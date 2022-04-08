The permanent location of U.S. Space Command headquarters is still up in the air.
But even if the command’s headquarters and its 1,800-member staff are relocated from Peterson Space Force Base to Redstone Arsenal near Huntsville, Alabama, Colorado Springs’ aerospace and defense industry will continue to thrive, local leaders and state economic development experts say.
“Colorado Springs continues to attract major defense contractors and aerospace companies, and given our military installations and heavy concentration of intelligence professionals, we do not expect this to slow,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said.
Regardless of the decision, “Colorado remains the epicenter of national security space,” Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera said.
“We’re the proud home of multiple military installations, which include Peterson Space Force Base, Buckley Space Force Base, the headquarters of the U.S. Space Force Space Operations Command, the majority of the U.S. Space Force operational deltas and significant elements of the intelligence community. So critical missions in the space domain will continue to happen every day across our amazing, beautiful state, helping to ensure continued interest and expansion of the industry.”
The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC is not waiting for the decision but is actively preparing for any eventuality, said Jim Lovewell, chief defense development officer.
“Because Colorado Springs is a defense segment center for excellence, we’re seeing continued growth across the defense segment in general and the space defense segment specifically,” Lovewell said.
In January 2021, in the waning days of the Trump administration, the U.S. Air Force abruptly announced Huntsville would become the permanent headquarters for SPACECOM. At the time, Suthers labeled the proposed relocation, scheduled for 2026, a political move to reward Trump loyalists. Colorado’s congressional delegation has been putting pressure on the Biden administration to suspend the decision, which is under review by the Department of Defense Inspector General’s Office and the Government Accountability Office.
Colorado’s leaders called for the investigations in August 2021 after the former president said on a syndicated radio show that he “single-handedly” sent the command to Alabama.
“Former President Trump has admitted what we already knew: That he made a strictly political decision to move Space Command and completely disregarded both critical national security and budgetary considerations,” Sen. John Hickenlooper said in a statement Aug. 22, 2021. “This is exactly why we’ve called for a review and reconsideration of the decision.”
There has been no indication, up until press time, as to when the reports will be completed, but Space Command Commander Gen. James Dickinson told the House Armed Services Committee on March 1 that he needed and was expecting the assessments “soon.”
‘CLOSER TO THE STARS’
Primavera said the state has been making the case to the Department of Defense and the Biden administration that Colorado is the only long-term home for Space Command.
“The effort has brought together a broad, bipartisan political force at all levels of government — state, federal and county, and we won’t stop fighting … until the headquarters is here permanently,” Primavera said. “We all know that is too important to our national security — especially given the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine and Russian testing of an antisatellite weapon — to be left to an untested process lacking transparency, which is how we felt the decision was made in the first place.”
Despite the original decision and challenges presented by the pandemic, Colorado’s aerospace industry has expanded by 30 percent statewide over the past five years, which is 12 percent above the national level, Primavera said.
“We’ve continued to see interest from aerospace companies from all over the country and the world that were interested in expanding or relocating their business to Colorado,” she said. “No matter the outcome of the Space Command decision, Gov. Polis and I are confident that Colorado is the best place for aerospace leaders and employers to live, to work, to play, to run their businesses and to educate their kids, and we remain committed to supporting Colorado’s entire aerospace ecosystem.”
The state’s industry density, talent pool and quality of life continue to drive aerospace and defense investment here, Primavera said.
“The governor and I are fond of saying that in Colorado, we’re a mile closer to the stars,” she said, “which makes us a natural choice for the aerospace industry.”
Primavera listed these companies that have begun operations in Colorado since the basing decision:
•PteroDynamics, a company that is developing and building next-generation vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, which selected Colorado Springs as its new R&D headquarters and plans to add more than 180 new jobs
•FulcrumAir, a Canada-based company with facilities in Wellington that develops robotics and drone technology
•Blue Origin, a company founded by Jeff Bezos devoted to space exploration and development of launch vehicles; a hiring fair for its new Denver office in February reached capacity almost immediately after it was announced
•Germany-based Exolaunch, a provider of launch, deployment and in-space transportation services that opened U.S. headquarters in Denver in October 2021
•Sierra Space Corp., which is developing the Dream Chaser, a winged spaceplane that will deliver cargo to the International Space Station, and the Large Integrated Flexible Environment Habitat, a modular habitation and science platform that will provide businesses with opportunities to optimize products in zero gravity. Both are being developed in partnership with Blue Origin.
