Erika Lehman has no prior cycling experience, but she’s undaunted by her new role as USA Cycling’s chief marketing officer.
Lehman replaced Matt Heitmann as CMO on Dec. 10 and she’s eager to help the organization tap into the cycling community.
“There are 6 million recreational avid cyclists in the United States and that’s a huge market of people who are wanting educational content,” Lehman said. “… My goal is to find a way to help USA Cycling fill those gaps in someone’s journey in the sport.”
Lehman, who grew up in Loveland and figure skated throughout her childhood, earned undergraduate degrees in English and art history in 2007 from University of New Hampshire.
Lehman leveraged her art history degree to secure work as a marketing director at Loveland Museum from 2012 to 2017. Her love of figure skating led to her role as U.S. Figure Skating’s marketing manager from 2017 to 2019. Lehman eventually took over as marketing director for U.S. Figure Skating from 2019 to 2021.
Lehman believes all this experience will help her succeed at USA Cycling and to propel the organization to new levels.
“There are a lot of people who know USA Cycling exists and we have to prove the value of this organization and show them why they need to be members,” Lehman said. “There are also people who ride four days a week who don’t know how USA Cycling can impact their lives. We have connect with them and show them the value in a membership and bring them into the family.”
Lehman spoke to the Business Journal about how past success will translate at USA Cycling, her goals for the organization and encapsulating the cycling audience.
Tell us about your previous job as marketing director for U.S. Figure Skating.
I came on board at U.S. Figure Skating in 2017 with the goal of helping grow membership. I was hired to help add a marketing component to membership to grow the new ‘Learn to Skate [USA]’ component of U.S. Figure Skating. U.S. Figure Skating rebranded their Learn to Skate program in 2016 and it ramped up in 2017. My objective was figuring out, how do we get this new brand out to people who don’t know U.S. Figure Skating exists? My focus was about growing the brand [U.S. Figure Skating and] growing awareness for Learn to Skate USA, which is the grassroots, novice skater program. After two years, I transitioned into the director of marketing for the entire organization. I had my hands on a lot of different projects from event marketing to membership marketing.
What are some accomplishments from U.S. Figure Skating that will help with USA Cycling?
With U.S. Figure Skating, the main goal was to grow membership and the organization. The organization is celebrating its 100-year anniversary and never in 100 years had U.S. Figure Skating had 200,000 members. Membership always hovered around that 170,000- to-180,000-member mark and that would go up and down. We would see big spikes after the Olympics and membership would dip for a while then come back up. But they never cracked that 200,000 mark. Two years after I started, we surpassed 200,000 members for the first time in the organization’s history. I put together the marketing campaign and led the initiative that drove that surge in memberships that brought us to 200,000 members. I also contributed to an increase in revenue. From 2017 to 2019, revenue from membership dues, admissions and a few other things that fall into the membership category, increased by 21 percent or approximately $1.2 million.
Talk about your work as CMO for USA Cycling.
I’m focused on the branding for the organization. I’m reinforcing the brand and helping everyone understand the presence USA Cycling has in the Olympic movement and in the sports market as a recreational sport and as an organization that champions the success of all riders. Another focal point is membership. Our goal for 2022 is to increase membership by 8,000, which is an aggressive goal. We want to end the year with 62,000 members. But those are the organizational goals, my overall focus is to connect to those recreational cyclists and help them find a place at USA Cycling so they can see the value being a member brings and look forward to all the things that happen with memberships. I really want to carve out a space for those riders — that’s one of my big goals in the next few years.
What are your plans to build the cycling community?
We had a few surveys done before I arrived here. Those surveys included a variety of cyclists, classifying them from Level 1, which is a beginner cyclist who rides trails in the neighborhood, to Level 4, which is the racer; the one who does the extreme rides. This is the person who [cycling] is their life. Cycling is where every extra dollar and every extra minute of their life is spent. These surveys looked at the wants and needs of all levels of cyclists. We recognized Level 2 and 3 riders want a community they feel involved in. They want educational resources to help them become better cyclists and level up their journey, and then they want to feel safe, happy and enjoy their time on their bikes. What we’re doing now is looking at how can we add to our membership or enhance our membership to give these people a sense of community, to help educate them to learn everything they need to know to become a better cyclist and assist them on their journey.
Also, we’re working on enhancements to allow people to track their achievements and know everything they’ve accomplished since they first decided to become a cyclist. We plan on adding a new level of membership called ‘The Ride.’ Every membership category has a name. There is ‘Ride,’ ‘Race,’ and ‘Race Plus.’ The ‘Ride’ membership is for casual riders — people who cycle in their spare time and occasionally spend money on cycling. They probably invested in a nice mountain or road bike and spend a few days a week riding. That membership actually comes with insurance; it’s called Spot Insurance. That covers them if they ever fall or get in an accident. Spot covers up to $25,000 in medical bills with a $0 deductible. [Accidents aren’t] always during a race or during an organized event. Accidents often happen when you’re training or going on rides with friends. This insurance is built to help these people have peace of mind when they’re out there doing the sport they love. We’ll launch that next year and form a new marketing campaign around that.
Will you be a one-person operation or will you have a crew to help accomplish these goals?
I have a team of five and hopefully the team will grow to six soon. We’ll have someone who works on marketing, communications, membership, strategy and data analytics. I have a wonderful team of talented people who help with each channel. I’d say the three main channels for my role are membership, marketing and communications.
How do you plan to meet or exceed expectations long term?
Right now, the bulk of the USA Cycling memberships are people who are licensed racers. [USA Cycling is] a spot where racers belong and not necessarily a place where people who just ride for fun, to participate in charity rides, or for exercise can come. My goal is to carve a space for those riders who love to ride their bike and that’s their chosen extracurricular activity. I want to create a space for people to connect with USA Cycling and see the value of membership there. Also, I want to grow the membership in the next few years over 100,000. We’ve settled in around that 60,000 mark. That’s a big increase, but I think it can be done if we listen to the target audience and put together something that resonates with them. That’s what was so successful for us at U.S. Figure Skating. It wasn’t about telling people to start figure skating. We wanted to help people get started in figure skating or get started in skating and then help them along the way in their skating journey so they could realize all their successes and have fun with it and grow into a figure skater. That’s what I want to do with cycling.
