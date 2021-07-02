Colorado legislators ended the 2021 session having passed a near-record 502 bills, many of them directed toward repairing the COVID-19 pandemic’s damage to small businesses.
“This session was pretty great, with a lot of small business wins,” said Lindsey Vigoda, Colorado director of The Small Business Majority, an organization that advocates for and seeks to empower small businesses.
“Legislators are finally understanding that small businesses are the crux of a community, and they need to be written into every single policy,” Vigoda said.
The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC also found much to like about the session, starting with “everyone’s favorite bill — cocktails to go,” said Rachel Beck, the chamber’s vice president, government affairs. Legislators extended for four years the provision that allows alcoholic beverage takeout and delivery, which is providing much-needed revenue for the beleaguered restaurant industry.
With estimates of three to five years before restaurants fully recover, “our mantra this session was, whatever restaurants want, restaurants get,” Beck said.
Not all of the 49 bills the chamber engaged with or monitored earned its support, however, and the chamber took the extraordinary step this year of urging Gov. Jared Polis to veto one of them — HB21-1266, titled Environmental Justice Disproportionate Impacted Communities.
That bill, which creates an environmental justice action task force to develop an environmental justice strategy and plan, was significantly altered at the last minute before it was passed, without involving the industries that it impacted, such as oil and gas and electric utilities, the chamber stated in a June 16 letter to Polis.
The bill “gives the Air Quality Control Commission a lot of power to do things that we’re concerned about,” Beck said. “We think that it will really drive up energy costs in the state.”
But business advocates and lawmakers agreed that the stimulus package and a range of other legislation will help Colorado’s economy, businesses and individuals recover from the pandemic and build back stronger than before.
In addition, there was agreement that a sweeping transportation package and the Colorado health care option were historic accomplishments, although not everyone was happy about all of their provisions.
COVID RELIEF
It was an active session by any measure. Legislators passed 329 bills in the ragged 2020 session, which was suspended from March 14 through May 26. This year’s total exceeded the number passed in each of the past nine years, according to statistics from the Office of Legislative Legal Services.
House Majority Leader Rep. Daneya Esgar, a Pueblo Democrat, recently described the 2021 session as “one of the most ambitious and productive in recent memory.”
Pandemic relief and recovery measures topped legislators’ priorities throughout the session.
HB21-1027, titled Continue Alcohol Beverage Takeout and Delivery, extends the original authorization from last year to July 2026 and increases the amounts that may be sold for delivery or takeout. It also allows businesses to create a communal outdoor dining area within 1,000 feet of their premises where alcoholic beverages may be sold, so long as they get approval from state and local licensing authorities.
Besides that bill, legislators passed small business pandemic relief and workforce development measures that included:
•HB21-1288, Colorado Startup Loan Program: Creates a $30 million loan fund to help businesses start, restart or restructure in the wake of the pandemic, especially for businesses that are less likely to be supported by a traditional lender.
•SB21-241, Small Business Accelerated Growth Program: Creates a grant program to support businesses with 19 or fewer employees with $1.35 million from the startup loan fund.
•HB21-1302, Continue COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program: Appropriates $15 million from the state general fund to continue the 2020 grant program funded by the CARES Act.
•HB21-1265, Qualified Retailer Retain Sales Tax for Assistance: Continues a temporary deduction of state sales taxes from June through August for qualified bars, restaurants and mobile food services. The bill expands the definition of qualified retailers to include caterers, food service contractors and hotel restaurants, bars and caterers.
•HB21-1312, Increase to Business Personal Property Tax Exemption: Increases the threshold for the business personal property tax exemption from $7,900 to $50,000, raising the value of business-owned personal property that can be exempted. This bill was part of the tax fairness package, which also included HB21-1311.
•HB21-1263, Meeting and Events Incentive Program: Provides rebates and direct support for events that significantly benefit the host economy and generate at least 25 paid overnight stays in local lodging.
•HB21-1264, Funds Workforce Development Increase Worker Skills: Allocates $7.5 million for reskilling and upskilling unemployed or underemployed workers through grants to local workforce development agencies and other partners and to conduct outreach and recruitment and fund training.
•SB21-232, Displaced Workers Grant: Appropriates funds for the Colorado opportunity scholarship initiative to help workers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic enroll in certification and degree programs.
•HB21-1007, State Apprenticeship Agency: Creates an agency in the Department of Labor and Employment to oversee and promote apprenticeship programs.
•HB21-1215, Expansion of Justice Crime Prevention Initiative: Adds a statewide business and entrepreneurship training and grant program for justice-system-involved persons.
•HB21-1285, Funding to Support Creative Arts Industries: Allocates $10 million to support creative industries and organizations, including $1.5 million for grants to organizations that focus on marginalized and under-resourced communities.
“We put an $800 million state stimulus package together; we felt we couldn’t wait until the feds got their act together,” said Rep. Marc Snyder, D-Dist. 18, who serves as vice chair of the House Finance Committee and is a member of the Business Affairs and Labor Committee.