The aerospace industry is a leading economic driver for the state, Primavera said, with 34,750 direct employees, a $5.3 billion annual payroll and more than 500 companies and 240,000 employees who indirectly support the sector.
The aerospace sector contributes direct annual sales of $15 billion-$16 billion to the state’s economy, said Daniel Salvetti, strategy and analytics manager at the Global Business Development division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
“But then you have software companies and other services adding to the companies that are directly working on aerospace projects,” he said, “so the actual economic impact is much larger than the direct numbers that we typically cite.”
In addition, the economic impact includes the money all these employees spend on other products and services.
Nine major aerospace contractors, including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Northrup Grumman, L3Harris and Maxar Technologies, have large operations in the state.
“We’re proud of those assets and we know they’re going to keep growing in the future,” Salvetti said.
STRONG SEGMENT
The aerospace segment is a substantial part of Colorado Springs’ strong defense industry, which includes more than 250 companies, Lovewell said.
“We talk about companies that may produce microchips or other things that have space equities as well,” Lovewell said.
He cites Bluestaq, a government contractor that builds highly secure software for data management, engineering and analysis.
Founded in 2018 by entrepreneurs Seth Harvey, Andy Hofle, Simon Nunn and David Rodvold, Bluestaq currently employs about 65 people in Downtown Colorado Springs.
Among the company’s major projects is building a database of objects in space, for which it received a $280 million contract extension last year.
Bluestaq announced in March that it will be tripling the size of its facilities in Colorado Springs and hiring up to 585 additional full-time employees. These are jobs that pay an average annual salary of more than $190,000, Lovewell said.
“We helped them secure $5.57 million in job growth tax incentives,” he said, “and that is just one example of people coming into the region and seeing that this is the place to do business, especially in high tech.”
Lovewell said Bluestaq’s growth prompted the launch of Find Your COS, a suite of talent initiatives that will benefit both the aerospace and defense industry and the broader business community.
The initiative Hello Colorado Springs will bring a cohort of paid interns to Colorado Springs from June 1-July 31.
“They’re going to receive inculcation in the defense companies, aerospace and other segments,” Lovewell said, “but we’ve also got a whole cultural component to acquaint them with Colorado Springs as a great place to live.”
Peak Innovation Park at the Colorado Springs Airport also plays an important role in the industry.
Flywheel Capital’s 210,000-square-foot Peak Technology Campus is a speculative project that is being built at the park with the aerospace and defense industries in mind, he said.
“It’s going to deliver secure-ready sites, which basically is going to be plug-and-play for a lot of our big corporations who need to do sensitive work for the military,” Lovewell said. The project broke ground March 18, 2021.
“The aerospace and defense industries generate an annual economic impact of more than $7 billion in Colorado Springs and, though those industries are not the exclusive target for this project, the campus will provide the most up-to-date building technology and systems while providing the closest available leasing opportunities to both Peterson and Schriever Air Force Base,” Flywheel Capital Senior Director John Fefley said in a release announcing the groundbreaking.
Another relevant project at Peak Innovation Park is Aerospace’s $100 million expansion adjacent to its building to accommodate a state-of-the-art research and development facility.
The facility, scheduled to open in 2023, will be focused on space warfighting, Lovewell said.
In addition, “all three of Northrop Grumman’s divisions in Colorado are expanding,” he said. The company reached capacity at its 130,000-square-foot complex at Peak Innovation Park and moved some of its employees to an office in the Interquest business area, allowing room for more expansion at the airport location, Lovewell said. It plans to hire 250 employees by the end of this year for its local operations specializing in missile defense.
“These are just some examples of external firms seeing value in our region’s defense companies,” Lovewell said. “I would expect that the center for excellence for space is going to continue here, both as a function of the military who are here now, as well as the businesses that are coming into the city.”
“Even if the command was moved to Huntsville, to the unnecessary expense of the American taxpayer and detriment of our nation’s security, we know that most civilians will not relocate, keeping the vast majority of space experts here in Colorado Springs,” Suthers said.
And that, Lovewell added, “suggests that we are going to be the nation’s and, in many cases, the global place that people look to for space innovation, both on the military and civilian side.”