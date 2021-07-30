Legislators passed a raft of bills dealing with the cannabis industry during the 2021 session.
While the most sweeping and controversial of the bills, HB21-1317, put additional constraints on medical marijuana sales, several other bills were designed to bolster the industry.
With sales that topped $2.19 billion in 2020, “we need to recognize that the Colorado cannabis industry is entering a competitive phase with other states,” said Rep. Marc Snyder (D-Dist. 18).
“If you look at the history of Prohibition and alcohol, it got to around this point where roughly 20 states or more were just not enforcing the federal prohibition any more, and that’s when Amendment 21 repealed Prohibition.”
Snyder noted that “we’re not quite there yet” with marijuana, “but we’re getting close. And I think once that happens, there’s going to be a real shakeout in this industry.”
HB21-1317
While lawmakers paid attention to providing entrepreneurial opportunities in the cannabis industry and sought to address some of the constraints business owners face, they were also concerned about the effects of high-potency marijuana and concentrates, especially on young people.
House Bill 1317 calls for a review of scientific research on high-potency cannabis and creates a scientific review council to make recommendations to legislators.
The bill sets additional procedures a physician must follow when making a medical marijuana authorization, including a certification that states the THC potency of the medication being recommended, the form of dosage, daily authorized quantity and directions for use.
It specifies that medical and retail marijuana concentrates must be packaged in one-gram portions separated into not less than 10 separate, equal amounts, and limits retail marijuana concentrate purchases to 2 grams per day for patients 18-20 years old. Medical and retail purchases are limited to 8 grams per day for people 21 and older.
In order to prescribe medical marijuana to 18-20-year-old patients, two physicians must diagnose the patient as having a debilitating or disabling medical condition after in-person consultations.
One of the physicians must provide the patient with written documentation, and the patient must see one of the physicians for a follow-up appointment every six months.
These measures are designed to end “looping” — where medical marijuana cardholders go from dispensary to dispensary and purchasing the maximum amounts.
“The problem was that we had a system that reconciled every evening,” Snyder said. “So they could have already been to five or six dispensaries during the day before it registered that they had bought their maximum. … By the end of the day, you might have 2,000 doses, and that was making its way out into our high schools.”
Now, immediate entry of purchases into the tracking system is required so dispensaries are aware of previous purchases.
Lawmakers recognized “just how little we know about … really high-potency concentrates,” Snyder said, and wanted to have a solid scientific basis before imposing limitations on potency.
So instead of addressing potency, as they had originally planned, lawmakers they focused on restricting access by 18- to 20-year-olds and balancing the needs of other patients and medical marijuana businesses.
“A lot of people feel these high-potency products help them,” Snyder said. “I think we’re going to have to keep working on better processes and better protections in this space for kids.”
The bill poses concerns for the medical marijuana industry, said Jason Warf, executive director of the Southern Colorado Cannabis Council.
“The requirements placed on doctors in this bill are onerous and really unconstitutional,” Warf said. “It brings us into a realm where we’re requiring doctors to essentially prescribe cannabis, which we cannot do.
“We’ve been told by the majority of physicians that should this take effect, they probably will quit writing recommendations,” he said. “If we lose the majority of our physicians, that’s going to restrict access for patients. … In Amendment 20, it’s very clear that nothing can limit a patient’s ability to access.”
The packaging requirements spelled out in the bill “are very onerous on the production side of the industry and not cost-effective,” Warf said. The limits pose a problem to patients who don’t live near a dispensary and won’t be able to stock up on their medications.
“The majority of the medical industry in Colorado Springs was heavily opposed to the bill, for fear that it could cost them their businesses,” he said.
Warf said lawmakers heard testimony from industry and health experts that was ignored, and that few marijuana business owners were involved in drafting the bill.
He said he fears that the research the bill requires is not going to be unbiased.
“We feel like generally that [HB] 1317 is really just laying the groundwork to circle back with caps next year or the year after, and really, it may be the final death knell for the medical program. … I would encourage folks to pay attention to encourage their legislators to not go backwards on cannabis policy.”
PROMOTING THE INDUSTRY
SB21-111 continued efforts started during the 2020 legislative session to promote social equity in the marijuana industry.
