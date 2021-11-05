As president and CEO of CPCD…giving children a head start, Noreen Landis-Tyson heads up an organization of 370 employees working in six school districts, helping 1,800 families guide their students to self-sufficiency and success.
The mission at CPCD (it stands for Community Partnership for Child Development) is “to prepare children for success in school and in life by providing excellent comprehensive early childhood services in partnership with diverse families and the community” — and Landis-Tyson says every one of CPCD’s staff is driven to do just that.
“That’s important — to have people who share the mission and their passion for the mission that I share,” she said.
They run Head Start, Early Head Start and the Colorado Preschool Program in Harrison School District 2, Widefield School District 3, Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, Colorado Springs School District 11, Academy School District 20 and Falcon District 49.
“It’s fun to see our staff make a difference in a child who comes in the program struggling with their vocabulary, is shy, language delayed or wherever they are,” Landis-Tyson said. “They know they’ll be like other kids in the class who come from middle or upper-income homes, who have advantages that some don’t have. It’s great to see families realize a future they may not have envisioned before.
“They might go on to get their GED or to college or into a vocational program. They’re employed in a way they earn a livable wage for themselves and children and break that cycle of poverty. It’s rewarding to see where families are as a result of being in the program.”
Landis-Tyson spoke with the Business Journal about her 19 years leading the nonprofit, her time at USA Field Hockey, and how CPCD secures millions of dollars to operate.
How did you end up in Colorado?
I was born and raised in the Philadelphia area. I went to school at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania. After I graduated, I moved to Bowling Green, Ohio, to work at the public television station there — and that’s where I met and married my husband, Mark. Shortly after we were married we moved to Colorado Springs; that’s where his mom and brother were. We moved here without jobs or anything, and decided to be closer to his mom, who was a widow. We’ve been here since 1978. I consider myself mostly a Colorado native, but people who know me say I carry many of the east coast community traits in terms of being a succinct communicator. I love it here and consider it to be home.
What did you do once you settled down?
From 1981-1991, I worked at [USA Field Hockey] and worked my way up to [become] the assistant executive director. For those 10 years, I did mostly grant writing and public relations. I got into program management toward the end of those 10 years and traveled a lot.
Our daughter was born in 1984 and during that time I’d be gone for three or four weeks at a time to support our U.S. team in competitions — but it was hard on our family. I made the decision to find something closer to home. I loved working for the [USA Field Hockey] and I learned so much about leadership and program management. But the world is not saved by whether or not people play field hockey. It was a great organization and a wonderful sport I never thought I’d be that involved with, but I needed more meaning in my life and I needed to stay closer to home.
How did you become president and CEO at CPCD?
I started with CPCD almost 30 years ago as a grant writer. It was meant to be a part-time position because I had planned to go back to school to get my MBA at UCCS. I didn’t think I could work full-time and do that job full-time. I had a background in resource development in grant writing and was hired to assist with that at CPCD. Within two months, [the grant writer position] became a full-time job and I decided at that point I’d work steadily on my MBA, but not pursue that degree full time.
Instead, I worked full-time for CPCD. I absolutely loved the mission when I took the position, but I had no idea how much I’d fall in love over the next 30 years with what we were doing. I stayed on the community relations resource grant writing side for 10 years and at that point our founding CEO, Debbie Stinson, retired. I took over as acting CEO until a new one was hired. The position was briefly filled for a year and a half before I filled in again as interim CEO. At that point, I decided to apply for the job. I was given the job in May 2002.
What services does CPCD offer?
We’re the Head Start and Early Head Start grantee in El Paso County. With that comes a mission to provide excellent comprehensive services so that our children are ready to be successful in school. I think what most people don’t know about us is we don’t just provide early childhood education for children birth through age 5. Half of what we do is offer family services. We want families to improve their economic security and provide a safe, nurturing home environment for their child. Right now, we serve 1,550 children and families in El Paso County. About 80 percent of those are living in poverty. We want to help families to get out of poverty and set goals for themselves so they can see a future beyond where they are today.
We meet families where they are — and not every family wants or needs the same things. We individualize for each family. Children are provided a quality education. Many come to us 12-24 months behind [in education] because of the impact of poverty in their lives. We want to get them caught up so when they get to Kindergarten, they’re on an equal playing field with classmates. We also offer holistic services — when you think of the home needs of children you think of health, behavioral health, transportation to get to school, nutrition and socio-emotional needs. We look at all aspects of the child and help them develop for success in school and in life.
What are your responsibilities?
It’s my responsibility to oversee the organization and staff, work with our board and our Parent Policy Council to set the strategic direction for the organization. We’re a nonprofit and the board has the legal and fiscal responsibility for the organization. What I love about CPCD is we have a system of shared governance.
That’s a model that most client-serving organizations should use. Yes, you have a board of directors that have all sorts of community leaders on it, but we also have a 45-member Parent Policy Council. They are parents who have been elected by other parents whose children are enrolled in the program. They have a strong voice in where the program is going, what services we provide for children and families, and how we use our money. We make sure the services we provide are things families want and need.
For 2018-19 you had an operating budget of $21 million — how do you secure funding?
We’re the Head Start grantee in El Paso County, and the Head Start program is a nationwide program — community-based organizations apply to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide those services in their community. Head Start and Early Head Start are 75 percent federally funded. We get 75 percent of the money we need per child to be able to provide comprehensive services. We have to raise the other 25 percent in the community in cash or non-cash resources. That’s about $3.2 million we have to raise to match our federal grants. One way we do that is we have six partner school districts in El Paso County that provide us with free space in area elementary schools. If we had to pay for our space, we would be serving fewer children and families than we are.
About 65 percent of our overall budget comes from the federal grant for Head Start and Early Head Start. We also have contracts with those six school districts to offer the state-funded Colorado Preschool Program. That goes through school districts and they decide whether they contract with a community-based organization, provide those services on their own, or a combo of the two. Those districts partner with us because through those programs, we can meet the needs of families, whereas in the Colorado Preschool Program, it’s not funded well enough to provide the comprehensive services — it’s only funded for the preschool portion of what we do.
If comprehensive services are what children and families need, we should also provide those to the children enrolled in the Colorado Preschool Program. We have a community relations department that goes out and raises over $1 million per year specifically to make sure that we provide those comprehensive services for all children, regardless of the funding source. We’re also a United Way partner agency, which is important to us. We’re also an Empty Stocking Fund participant. We have been fortunate in developing a loyal group of donors who invest in our mission.