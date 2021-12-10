Burnout was an issue for health care providers before COVID-19. Now, some 20 months into the pandemic and with no end in sight, it’s far worse.
Health care professionals have experienced crippling stress and burnout during previous COVID waves, but now they’re facing additional pressure from angry patients.
“When we have patients that may be arguing about diagnosis and treatment, it’s particularly challenging to feel like you’re doing something good today,” said Dr. Diane Thompson, a psychiatry specialist and provider in the Employee Assistance Program at Centura Health’s Colorado Springs facilities.
Providers are feeling disconnected, frustrated and angry, and are losing empathy for their patients — a symptom of stress and burnout known as compassion fatigue, she said.
UCHealth’s Southern Colorado facilities are seeing higher volumes of patients in their emergency departments than ever before, said Tamera Dunseth Rosenbaum, chief nursing officer for the south region of UCHealth.
Rosenbaum said there were 127 COVID-positive patients on Dec. 6 at UCHealth’s four Pikes Peak region facilities, most of them at Memorial Hospital North and Memorial Hospital Central. The region also includes UCHealth Grandview Hospital and UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital in Woodland Park.
While that’s lower than the high point of 152 patients hospitalized during the COVID surge in November 2020, “the difference is that the hospital is full of other patients who do not have COVID,” she said.
Patients hospitalized from all causes “are significantly sicker than what we’re used to seeing,” she said. “It’s what I call a perfect storm of events. All of these things contribute to staff feeling overwhelmed.”
According to a UCHealth weekly snapshot of COVID cases at all of its facilities in Colorado, 323 COVID patients were hospitalized on Dec. 2. More than 80 percent were not vaccinated — a fact that bothers many health care workers.
UCHealth providers are encountering patients that refuse intubation, infusion or certain drugs. Some even are saying that if they need transfusions, they don’t want to receive blood from anyone who has been vaccinated, Rosenbaum said.
This behavior “is not as common as maybe you hear about,” she said, “but the behaviors that are likely more common is that patients just don’t believe they actually have COVID or that they don’t need oxygen to sustain their lives. And sometimes that doesn’t go so well.”
Some patients are thankful and gracious with staff, she said, “but I will say I think there’s a general lack of awareness and lack of appreciation to our caregivers.”
COMPASSION FATIGUE
Hospital leaders compare the ongoing COVID crisis to a war situation in terms of its longevity and ability to cause PTSD in health care workers.
“Compassion fatigue is a symptom of PTSD,” said Calvin Paries, enterprise manager of Centura’s EAP. “A lot of that is due to being exposed to waves of patients that have fatal outcomes.”
After nearly two years of the COVID pandemic, physician burnout has reached another level, Thompson said. Not only are they experiencing unprecedented stress within the hospital and disappointment that some patients don’t realize the sacrifices they are making, but they are concerned about transmitting COVID to their families.
Health care professionals are pulling double shifts and making do with what they have because of staffing crises throughout the state, Paries said.
“We are always interested in what makes people stay,” he said. “When we round in our hospitals, we always ask: ‘Why are you still here?’ Most often the answer is: ‘We’re family.’”
One of the best antidotes to burnout is relationships and support from colleagues, Thompson said.
Centura works with staff to recognize trauma and burnout in their colleagues. Behavioral symptoms include substance abuse, domestic violence and suicide, and Centura has rolled out specific programs to deal with each, and also offers help and support when these issues extend to the families of health care professionals.
Prior to COVID, Centura instituted a two-day, peer-to-peer training program for physicians who were selected to be coaches and trained to recognize and support their colleagues, Paries said. More than 100 physicians have gone through the program.
“We also have a 24-hour physician wellness line,” he said. “It’s not typical of physicians to reach out for help, but they are utilizing it.”
Free counseling is offered for all Centura associates, whether full- or part-time, and their families, as well as wellness checks and access to the spiritual team.
“We’ve embedded EAP specialists in all our hospitals two days a month,” Paries said. They conduct support groups, training and work with leaders on trauma-informed leadership.
“It’s a multi-pronged approach,” Paries said. “All of those things are important to a vibrant organization.”
PATIENT SURGE
Besides having to deal with angry and argumentative patients and families, and two to four COVID deaths per day, UCHealth care providers are taking on more patients than before the pandemic.
