety and integrity of gas distribution pipelines.
Traffic impacts thus far have been relatively minor, but motorists coming into Manitou are greeted with a cone zone and sometimes delays.
CSU also is replacing pipeline on Canon and Park avenues. That work was postponed until the fall, but it will start again after Labor Day, affecting traffic and parking, and won’t be completed until at least early 2022.
A bridge replacement and utilities installation on Beckers Lane, which feeds onto Manitou Avenue and is a route to Garden of the Gods Park, resulted in the closure of Beckers Lane throughout the summer. That project is nearly complete, and Beckers fully reopened this week.
To Manitou Mayor John Graham’s dismay, part of the Beckers pavement will have to be torn up and redone when CSU does its deep bore there.
And just when these projects are winding up, a crucial water pipeline replacement project will begin on Ruxton Avenue, affecting residents, visitors and businesses into next year.
For beleaguered Manitou businesses and residents, it seems like construction has been going on forever.
The Westside Avenue project, which redid a 1.5-mile stretch of Colorado and Manitou avenues, was substantially completed in November 2019.
It transformed the avenue with a safer, more attractive streetscape, updated infrastructure, drainage improvements and replacement of the bridge at Columbia Road, but restricted traffic coming in and out of Manitou for almost three years.
It wasn’t the only construction project going on at the time, either.
Work to replace the Park Avenue bridge, which traffic from the stores and restaurants on Canon Avenue has to cross to get back to Manitou Avenue, took about six months, and when it was done in February 2018, further construction was required to correct a miscalculation in the slope of the bridge that made it hard to get across.
During that time, traffic on Canon and Park avenues, normally one-way streets, had to be turned around, and parking along the streets was limited.
And Colorado Springs Utilities replaced 7,500 feet of old water pipeline with 30-inch pipe along El Paso Boulevard, a project required by improvements to the Mesa Water Treatment Plant. That work spanned several months in 2017-18.
During the Westside Avenue project, traffic frequently was restricted to one lane, causing backups and long waits.
Many merchants along the route saw their businesses diminished during construction, and business owners reported that their customers from Colorado Springs were avoiding Manitou Springs because of the construction.
Two lanes of traffic have been maintained most of the time during the MAPS project, but that has come at the expense of parking.
Sarah Freeman, founder and owner of Skye Candle Co. at 1107 Manitou Ave., said the loss of foot traffic and parking has had a huge impact on her business.
“It has drastically affected my sales, even more than COVID did last year,” Freeman said. “Compared to last year, my sales are down over 60 percent.”
In a normal summer, her business would be open five or six days a week.
“Now it’s only Friday through Sunday, because the sales can’t support me being open and having staff any more than that,” she said. “I’m working the shop a lot myself as the owner and not paying myself.”
She’s cut back on the candle-making workshops she offers and is relying mainly on online sales and regular customers to keep the business afloat.
Freeman said she was told the project on her side of the street was to be finished more than a month ago, but even when it is finished, there still will not be parking for her customers in front of her business.
“I rely on summer to make a good chunk of our income,” she said. “The city isn’t offering any impact grants or anything for businesses affected by this, either. So it’s an uncomfortable position, to say the least.”
Everyone is trying to stay optimistic, “but it has been very difficult on businesses,” said Leslie Lewis, director of the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce. “It’s taken out available parking, so there have been people who have come to town, there’s no place to park, and they leave.”
Echo Healing Arts Studio, which offers healing modalities, meditation and art classes, moved Aug. 1 from the 1100 block to 441 Manitou Ave., Lewis said. The new location has its own parking area.
Restaurants have had it particularly rough, she said, given the additional challenges they’ve faced during the pandemic.
The one consolation, Lewis said, is that the end product will be an improvement. The MAPS project is resurfacing the road, improving drainage and flood control, undergrounding utilities, adding Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant crossings and landscaping, and extending the streetscape to match the rest of the avenue through downtown Manitou.
“The one thing you hear from people is how fantastic the [Manitou portion of the Westside Avenue project] looks,” she said. “We all remember how long that took. And so if you can keep that in mind, the MAPS project becomes tolerable.”
ISSUES AND DELAYS
The MAPS project has encountered some of the same issues that caused delays in the Westside Avenue project, Graham said. Those included unexpected materials and labor shortages, as well as obstacles in the ground like huge boulders and old utilities.
“When you don’t have good, clean records of where your pipes are, there’s a lot of discovery — it’s almost like an archaeology game,” Graham said.
The city and the contractor, Wildcat Construction, considered suspending work during the tourist season.
“But doing it halfway and coming back was problematic,” Graham said. “If, for instance, we’d buttoned the street up and then had a really rainy season with flooding and washouts, we would have lost a lot of our work.”
Wildcat has tried hard to accommodate businesses and residents in the work zone, Grebenik said.
“In our weekly progress meetings, we talk about how are we communicating and how are we accommodating businesses and the residents,” Grebenik said.
The project managers worked quickly to reopen about seven parking spaces in the 1000 block of the avenue at the east end of the project, where businesses including The Kitchen restaurant are located.
“We were able to bring in asphalt millings and smooth it out and open it back up, so that there was not only on-street parking in front of their businesses but across the street as well,” Grebenik said.
The current work on the eastbound side spans two-thirds of the avenue, leaving one-third of the work on the westbound, Grebenik said.
Two businesses on the westbound side, convenience store Tubby’s Turnaround and D&D Liquor, “are very high-volume access,” he said. “The contractor will be required to maintain those accesses as much as possible.”
The two stores have a lot of frontage on the avenue, so the plan is to complete sidewalk, curb and gutter work on half of the businesses’ driveways at a time,
The city had hoped to avoid two construction projects in the downtown vicinity going on simultaneously this summer, and Grebenik was able to get CSU to hold off on the Park and Canon pipeline work for the summer.
Grebenik and Deputy City Administrator Roy Chaney have been meeting weekly with CSU.
“There’s certainly an agreement to try and coordinate as much as possible,” Graham said. “But when we get down to the actual things that are going on in the field and schedules, that gets to be problematic. It’s a little frustrating.”
In total, these improvements are painful during construction, “but the benefits they provide are more than worth it,” Grebenik said.
“All the things we’re working on will add value to Manitou. Residents and tourists and hopefully, businesses will have a better experience.”