Eventually, he said, “the feds did get their act together, so we’ve got $3.8 billion in federal stimulus money” in addition to the state stimulus package.
“That’s one thing we didn’t really address in this list,” he said. “Our plan will be to convene several interim committees, who will study various aspects of the federal stimulus and the requirements that come with that. Our hope is to come back next January with a good plan, and some of the first bills we’ll take up will be how we’re going to distribute those federal stimulus dollars.”
TRANSPORTATION
One of the 73rd General Assembly’s highest priorities was a plan to improve the state’s crumbling infrastructure.
Lawmakers passed a package of four bills that create new sources of funding, establish a Front Range passenger rail district, and appropriate grant funding to stimulate broadband development and interconnectivity.
Senate Bill 21-260 “will finally fix the damn roads in Colorado,” Polis said when he signed it into law on June 17.
The bill increases fees on gas purchases, starting with 2 cents per gallon in July 2022 and growing to 8 cents per gallon by 2028; imposes a 27-cent fee on retail deliveries and a 30-cent fee on rides from companies like Uber and Lyft; and allows the state to collect higher registration fees for electric vehicles.
The funds will finance $5.3 billion in highway improvements, electric vehicle infrastructure and road maintenance.
“That’s something legislators have been considering for years, and we’ve had the opportunity this year to make the biggest investment in roads, bridges and transportation since I’ve been in the legislature,” said Sen. Pete Lee, D-Dist. 11.
“Part of the problem we’ve had with transportation is that it gets funding from the Highway Users Trust fund, based on the gasoline tax, which hasn’t gone up in I can’t tell you how many years,” Lee said. “There’s a lot more vehicles on the road, and they get better gas mileage. … In terms of commerce, being able to transport products and goods, delivering services and people getting from one place to another, the investment we’re making in transportation infrastructure is near the top of everyone’s list of important bills passed this session.”
Beck described the transportation bill as “the good, the bad and the ugly all rolled into one.”
The good part is that road, bridge and transit projects in the Department of Transportation’s 10-year plan will get addressed, she said.
“The ugly is new environmental regulations in the bill that are layered on top of existing state and federal regulations and will most certainly add cost, confusion and time to major capacity projects,” she said.
It’s an example, she said, of “many bills in this session, particularly under that environmental umbrella, that took a mandatory and punitive approach versus an incentive-based, proactive approach.”
OTHER PRIORITIES
Lawmakers also passed a suite of bills related to health care costs and access. The centerpiece was HB21-1232, Standardized Health Benefit Plan Colorado Option.
The bill authorized the creation of standardized health benefit plans to be offered by health insurance carriers to individuals and small groups beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
The Colorado Option would require carriers to offer these plans at less than market rates.
Health care topped the list of Good Business Colorado members’ priorities in an annual survey, said Debra Brown, executive director. The organization supports and advocates for values-driven small businesses statewide and has more than 350 members.
For small businesses that want to provide health insurance for their employees, “what’s available currently on the market is incredibly expensive,” Brown said, noting that not offering health coverage is a factor in hiring and retaining employees for many businesses.
Good Business Colorado also supported SB21-175, which establishes a prescription drug affordability review board with the ability to establish upper limits on the costs of prescription drugs.
The chamber and EDC opposed the Colorado Option.
“The bill caps prices for health care services without addressing the actual drivers of the costs,” Beck said. “We really would have preferred to see a more holistic look at what’s driving health care costs.”
Brown said Good Business Colorado members also listed affordable housing as a high priority.
“One of the bills we worked on was the Rights in Residential Lease Agreements [SB21-173],” she said.
The bill, one of a series of measures that aim to help Coloradans avoid evictions and to support affordable housing, sets additional rules and legal remedies regarding eviction. Among other things, it makes removal of a tenant by a landlord without following proper court procedures an unfair or deceptive trade practice.
Both Good Business Colorado and The Small Business Majority supported SB21-99, Remove Barriers to Certain Public Opportunities.
The bill, effective July 1, 2022, removes the requirement that a person must demonstrate lawful presence in the United States to be eligible for stimulus, state or public benefits.
It also removes the prohibition of a state agency from entering into a contract with a business that employs or contracts with undocumented persons.
“We have members who, by no fault of their own, came to this country as children and other members who are undocumented,” Brown said. “That was the main thing for our members — removing barriers gives all entrepreneurs the ability to run successful, legitimate businesses.”
Vigoda said the bill was a fix for a 2006 bill that restricted licensures for undocumented people and particularly affects child care businesses.
“If they’re undocumented, they couldn’t get licensed, which means our early child care community was struggling because we didn’t have enough child care slots,” Vigoda said.
“It’s a huge victory, because we’re going to see improvements to our early child care community,” she said. “If you are an entrepreneur, and you don’t have access to child care, you can’t really be a successful entrepreneur because you’re juggling a million and a half things.
“I’m usually not this optimistic, but this session really surprised me with how successful it was for our community.”