One of the state’s priorities is supporting a policy of diversity and inclusion in the industry that recognizes the effects of disproportionate enforcement of marijuana laws on communities of color.
The bill creates a program to support cannabis entrepreneurs who seek to obtain social equity licensees through loans, grants and technical assistance from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. The legislature authorized $4 million in funding from marijuana taxes for this program.
House Bill 21-1090 allows the sealing of conviction records for marijuana possession offenses under certain circumstances and raises the permissible amount of marijuana possession from 1 to 2 ounces.
“This is a further attempt to try and redress a lot of the inequities from the War on Drugs,” Snyder said.
While Gov. Jared Polis expunged several thousand convictions, “there are still an awful lot of people that have a conviction on their records,” Snyder said.
That’s because the state set numerous qualifications for pardons. For example, convictions on possession charges of 1 ounce or less were ineligible, even though the new law permits possession of 2 ounces. In addition, the cases had to occur in a state court; the order does not include marijuana-related convictions in lower courts.
Those convictions continue to follow people, Snyder said: “They have to list it any time they apply for a job.”
People convicted of Class B felony marijuana cultivation offenses also may apply for sealing of court records if they have served time or probation and have not reoffended.
Other bills sought to resolve issues within the industry and strengthen its competitive position.
House Bill 21-1204 “basically opens up the 43,000 people employed in the cannabis industry to be a part of our unemployment insurance program in Colorado,” Snyder said.
“Companies from growers to retailers and manufacturers were having to go through third-party companies — basically having to create fictitious companies — to pay employees in order for employees to file for unemployment. I think that exemplifies how we’re trying to normalize the treatment of cannabis companies and employees.
“This bill made it clear that these are legitimate companies and that employees no longer have to go through that fictitious third-party payment platform,” Snyder said.
Several bills concerned the cultivation of cannabis.
House Bill 21-1216 allows a cultivation facility to change the designation of a plant from retail to medical. Currently, growers have to label every plant from the time it is a seedling as to its ultimate use.
“They were ending up with inequities and running short on medical because they designated so much as recreational,” Snyder said.
House Bill 21-1301 requires the state to convene a working group to explore how existing rules and tax laws could be amended to better prepare the state’s wholesale cultivation businesses to be competitive with other states if and when marijuana is federally legalized.
These bills recognize that the cannabis business “is a legitimate business, whether you agree with cannabis use or not,” Snyder said. “I think there’s a recognition here in Colorado that we want our cannabis industry to stay successful.”
RULEMAKING PROCESS
The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue, the state’s licensing and regulation agency, will be promulgating rules in conjunction with the laws passed during the session.
It will be conducting an extensive information-gathering and comment process before making the final rules, said Shannon Gray, marijuana communications specialist with the Department of Revenue.
HB 1317 “is a great example where there’s a significant piece that MED is responsible for,” Gray said. The division also has rulemaking responsibilities regarding the bills concerning the change in designation by growers, the tax law working group and HB21-1178, a cleanup bill that corrects nonsubstantive errors in the marijuana code.
“We don’t create rules in a vacuum,” Gray said. The division will be convening work groups this summer and fall to receive input on the bills from stakeholders including other agencies, licensees, industry representatives and other groups such as child health advocates.
“Generally we send out an email to all of our stakeholders and our licensees and ask for applications to participate in a work group,” she said. “We want to have diverse representation.”
During the meetings, red-line drafts of proposed rules are distributed and discussed point by point, Gray said. The meetings are open for anyone to attend, and public comment is allowed. Written comments also are solicited.
“We have robust conversations, and sometimes they can get heated,” she said. “But we work all that out before the rules are adopted.”
Work group sessions are scheduled for Aug. 3, 9, 11, 16 and 20 and Sept. 3 and 15, Gray said. Information about dates, times and locations of the meetings will be posted on the division’s website: sbg.colorado.gov/med-2021-rulemaking-information.
A rulemaking hearing will be held in October to provide a chance for stakeholders to comment on the final draft of the rules; the exact date hasn’t been scheduled yet, Gray said.
After review by the state licensing authority, the rules will be adopted. That likely will happen in November, Gray said. They will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022, unless the legislation permits a grace period.
Gray said the division wants to hear from as many people as possible during the rulemaking process.
“That’s when we get the best end product — when everybody has contributed,” she said.