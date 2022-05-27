Noah Makaiwi has found his calling as a “crag bagger” for Rock Garden, a Utah-based app that provides rock-climbers with 3D topographical maps of places they climb. If the job title doesn’t look familiar, that’s because Makawai is one of the first people to ever hold this position. His Linkedin provides a comedically simple explanation — “Rock Picture Taker” — which doesn’t quite capture the complexity of creating the 3D models used in the app.
As Makaiwi points out, the best way to understand is to download the app and see. The app’s 3D models of rock walls look like something out of a Mission: Impossible film — and with a swipe, users can see a detailed, rock wall from every angle, and the climbing route highlighted in bold colors.
Makaiwi’s path to this unique position was far from straightforward. The 23-year-old has been a shift supervisor at Loyal Coffee, a bakery clerk and a church repairperson. But his passion for climbing, connection to the community and distinct educational background make him perfect for this new position. As he helps spread the Rock Garden app through Colorado, he hopes it will be a positive influence on the changing city.
What is the Rock Garden app and what do you do for the company?
Talking about rock climbing specifically, you look towards guidebooks to reference where routes — specific climbing paths up walls — are. There’s already a lot of apps for other types of outdoor recreation, like hiking or mountain biking. The way that Rock Garden stands out is it provides 3D topography for the people that use it. … So for specific areas that you want to climb, you get a 3D model of the whole route. With climbing guidebooks, you can get confused because you only have a 2D representation of the wall from a photograph that somebody took. With Rock Garden, you can manipulate the data through the app itself to physically see the whole rock-climbing wall. So you can know specifically, ‘I’m climbing this route, and I don’t have to worry that I’m going off track and doing something harder or something I didn’t anticipate.’ My job is to take photos of the routes to make a 3D model through a process called photogrammetry.
How did you learn to create 3D models through photogrammetry?
I went to Pikes Peak [State] College for an associate degree in the Computer Assisted Drafting Mechanical Design Program. I wanted to get into mechanical engineering, but I dropped out during the pandemic and decided not to go back. I had no idea what I wanted to do with the degree, but I had a love for engineering. Originally, I did the program as a way to get by, maybe as a drafter for engineering firms. Even though I was only there for two and a half semesters, I learned so much about the industry that I felt like I could enter the job market quickly. I highly advocate for Pikes Peak [State] College.
How did you start working for Rock Garden and what’s your role in the company?
I had no idea that a job like this was an option. I learned about Rock Garden through [the Instagram account of] a gym I follow in Utah. Rock Garden had a marketing campaign showcasing the app at the gym, and I immediately thought it looked so cool — especially because I’ve always loved outdoor recreation. When I was younger, I was big into climbing fourteeners, mountaineering and canyoneering. Also, when I was in school, I really liked creating; I took a 3D printing class and loved making physical models of mountains. So it was a love and experience that I already had. To see it in an app made me realize the opportunities in the industry, so I looked them up and saw on their website an application for climbers to test the app. At the end of the application, there was a section for comments. I wrote that I was super stoked because I had some experience with 3D modeling. Then they reached out to me and invited me to join their data acquisition team. Now I’m at ground level for the company — currently, I’m the only one working for the data team in Colorado Springs.
What are Rock Garden’s plans for Colorado Springs and what are the challenges?
Their goal with having people out in Colorado Springs is they want to grow the app beyond Utah. We’re in talks about expanding the app routes to more areas of Colorado but it takes a little bit of stepping on people’s toes — so we’re trying not to infringe on climbing spaces that already exist. I would say in Colorado, there’s a lot of gatekeeping in the outdoor recreation community, especially for climbers. The culture of climbing in Colorado is founded on the fact that it’s one of the first places rock climbing began as a sport, so there’s an older generation of climbers that don’t want to see the sport change. Traditional climbers don’t see it as ‘truly’ climbing if outdoor routes have added protection. As climbing has gotten more popular over the years, I think the older, more experienced community is kind of blindsided by the need for more inclusivity and safety.
How is Rock Garden going to positively influence the climbing community here?
I think it’s going to take time for the company to establish itself. The app plans to create a paywall where users can subscribe to different passes, as well as purchase data about specific climbing walls. One thing I really love about the company is that the proceeds will not only go towards expanding the app but also benefiting local coalitions — coalitions that provide equipment and money for the maintenance of existing climbing routes. Although there is a financial gain for us, we are also giving back to the outdoors of Colorado Springs. A big thing that I align with is being ethical with the outdoors and making it sustainable. I’ve lived in Colorado Springs my whole life and I’ve seen the impacts that the influx of people moving here, and tourists, have had on our outdoor spaces. I’ve seen a lot of damage to the ecosystems that exist in popular hiking areas. So I think Rock Garden does a good job of advocating for the outdoor industry and trying to make it sustainable.
What do you love about rock climbing? How does Rock Garden fuel that passion?
Well, I’m going to Salt Lake City next week to watch the International Federation of Sport Climbing World Cup. My wife and I are also belaying for the [IFSC Paraclimbing World Cup], which USA Climbing is hosting there at the same time. Belaying is basically just the person on the ground that holds the rope while someone is climbing and catches them with the rope if they fall. I’ve been volunteer belaying for USA Climbing for a while because they pay for travel to competitions, which I really like attending. I think competitions advocate for a sport that’s different from other community-based sports. I see a lot of community in climbing because you need the help of other people to do better for yourself. When you’re climbing, you can only see and feel what you know — but advice from other people can make all the difference. You have that space to learn at USA Climbing competitions. I’m the head belayer for the division, which basically means that I’m in charge of the safety at every event. If someone isn’t belaying a competitor safely, I decide whether to remove them. I’m basically a referee but for the safety of people’s lives. …
Again, I just really love the community aspect of climbing and problem solving. I would say mentors and friends taught me everything I know about climbing and belaying. It’s only through the people I’ve met in Colorado Springs that I’ve been able to get to the place I’m at now ... and I feel like working at Rock Garden is the first time that I’ve ever been able to understand the puzzle pieces of my education and my passion. I understand 3D modelling from school; I love rock climbing; and I love going on road trips around Colorado. This is the most niche thing that perfectly fits what I’ve learned so far.