Lisa Keenan joined UCHealth in February 2020, just as COVID-19 was changing everything in health care delivery. As grants manager for the health system’s Southern Colorado region — a newly-created role at the time she accepted it — Keenan saw the pandemic rearrange priorities in health care funding too.
She’s been centrally involved in seeking grants from the Health Resources and Services Administration under the American Rescue Plan Act for dealing with workforce resiliency and frontline worker burnout, and the Federal Communications Commission grant for remote patient monitoring, among others. In the 21 months since the pandemic began, all grants have played a role in changing the delivery of health care to optimize it for remote, distributed and socially-distanced delivery.
Keenan earned her bachelor’s in psychology from Rhode Island College and her master’s in social work from Boston College, and her focus has always been on “macro social-worker” societal issues — dealing with community from a policy perspective. Before a research role with the UCCS Economic Forum, she worked for a private military philanthropy organization, tasked with giving money to others. Now she’s developing frameworks for UCHealth to receive targeted funding from the government and from private foundations.
Keenan is a military spouse and a member of the mayor’s Military Spouse Career Coalition, a group that helps spouses find meaningful employment, and which supports legislation to help Department of Defense policies that advance spouse employment. She works closely with UCHealth’s Military Friendly Committee.
Keenan talked with the Business Journal about 21 months of work under the shadow of COVID-19.
Taking this job had nothing to do with the pandemic, correct?
I came on board just before the pandemic into a newly-defined role within operations. I have been in grants in a variety of ways my entire career — a macro-level social worker for over 20 years. My interests have always been in policy development, strategic planning and the like. From the minute we were required to sit in the General Assembly in the Legislature, as part of Boston College’s Social Work school, I was hooked. I’ve been a program officer for a private military organization where I was responsible for giving out dollars. I’ve also been a contract manager for the state. Now I’m on the flip side, where I’m helping to build the programs, using the grant as a tool. There was a need to be able to manage grants at the back end. We have a lot of departments and four hospitals in the Southern Colorado region. We have different grants our departments are working under, including federal, foundation and state grants. So the matter of putting all the pieces together and managing a single infrastructure constitutes the back end. This also entails having someone at the operational level to help the hospital meet its strategic goals. I also work beyond the Southern Colorado region to help the larger system with broad programs like the ARPA resiliency grants.
I work within a community team to understand our community needs assessment — all of our hospitals must define community health needs — and I also work with our service lines to define patient needs. Our service line providers work with the individuals who come to our hospitals on a daily basis.
Also, looking through a policy lens, I monitor the policy trends in the state, and trends nationally as well. As part of this, I’m looking at grants that might be emerging at the federal level. Federal grants come through Congress, so I work closely with the community government team here to monitor legislation. Our state captures some of the federal dollars, but the state has its own goals, so the state will put out grant requests for proposals as well.
Health care workers were already facing untenable work conditions. Did you have a chance to assess this problem before lockdown began?
I started my job four weeks before we were all sent home. All of a sudden, we went from a ‘normal’ where I was excited about behavioral health, cardiovascular prevention, cancer prevention, suicide prevention — but then all of a sudden everything was COVID, and all kinds of money was made available from the CARES Act, initially in telehealth. Everything was coming quickly out of the pipeline, but the challenge was that there were very many unknowns as to what the reporting structure would be like. We were operating blind — and that’s just not us, it also included the federal government. Congress and the agencies would be figuring things out after the fact, on the back end. As a result, we are seeing disparities in money distribution, disparities in how the smaller nonprofits have access to funds. The most effective boots-on-the-ground nonprofits often don’t have grant professionals knowledgeable and focused enough to go after dollars. The disparities you hear about months later were the result, in part, of that blind rush to get money out.
Did that exacerbate existing problems involving getting money to those in need? Our funders are just beginning to pivot to make it easier for the smaller nonprofits. We are working with the NextFifty Initiative in Denver (a Colorado program aimed at seniors, looking at innovation and aging), and when COVID hit, they pivoted to virtual telehealth. Our team had a fall-prevention program, and in lockdown we couldn’t have classes, even though falls remained one of the key trauma events for older Coloradans. Our trauma team ended up winning an award from NextFifty because we were able to create a curriculum to carry out the entire fall-prevention program virtually, including the distribution of computers and iPads. We’ve now gotten a second award to expand the curriculum from our local community to those in rural communities who were no longer traveling to Memorial Central for their care. For the second year of funding, they’ve tried to make things more flexible, easier for grantees. And of course, NextFifty is not the only one trying to make the process easier.
How have the resiliency programs helped address workforce problems?
I’ve been involved with workforce issues since I first came on board. Many of our teams have been working with our colleges and universities locally, to improve the pipeline to [Pikes Peak Community College], UCCS, the local technical schools. That includes a robust nursing program. In general, the behavioral health workforce shortage problems nationally are well known, and that is reflected in local shortages here.
And now COVID has created a new workforce resiliency issue, because of the greater expectations placed on the workforce. The HRSA resiliency grant we applied for is still pending. But outside the grant availability, I think a lot of hospitals have had to respond creatively to nursing staff who understandably say they’re exhausted. And part of our grant application required that we show how we deal with employee retention; how we remain a place people want to work for and stay with. This contributes to the economic stability of the community at large.
What challenges have you seen in making sure grants serve all populations?
Part of it is being very intentional in recognizing what communities might not be served. Specific groups like oncology, cardio, and telehealth are usually closest to the communities being served, and can help drive the way funding is provided. An example is remote patient monitoring. The first grant I helped bring in was from the Federal Communications Commission, of all places, a grant that helped create bio-stickers, allowing patients to be sent home with stickers and communication devices, then use phones to access health data.
There are so many federal grants pertaining to health outside HHS and HRSA — so many opportunities — and I’m just one person. I don’t have the opportunity to do full-on research. I work closely with our service-line directors and our four hospitals to learn what their immediate needs are. Then I intentionally target communities, and as a result sometimes learn of new opportunities that way.
What grant programs have applicability beyond the pandemic years?
We’re involved with one grant with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment for our cardiac rehab team, involving treadmill work that used to be a service where patients would come in for rehab. Many people can’t take that kind of time off work, and it was a real struggle to keep their rehab program going. Virtual health methods give more access to care. And this is where grants become less tactical, and more strategic in nature. The treadmill virtual-health grant was related to COVID, but as it applies to patients’ broader approach to lifestyle choices, grants can steer us more strategically to preventive care, to remote care. We’re beginning to look at another strategic root-cause area — that of food insecurity — which put us in a more active role with nutrition and access to food. If the hospital sees a patient with nutritional deficiencies, what is our role in helping solve food insecurity? We’re starting an outreach program going into schools to address just these sorts of issues. The schools program allows us to also move into career exploration, to make students aware of health-care opportunities in employment.
We try to tie data analysis more closely to community needs. Hospitals have not traditionally been in the prevention business, but as we have more community teams, we work more with those in preventive care. We have a community benefit report that is part of what we do as a nonprofit. We are involved in first-responder programs, in suicide prevention through zero-suicide grants. The latter program was in place when I came on board, and I helped manage it. Suicide prevention is now embedded into our medical response. We have two grants in suicide prevention, which allowed us to have a full-time coordinator, and to train teams in all of our hospitals in suicide prevention. ...
One thing I’m watching carefully for the future is impending opioid settlements. Any money from manufacturers to settle claims will be coming at the state level, through state attorneys general, and the settlements will serve community needs in addiction and dependency. Many of these programs reflect my belief in being a community servant first and foremost, and are reflective of my social work background as well. I’m lucky to have an institution like UCHealth that wants to move in these directions.