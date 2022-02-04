When real estate developer and financial consultant Kim Kuhle heard about opportunity zone funding — an economic development tool that allows investors to support projects in distressed areas and defer taxes on capital gains — she found the means to realize a long-held dream of helping veterans.
Kuhle’s father was a lieutenant in the United States Air Force, and she recalls living on several bases. When she was a child, her mother suffered with PTSD after being burned in an explosion, and her father, seeing his badly injured wife, had a heart attack. For Kim, that traumatic episode lingered and evolved into a desire to do something positive for veterans, especially those with PTSD.
After years of experience putting together complex finance packages and community development projects, Kuhle created the Veterans Victory Opportunity Fund in 2018.
Her vision was a system of holistic campuses where veterans could live, work and collaborate to build new businesses. Kuhle, who is based in Gretna, Nebraska, chose Southeast Colorado Springs as the site for her first project — the $67 million Veterans Victory Housing & Small Business Center.
Kuhle started the opportunity zone fund with $1,000. Now, four years later, the fund has attracted $2 million in investments and looks to raise $18 million more. Kuhle chipped in $625,000 of her own money and recruited a roster of lenders, supporters and partners.
Working with TBK Bank, Kuhle purchased a 15-acre tract of farmland, and on Jan. 27, celebrated groundbreaking on the first Veterans Victory project.
The campus, located at Bradley Road and South Powers Boulevard, will be the site of 240 accessible, green, multifamily apartment units and 15 business offices, along with event and coworking spaces for collaboration and networking.
On-campus financial education and small business training will be provided, along with physical therapy, mental health services, social events and recreational opportunities including yoga and hiking trails. The campus will be dotted with art and sculpture celebrating the service of military veterans.
For resident veterans who are transitioning into civilian careers, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center will offer further resources and services.
Some 25 percent of veterans want to become entrepreneurs after they leave the service, Kuhle said.
“I put it all together because veterans are looking for a way to expand on their knowledge after they leave the military,” Kuhle said. “We’re building on the shared knowledge of those veterans. … The driving force is to have something positive for that person who may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder or just wants to be in a community after transitioning.”
The Colorado Springs campus is just the beginning of what Kuhle envisions. She aims to create veteran communities in other locations across the country that will be modeled on the local Veterans Victory development.
FERTILE GROUND
“Colorado Springs is an excellent city for our first Veterans Victory, because 18 percent of the population is part of the veteran community,” Kuhle said. “And of course, there are many military bases.”
The campus adjoins Peak Innovation Park and is about a mile southeast of Amazon’s facilities there. Kuhle thinks that will provide opportunities for Veterans Victory entrepreneurs. The site also is four miles from Fort Carson.
The region’s strong government contracting sector was another incentive. Veterans on the campus will have access to resources and knowledge about veteran preference contracts.
“We’re hoping to have a group of entrepreneurs in our small business center that can take advantage of their veteran preference and land bids,” Kuhle said. “That helps everyone because we have more dollars coming into the veteran community.”
One of the features that will distinguish Veterans Victory is its use of GTSG Global’s AdvantEdge “smart city” technology to provide the fastest available broadband services, which will help veterans connect with and sell products and services to other veteran-owned businesses and government organizations across the country.
The community will also feature solar panels and lighting, charging stations and security systems connected to a local grid. These features will result in cost savings for the community and benefits for investors.
Besides opportunity zone investors, financing for the $67 million project will come from private lenders, Enterprise Zone incentives and Property Assessed Clean Energy Program financing, which allows property owners to implement clean energy projects and repay costs over 10-20 years.
But “opportunity zones are central to what we’re doing,” Kuhle said.
Created under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, opportunity zones allow investors to support development in designated opportunity zones chosen by each state. The area in which Veterans Victory is located is one of eight designated opportunity zones in El Paso County.
Investors who contribute to the Veterans Victory opportunity zone fund can defer tax on eligible capital gains depending on how long they hold the investment. Under the law, there is a 10 percent exclusion of the deferred gain if the investment is held for five years. If it is held for at least seven years, the exclusion becomes 15 percent.
If the investment is held for at least 10 years, the investor is eligible for a base adjustment to the fair market value on the date the investment is sold. As a result, the appreciation on the investment is capital gains tax-free.
Kuhle estimates that, besides the tax savings, investors will reap an internal rate of return of 20 percent or more. She plans on seeking additional investment from banks seeking Community Reinvestment Act credit and investors looking for capital gain advantages.
The community itself is expected to generate more than $6 million a year, primarily through rents for one- to three-bedroom apartments and offices.
WAITING LISTS
Less than a week after the groundbreaking and public announcement about the project, Veterans Victory has a waiting list of 110 people for the apartments. While most will rent at market rates, the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s VA Supportive Housing program and grants will subsidize 40 Mt. Carmel supportive units, Kuhle said.
Veterans Victory also has been fielding inquiries about the commercial spaces, said Chuck Lesnick, vice president of New York City-based Relocation Management Associates and an investor in the project for himself and on behalf of his 96-year-old father-in-law, a World War II veteran.
Lesnick, also a member of the project’s advisory board, met Kuhle through an opportunity zone conference.
“I was drawn to her because she’s incredibly enthusiastic about the mission,” he said. “And from an investor’s point of view, she’s offering a great IRR.”
Lesnick said he has been involved in 10 other opportunity zone projects and is helping to bring other people to the table “who are larger players in the OZ market. I’m confident we’re going to get one or two to commit in the very near term.”
Local firm Hammers Construction is the design-build general contractor for Veterans Victory and is donating a portion of its services. “We always like to be a good sponsor, and we’re appreciative of our veterans,” Vice President Dave Hammers said.
“Organizations will reach out to us and have us put budgetary numbers together for ground-up projects,” he said. “That way, they don’t have to go through the whole process of an architect and pay for all that. We’ll do most of those services for free, especially for organizations such as this. So I think our process got us in the door. Once we met with them and figured out what they’re doing, we were able to help them.”
The project is in the preliminary design phase, he said. Hammers expects it will take six to eight months to complete the design, get needed approvals and permits, and begin construction. He estimated the project will be complete about 14 months from now.
“We’re excited to do it, and we’re happy to give back to the community,” he said.
The Colorado Springs community will be the blueprint for projects in other cities, but they will vary according to locations, Kuhle said.
“We have already identified land in Pueblo and in Grand Junction,” she said. “Grand Junction might end up being a specialized area where a number of veterans do fishing and hunting entrepreneurship. We think Pueblo will be a little more about the trades, like welding, electricity and phototechnics — that is the fastest growing part of solar energy training.”
A community in South Sioux City, Nebraska, will focus on 20 nonprofits that want a rent-to-own program for their offices.
“Veterans Victory will build those 20 offices for the 20 nonprofits and run it for 10 years while the nonprofits are saving their money and making their payments for their own offices,” she said.
In Omaha, “we anticipate having tighter partnerships with the special center here for anti-bioterrorism,” she said. In San Benito, Texas, “we’re including first responders and we’re including Border Patrol along with the veterans’ services.
“There are many exciting things that we can do, and jobs that we can create, with our plan.”
Veterans who would like to join the waiting list for Veterans Victory Colorado Springs can text Kuhle at 402-639-8855. More information is available
online at vvsbc.com.