In intensive care units, where the normal ratio of patients to nurses is 1-to-1 or 2-to-1 at most, the ratio has gone as high as 3-to-1, Rosenbaum said.
That’s been caused by the latest surge of patients with the Delta variant, as well as staff shortage.
UCHealth has been offering incentives to staff to pick up additional shifts or hours.
“We’ve had a lot of success with that,” Rosenbaum said. “My staffing looks a lot better today than it did about four weeks ago.”
But there is a limit to how many extra hours staff members are willing and able to work, over and above their normal 12-hour shifts three days a week.
UCHealth has been stepping up its hiring of new nurses from Pikes Peak Community College and UCCS while focusing on retaining the experienced nurses who have to train them, Rosenbaum said.
“We are doing these things in hopes that after the holidays, when we know that nurses may not be as excited to pick up additional shifts, we have some people who are going to step in and assist with patient care,” she said.
At the same time, she is concerned about another COVID spike that could occur after the holidays, as well as the possibility of inpatient flu cases.
Like Centura, UCHealth has developed a well-being framework for employees that includes a COVID support hotline, a virtual behavioral health center and support groups.
“A lot of the things we do are nonmonetary,” Rosenbaum said. “We give them a lot of free food and opportunities to get off the unit as much as possible — at least twice a day. We’ve set up Zen rooms and virtual reality rooms where they can put on a pair of goggles and take themselves away to a beach.”
When employees need to vent or talk, they can call in a “SWAT” team composed of chaplains and behavioral health specialists. Outside counselors also are available for those who need further assistance.
And supervisors and administrators are trained to provide emotional support and praise.
“We don’t have the community support that we had, back when we had parades and people thanking health care workers,” Rosenbaum said. “So we have to create that ourselves and make sure they know how thankful we are for what they are doing for our patients.”
SMALL EFFORTS
Patient volume at Children’s Hospital has been growing since it opened two years ago, said Kathie Seerup, regional vice president and chief nursing officer of Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs.
“All of our team members, from the folks who are preparing rooms for admission to our doctors and administrators and volunteers are coming in each day with the expectation that it’s going to be a very busy shift,” she said.
The hospital has seen higher numbers of COVID-positive children since early summer, but “that’s not the primary admission diagnosis,” she said.
As a Level 2 trauma center, the hospital sees children with injuries, behavioral health issues and, increasingly, other types of respiratory illnesses.
“We started seeing respiratory viral illness in the middle of the summer,” she said. “We typically don’t see that until the end of October, and now we’re starting to see influenza. That is putting some pressure on our ability to manage our typical resource load.”
The hospital has not had to make drastic changes to accommodate those patients, however.
To help shore up morale, the hospital has started a program called Seeds to recognize people who have taken care of a difficult situation or gone out of their way to pick up supplies. Administrators also are delivering meals to staff on the weekends to thank employees for their diligence.
“Just thanking people and taking the time to listen” makes a big difference, she said.
“These are things that aren’t hard to do,” Seerup said. “They are not big wows, but the human elements of working together in a stressful environment is really what it’s all about.”
CROSS-TRAINING
Patients can sense when providers are stressed, said Kate Bogue, director of operations at Matthews-Vu Medical Centers.
“Sometimes they’re not always sympathetic to the fact that we’re short-staffed,” she said.
The practice has about 65 providers at five locations in Colorado Springs.
Cross-training of employees helps fill gaps when there are necessary absences or vacancies.
A shortage of medical assistants is one of the biggest bottlenecks at the practice, Bogue said. Medical assistants collect data from patients before they see a provider and follow up with tasks such as ordering lab tests and requesting referrals.
“There’s quite a bit of workload on their plates,” she said.
The normal ratio of patients to providers is 1-to-1, she said. “Right now we have at least 2-to-1 and, worst case, 3-to-1.”
“We have taken some staff who have some clinical background and trained them up within the organization to work at a higher level,” Bogue said. “We’re having everyone work to the top of their scope.”
Overall, Matthews-Vu, like many practices statewide, is having to do more with less since the pandemic started, Bogue said.
“We still need to be available to take care of patients,” she said. “We can’t just close our doors.”