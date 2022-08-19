Tonya Kent made it through high school even though words didn’t make sense. “I learned how to read at the age of 34,” she recalls. “I was too embarrassed to even ask someone to help me understand how to read.”
The undiagnosed dyslexia she lived with for three decades was one of many steep challenges Kent faced on her path to success. Today, Kent has her own paralegal consulting and mobile notary firm, Tonya L Kent Paralegal & Consulting & Mobile Notary Public LLC. But the road was long.
After graduating high school, she worked at Taco Bell, UPS, the United States Postal Service — sometimes juggling multiple jobs to raise her four children on her own. Kent was 17 when her first daughter was born. The baby’s father was killed when Kent was four months pregnant. Kent married in her 20s — she was 20 when her son was born and 23 when she welcomed her second daughter. Their father “was there for five years and then he ended up not being in the picture anymore,” she said. Kent remarried, and divorced again after finding out she was pregnant with her youngest daughter at age 30 in 1998.
“I was working so hard to make ends meet,” Kent said. “Sometimes I would work two jobs. I was like, ‘Something has got to give here, I need to go back to school. I need to get an education where I can make more money while not really slaving just to survive.’”
In 2001, Kent returned to school for the first time since she graduated high school in the mid-’80s. Despite her struggles with dyslexia, she returned with a newfound inspiration to learn — and it carried her through a long college journey. “It took me 15 years to complete a two-year degree at Solano Community College,” Kent recalled. “I went to school from 2001 to 2006 and then I went back in 2010 to 2015. By the time I graduated in 2015 I had three degrees.”
In the midst of earning her degrees — one in human services, one in liberal arts, and one in social sciences — Kent also became a certified phlebotomist in 2005, opened a childcare business in 2006, and started a transitional home from the childcare business earnings. “It was called Hope and Restoration for Women Like Me,” said Kent. “Women who were broken up, who were abused like me.”
From 2006 to 2009 she attended a “12-step course about women who were being abused sexually, physically and mentally,” she recalled. “I believed for so many years that I was dumb and I was stupid — but in 2009 that left me.”
All the while, Kent was raising her children, working hard and finding success. “Then the economy crashed,” Kent said. “So the childcare ended up getting closed down and the transitional homes got closed down. From 2009 to 2010 I wasn’t working, I was just going to church and serving the Lord.”
Like her other challenges, Kent didn’t let that period of uncertainty become a setback. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in African-American studies from University of California-Davis in 2017 and a paralegal certificate from John F. Kennedy University School of Law in 2019. In 2018 she took a position as a community development officer at Working Solutions. Through her role there, she met a man whose story would change her direction. A small business owner, he had signed a lease with conditions he didn’t fully understand. That contract meant when his storefront flooded he had no recourse — he lost everything.
For Kent, that meeting was a turning point. It inspired her to start her own paralegal consulting and mobile notary firm, aiming to work closely with small business owners to help them wade through the legalese of the agreements they plan to sign, and fully understand the ramifications.
She moved to Colorado Springs in September 2020. Shortly afterwards, the book she co-authored, Radical Woman, was published, and she got her business off the ground. Despite the pandemic, Kent saw it as a time of hope. She realized that “California’s people are more for themselves. Colorado is more like family,” she said. “It’s about helping one another — what we all can do together. It’s about community. It’s about prospering — but it’s not about self prospering. It’s about everyone getting ahead, not just one person.”
Kent talked with the Business Journal about her mission, and how her consultancy fills a growing need among small business owners.
How did you get through high school without being able to read?
I did not know I had a learning disability. I was raised by my grandmother. Because of my shamefulness, I didn’t speak up for myself. When I was in the 10th grade there was a teacher that belittled me — he called me dumb and stupid in front of everybody. That shut me down; I didn’t want to ever open my mouth or raise my hand to answer a question because I knew I couldn’t answer. I always thought I was dumb and stupid. I worked really hard and long hours to get just the passing grade of a B. If you had a B, that was considered passing. So they would just pass me.
How did you start your paralegal consulting company?
I used to work for a nonprofit organization in San Francisco called Working Solutions. It’s a bank that lends capital to low-income entrepreneurs of color. They will lend a small amount of money — no more than $50,000, no less than $5,000 — to help them start a business or expand their business. I had had a conversation with a gentleman who needed some assistance to help with his small business. He had signed a contract for a small business and not read [the fine print] or understood the contract that he signed. It stated that if his business was to flood that his landlord was not held liable for the damages — and he lost everything. Now, when I was working with Working Solutions, I would help clients before they got a loan to break down the contract in legal terms. I broke it down into 24 steps so they understood what they were wanting to sign. [Breaking down contracts in that way] is how I started the paralegal consulting part of the business. Now the mobile notary part — when I was doing research to work out if there was a need for my business in El Paso County, what I learned is that there are no more than two of us that are mobile notaries.
The rest are station notaries and there’s about 37 or more of those businesses. [There’s need for my consulting work] because I understand that a lawyer charges a lot of fees that some people cannot afford — especially if you’re a small business owner just getting started, or maybe you’ve been in your business a year or two. You might not have that revenue flowing in to pay a lawyer to help you break down a contract or to write up a contract. So I thought I would do it at a low cost or affordable costs for small business owners.
How did you grow through your role at Working Solutions?
It was exciting because Working Solutions did not have a community development officer — they created this job around my skill set. I’m very good at working with people, interacting with people, talking with people. I flourished in the job and six months later I ended up getting promoted to another position [as lending officer] and training another young lady to be a community development officer. So I ended up training community development officers while also being the lending officer. I had this pastor who ordained me as a pastor, she was the one that opened the door [to Working Solutions] and allowed me to come in. She knew what I could offer and what San Francisco needed.
When I was offered a job, I would be talking with people of color, and people of color tend to understand [each other] especially if you come from a similar background. I came from my background where I was poor, I didn’t have anything, I had the wrong mindset. My spirit was always down until I started believing in myself — and I knew that I could offer that hope to others. It wasn’t always easy with the women and men that I spoke to in San Francisco who were people of color. ... They still need their power, they need encouragement, and they need support. And that’s where I came in because I’m a support person. I know how to work with people that have that kind of mindset, because I know where God got me from.
Why did you move to Colorado Springs?
Because of my pastoral hat — I came here for ministry. To minister to the broken and help them get free of bondage, things that they have been dealing with from their past that they can’t let go or forgive people so that they can move forward. That’s what brought me here. But while I was here, I was thinking this is a land of milk and honey. You can flourish out here. So that’s when I started the paralegal and mobile notary business.
How did the vision for this company grow?
When I went to school back in 2017 through 2019 at John F. Kennedy Law School, I wanted to open up my own firm — I’ve always wanted to work for myself. I was just trying to do my own business, but I never thought it would be the paralegal part. I completed a year of law school, but I found out it just wasn’t for me. So I went and I took the paralegal courses and graduated in 2019 with a certificate, and I thought working with people of color as well as uneducated people regarding the law— I thought, that’s my niche. Breaking down contracts, helping people understand contracts, that’s what I want to do.