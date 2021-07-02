The Business Journal’s June 18 editorial “Bailing out museum would set alarming precedent” did more than ruffle a few feathers. According to some people we’ve heard from, we emptied the henhouse and set the foxes loose among the chickens.
What did we do?
We wrote about issues facing the new Olympic & Paralympic Museum and the museum’s broader connection to what some consider a controversial brand. We also suggested that the city is stronger than the Olympic brand and questioned whether the payoff to businesses is worth it.
We had a long-time subscriber say it was a “swing and a miss” to wonder in print if “Olympic City USA” is the right brand for the city. We’ve heard that it was an opinion with no place in the Business Journal, and we’ve heard that criticizing the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee was tantamount to dismissing the entire Olympic movement, its economic impact and its values — all mere weeks before the rescheduled Tokyo Games.
That wasn’t our intention.
We admire Olympians. We all strive to live up to the values that the international Games portray. We recognize that the Olympics in Colorado Springs brings in tourists and that tourism is our second-largest industry. We know that many restaurants, retail shops and other businesses depend on tourism. The U.S. Olympic Training Center is here, and that’s a source of pride for us all. The fact that so many national governing bodies of sport make their homes here — to be close to USOPC headquarters — is also important to the fabric of this city.
The locally based NGBs, the new museum and the Games themselves mean jobs (amounting to a half-billion-dollar segment of the economy, according to city officials) — and jobs mean more money circulating in the local economy.
We get it.
And we admire every one of the people who created the Olympic City USA branding — we don’t question that they wanted what is best for the city and its future growth and development. It’s what we want as well.
But we aren’t the only ones questioning the Olympics and the USOPC right now. Congress passed a bill last year designed to protect Olympic athletes from abuse, that would provide federal investigation and oversight of the committee. Two members of Colorado’s congressional delegation sponsored the bill — Diana DeGette and Cory Gardner — in a rare instance of bipartisan cooperation in 2020.
Should we not discuss whether the tarnishing of the USOPC brand also tarnishes the city that is choosing to tie itself so closely to it? We thought we were right when we wrote the piece, but now we have to ask: Did we really do lasting harm to the city and its branding?
The conversations we’ve had since publishing our opinion have run the gamut. Some have chosen to opt out of further discussion, which is certainly their right. Others brought up bigger issues, like: Should the government pick winners and losers from private industry?
There are many important conversations to be had when it comes to the city spending taxpayer dollars and providing economic incentives that affect its (and your) bottom line.
We’ve ruffled some feathers, but this is what newspapers do — let the light in and ask the tough questions. We cover the news, but we also craft opinions in order to start vital conversations.
But through rational conversations and the revelation of more information, opinions can change. So you tell us: Is the Olympic presence important to Colorado Springs? Is branding with the USOPC vital to our city’s success?
We’d love to hear from you. Please let us know how you feel about Olympic City USA and we’ll share those thoughts (if you prefer anonymity, please say so when you email us). After all, newspapers serve as a mirror to the community — and we want to appropriately reflect the Colorado Springs business community.
— Amy Gillentine, Publisher