In a legislative session that saw the introduction of more than 650 bills, lawmakers sought to assuage business owners’ greatest fear: that their unemployment insurance premiums might skyrocket.
The biggest victory for small businesses, advocates said, was the passage of SB 22-234, which, among other things, authorized the transfer of $600 million to pay back the federal government for advances to the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund.
“Without that bill passing, the premiums would have gone up exponentially,” said Angelique Espinoza, policy director for Good Business Colorado. Since other factors determine premium rates, businesses will face increases in 2023, but nowhere near as much as they would have without passage of this bill, she said.
The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC’s government affairs council supported SB 22-234 and HB 22-1315, which created a $90 million grant program to fund talent initiatives and workforce development, said Devin Camacho, government affairs associate.
But the chamber was not so pleased with HB 22-1362, a measure aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
“This bill will require the adoption of the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code, as well as other building codes that have yet to be written,” Camacho said.
While the bill’s goal is admirable, it will add considerably to new home prices, he said.
“The average 2,500-square-foot home would see a price increase of between $8,600 to almost $12,000, and the energy savings would only be $321 a year,” he said, citing figures from a June 2021 study by Home Innovation Research Labs for the National Association of Home Builders. As of press time, Gov. Jared Polis had not signed the bill, which has drawn opposition from many businesses and advocacy groups.
Overall though, businesses benefited from many of the measures passed during the session, including reduced fees for licensing, a fix to online sales tax collections and the expansion of childcare availability, said Lindsey Vigoda, Colorado director of the Small Business Majority.
“We have to consider that it’s an election year,” Vigoda said. “Many of the more inventive ideas were tempered down by bipartisan efforts to pass more digestible tax breaks and relief and investments in childcare — those are issues everybody can get behind. But we had a record budget, and Colorado was able to invest more into our entrepreneurship. So I think it was a good session, more or less.”
TOP PRIORITIES
The Chamber & EDC had three priorities for legislation this session, Camacho said: pandemic relief, affordable housing and workforce development.
The affordable housing priority was one reason why the chamber opposed HB 22-1362, he said.
It would “require developers who are building homes to ensure that those homes are solar- and electric vehicle-ready,” he said. “We do appreciate the intent, but this is not the way we do it. We believe that we should be incentivizing developers and businesses instead of mandating.”
Similarly, HB 22-1355 would require businesses to pay for a statewide recycling program, Camacho said.
The cost to each business would be determined by how much packaging material it uses, and a new nonprofit organization would facilitate the program and collect mandatory dues so that recycling would be free for consumers.
“Nobody is opposed to recycling and doing what we can to protect the environment,” he said. “But again, we should be incentivizing businesses and people to do this, but we should not be mandating it.”
The chamber also opposed SB 22-230, which would allow county employees to organize and engage in collective bargaining, but not to strike.
El Paso County released a report on the bill April 20, estimating an additional $6.1 million in yearly administrative costs to the county, associated with collective bargaining.
“The only way for the county to afford this would be cut services,” Camacho said.
The Chamber & EDC supported HB 22-1350, a measure that establishes a $90 million fund using American Rescue Plan dollars to provide grants for workforce talent development initiatives.
It also supported SB 22-146, which expands funding for the state’s middle income access program. The program incentivizes developers to build housing for Coloradans with incomes too high to qualify for affordable housing but who are cost-burdened by market rents — teachers, public safety officers, service industry workers and the like, Camacho said.
Cosponsored in the House by Rep. Marc Snyder (D-Dist. 18), the bill appropriates $25 million to expand the program, which is administered by the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority.
The chamber tracked 61 bills this session, Camacho said, supporting 32 of them.
“We got a lot of good grant dollars that are going to help with housing and workforce development,” he said. “But we also had some bills come out of this session that aren’t necessarily the most business-friendly, like the producer responsibility for recycling, and that will cost businesses.”
MONEY BACK IN POCKETS
Among the business-friendly bills were HB 22-1001 and SB 22-32, Vigoda said.
HB 22-1001 reduced business filing fees to $1.
“There’s some thought of whether that is truly enough for entrepreneurs who are scraping by, but I do believe every dollar counts,” she said.
