Hurricane Katrina hit two months after Alana Lipscomb graduated high school, right as she was getting ready to start college in Mississippi. It changed her perspective on everything.
“You may come back to a home that is not there,” Lipscomb said. “So what do you pack knowing that you may come back to nothing? It was very eye-opening.”
Lipscomb’s family moved to Colorado Springs from Bogalusa, Louisiana, in 1992. She was a senior in high school when they moved again, this time leaving the Springs for Wiggins, Mississippi. It was there, in 2005, that Lipscomb would experience the wrath of Katrina — but instead of letting it cloud her outlook, she focused on the generosity and outpouring of support from her community, local churches and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which helped her cover expenses and get back on her feet after she moved back to Colorado to continue her education at Pueblo Community College.
After two semesters she headed south again, spending a year at the University of Southern Mississippi, then working as a massage therapist. Lipscomb returned to Colorado in 2012, after her first two children were born, this time settling in Colorado Springs, where she enrolled at Pikes Peak Community College. Here, she found her niche working with nonprofits.
In 2016, she joined nonprofit Shine Nation Inc., an afterschool program that engages children through theater, song and dance. She and her wife worked there for five years. This year, Lipscomb joined El Pomar Foundation as the emerging leader development program coordinator.
She spoke with the Business Journal about her journey.
In Mississippi, you were a massage therapist. Is that when you decided you wanted to care for others?
Absolutely. So when I started massage, it was mostly about Black health and wanting to make sure that I was doing what I needed to do. I really cared about eating healthy, being healthy and making sure that your body was a temple. … So massage was my way of being able to give back to the community and I really enjoyed it. I wanted to be a nurse at one point in time and massage was the entryway into that field. But once I started going to college in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, I took that first science class and I figured that nursing was not for me. So it was there that I decided that I had to take some classes in administration and I really enjoyed those classes … so I started veering off more toward things like administration and nonprofit work, and applying to Pikes Peak Community College. I got my associate degree in general studies there.
While I was at PPCC, I was a part of the student government and I got into the role of SSAC, which is the State Student Advisory Council, and I became the chair for that board. It really empowered me to do what I love, which is helping people, helping the students. I got to the point where I was introduced to some faculty members with the Colorado Community College system, and they recommended me for a spot on the board of Open Educational Resources. So I ended up getting to serve on that board and in serving at that time with SSAC, we ended up going to Washington, D.C. to lobby for some [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] issues and lobbying for food insecurity, things that were really important to me and making sure that everybody gets a seat at the table.
How has your journey informed who you are today?
So my mom moved here with me when I was about 5 years old to Colorado, and she works for Walmart. She worked her way up all the way to a store manager position. She ended up getting the store manager position in Wiggins, Mississippi, and so my senior year, I had to move with my mom and my dad to Mississippi, where she could further her career. It was a bit traumatizing because I was going to Harrison School District 2 here and that had always been what I’d known ... and from my freshman year up into my senior year [of high school], I had been the class president. I was really excited about my senior year, being able to be a part of ending that year with my friends. … Then you get to Mississippi and it’s having to have that conversation about things [not being] the same as it is in Colorado. You can’t make friends as easily.
Definitely, being in the South, it awakened my Blackness. [That’s] what I feel like it did. Being able to understand my roots and understand being around Black people, I loved it so much. I just loved being able to go to the college where I found out about fraternities and sororities and watching them step and just that whole atmosphere. It was beautiful. But Colorado always had my heart.
Tell us about being part of the academic honor society Phi Beta Kappa.
When I got to Pikes Peak Community College, I had more people that were depending on me — my children — and I just was more driven. I wanted this to work. I didn’t want it to be a situation where it was another failed attempt. And so I just put in a lot of work and I was really excited about the grades, because I enjoyed the topics that I was receiving there. So when I got the invitation to be a part of Phi Beta Kappa, I was excited. My grades were proving that I could do this, I can really finish. And to end with it — the ceremony and all of that — it just was really, really like a full-circle moment to be able to be in school and have my kids see what kind of student I am and be proud that I’m also not just attending, but also putting in the work and getting good grades.
Colorado Springs is a conservative area, and Mississippi is also very conservative. How do you navigate being Black and queer in these spaces?
It is hard, I’ll tell you that. I never fully know when to bring up that I have a family and I have a wife. And it’s nothing that we ever hide because this is who we are. A lot of people will talk about their family and it’s very comfortable to be able to talk about your family, but it always makes me feel like I have to take a step back because I don’t want to offend anybody by saying I have a wife — but that’s reality. I have a wife and we’re raising a family. ... When I was working in Mann Middle School, that was the first job that I went to and was just completely open about having a wife. The kids were the ones that responded the most because they were able to have somebody that is an adult, a trusted adult on staff. For one, I was one of three Black people in the building. To have that on me and to also be able to let them know that I am in a marriage with a woman, they would be able to come to me and have conversations about their own sexuality and it being more safe for them. And so I ended up being a part of the LGBT group on campus.
To be able to talk with them about certain situations and about coming out to their parents or even just being able to talk about what those feelings look like, because you know middle school is like your emotions are all over the place. Being able to hone that in and have somebody that they can talk to, that’s always been something that I value. And that’s the reason why I’m always open about our relationship, because I don’t ever want to feel like I’m hiding it and I don’t ever want anybody to feel like they have to hide it about themselves too. You get all of me.
Did the FEMA assistance you received influence you to give back?
I’ve been blessed to be able to have assistance for a lot of different things, whether that be housing, whether that be food, whether that be cash or [help] from FEMA. When it came to Hurricane Katrina, I had been raised in Colorado — all we knew was blizzards — and to be a part of a hurricane, it’s a different type of mindset. ... I knew that FEMA was able to take care of some of my expenses, like my rent and my school ... they were taking care of me. When I got to Pueblo, the community reached out as well. There were churches that gave me gift cards. There was a furniture store that came and furnished my first apartment. It was just so beautiful to know that I didn’t even reach out to any of these people ... they wanted to be able to let me know that I’m not in this alone. And that’s how it always feels whenever I am able to get any kind of assistance for me and my children. Before I was married, it was housing and food stamps. I just felt like these organizations wanted to help me. And I know there’s a lot of different things that go into it and just being able to know that that’s a resource and that me and my family are a part of it. ... I couldn’t always make my bills, I couldn’t always afford to make sure that my kids had everything they needed, and just having that extra cushion helped me and my kids. So now, at this point in our lives, all me and my kids and my wife like to do is make sure that we can give back to the community as well, whether that be our time volunteering, whether that be us using any of our resources or our tools to make sure that somebody else has help if they need it. Because we never went without. And I don’t want anybody else to have that situation where they feel like they are going without. You never have to.
Are you able to further that goal with El Pomar?
Yes. [Within] the Emerging Leaders Development Program, there are four different groups — the Black; the Native American; the Asian American; and the Hispanic/Latino [advisory councils]. They’re all full of very professional leaders in their fields who are on boards and so different nonprofits can find these people [and recruit for leadership development programs, community volunteer opportunities and board positions]. ... One thing I’m helping with right now is creating this database so that nonprofits can go to the database and find somebody ... to fill out their board so that our voices can be heard ... on anything from a school board to a state board. I enjoy being a part of this process.