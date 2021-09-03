In a recently published Op-Ed [“Opinion: Canceling, destroying controversial art not OK,” Aug. 27, 2021] in the Colorado Springs Business Journal, the FAC was accused of canceling and destroying art purely due to its content. The Fine Arts Center at Colorado College always welcomes conversation and civil discourse, and we would have welcomed a discussion with the writer of this feature in order for all of us to gain greater understanding.
Unfortunately, the writer did not contact the Fine Arts Center to discuss how arts institutions handle racist depictions in their collections, or for accurate information about these particular art works, how they will be preserved, and our process which, in this instance, began three years ago with a town hall discussion.
Though we are part of an academic institution, our museum adheres to the standards set by the American Association of Museums, who in July reaccredited the FAC for another 10 years. We take this sort of public accusation seriously and want to clarify our intentions with the referenced art works.
The art works are not being destroyed. Although long believed to be frescos painted directly to the wall’s surface, the Lockwood murals are painted on canvas and glued to the wall.
The art works have sustained damage in the space they are currently installed, a space not suitable for art since being utilized for restaurant service decades ago. As documented in a May 2021 third party condition report: The surfaces are moderately soiled with ambient grime and food residues, particularly the right/east panel on the doorway leading to the kitchen area.
Their current location does not meet our standards for collection exhibitions. Oil paintings on canvas are susceptible to exposure to high light levels, fluctuations in temperature and humidity, and mechanical damage from accidental contact. We are unable to adequately control for these conditions in the restaurant space which has floor-to-ceiling windows, high levels of activity directly adjacent to the objects, and larger than appropriate changes in humidity and temperature.
The museum team is working with a professional conservator to assure protection throughout the removal and minimize damage to the best of our ability. We intend to deinstall, clean and move them into the FAC’s permanent collection storage with the rest of the museum collection to assure appropriate care and preservation.
The works are not being deaccessioned from the collection or the building and will be eligible for display for educational purposes, just like all other objects in the museum’s collection.
In response to the content discussion in the article, the objects depict characters from the American theater and cinema in ways that we identify today as racist — a minstrel performer, and the main character in a stage production of Uncle Tom’s Cabin. These depictions include dehumanizing and hateful stereotypes of Black people that were often seen in the arts in the 1930s.
As established when the conversations about the works first began three years ago, in the fall of 2018 — we do not seek to whitewash the past, or the present; rather, we commit to grappling with and understanding our history while at the same time upholding values of justice, equity, and inclusion. The presence of these two murals in our restaurant, a public space of gathering and community building, counters the Fine Arts Center’s work toward creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for all.
So yes, for the care of both the museum collection and our community — we’re moving some art.
Dori Mitchell
Director of Marketing & Communications, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College