SB 22-32 aims to ease the burden on retailers who sell products online in jurisdictions where they do not have a physical presence. The bill prohibits those jurisdictions from requiring such retailers to obtain a local business license if they have a state standard retail license and aims to streamline the state’s electronic sales and use tax simplification system.
“That’s a huge issue for entrepreneurs who are trying to sell goods across the state,” Vigoda said.
“I had one entrepreneur who reached out to me last week and said that she sold $10 worth of goods to someone in a different county, but then ended up having to pay $50 in fees, so she lost money on that transaction.”
Senate Bill 22-124, which was passed during the last moments of the session, benefits S corporations and LLCs, Vigoda said.
The bill modifies the SALT Parity Act of 2021, which allows these pass-through businesses to pay state income tax at the entity level. They then can claim an unlimited federal tax deduction for state and local taxes paid. The new bill makes the act’s provisions retroactive to Jan. 1, 2018.
“I think that is an overlooked bill that’s going to have huge implications of how small business owners are going to be able to have access to capital and have money back in their pockets,” Vigoda said.
Senate Bill 22-163 establishes a state procurement equity program that “ensures business owners who haven’t had access to procurement contracts could get their foot in the door in an equitable way,” she said.
Among other things, the bill creates a bond assistance program to help “historically underutilized” businesses, such as those owned by women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ community, pay the cost of the surety bond required when they solicit state procurement contracts.
Vigoda also applauded the legislature’s work in shoring up the childcare industry.
“We’ve seen, time and time again in our polling and conversations with small-business owners, that they’ve been struggling with childcare availability,” she said.
House Bills 22-1006, 1010 and 1295 make major investments in childcare, she said.
HB 22-1006 exempts property that is leased or rented to a childcare center from property taxes. House Bill 22-1010 creates an income tax credit for early childhood educators whose income falls below certain levels.
“Childcare providers are also small business owners,” Vigoda said. “Putting money back into their pockets is going to continue to create a robust childcare community.”
Working parents and entrepreneurs also will be helped by the universal preschool program that begins in 2023, she said.
HB 22-1295 created the Colorado Early Childhood Department, which will implement the program to provide 10 hours per week of free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds. The state estimated that the program, which is funded by voter-approved taxes on tobacco products, will save parents an average of $4,300 per year in childcare costs.
The department also is charged with creating a plan for early childhood workforce development.
BENEFITS AND CREDITS
Vigoda and Espinoza agreed that shoring up the unemployment insurance trust fund was the greatest benefit to businesses that came out of the legislative session.
Espinoza said the members of Good Business Colorado — who value equitable communities and a sustainable environment as well as a prosperous economy — also supported a lesser-known provision of SB 22-234.
Workers who meet the criteria for receiving unemployment benefits will be covered regardless of their immigration status.
“Employers are paying for them in any case, … and it matters to our business members that everyone is covered,” Espinoza said.
Espinoza also praised HB 22-1149, which extended the advanced industries investment tax credit for a year and increases the maximum amount of the credit from $750,000 to $4 million.
Advanced industries include manufacturers of advanced technologies, aerospace, bioscience, electronics and IT, according to the Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade.
The bill also increases the credit from 30 percent to 35 percent of a qualified investment in rural or economically distressed areas.
“We were particularly glad to see that, because we have members across the state, and we try to elevate those rural voices,” Espinoza said.
Good Business Colorado also supported several clean energy bills.
“Our headliner bill in that area was SB 22-051,” Espinoza said. The bill creates tax credits for residential and commercial property owners who install heat pump systems or heat pump water heaters after Jan. 21, 2023. It also exempts these systems, and eligible decarbonizing building materials, from state sales and use taxes.
Espinoza said Good Business Colorado supported HB 22-1355, because it will make recycling services more accessible for businesses in rural areas. She noted that the bill exempts businesses with less than $5 million in annual revenue from the dues that will pay for the program.
Good Business Colorado members were pleased with the passage of HB 22-1345, which establishes a regulatory scheme for PFAS chemicals — the “forever” chemicals that are found in numerous products, including the firefighting foam that contaminated groundwater in southeast El Paso County.
But Good Business Colorado was disappointed that the legislative session’s omnibus environmental bill, SB 22-138, did not pass.
“It had a variety of things that were going to help us meet the targets from HB 19-1261, which established greenhouse gas reduction targets,” Espinoza said. “We haven’t been making very good progress toward those goals.”