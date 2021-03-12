David Jenkins, founder and chairman of Nor’Wood Development Group — the region’s most prolific development company — has proposed creating the GSF Business Improvement District covering 23 acres where the old Gazette building is located at 30 S. Prospect St. The BID, just east of downtown, also will include the neighboring long-closed St. Francis Hospital, city planners said in agenda materials for the March 8 City Council work session. Nor’wood owns the property at issue.
The BID and two associated metro districts would issue up to $100 million to fund public improvements, including utilities, two parking garages, drainage improvements, parks, streetscapes, landscaping and public art.
“The anticipated redevelopment includes townhomes, apartments, hotel, retail, office, and other commercial uses,” Jenkins’ attorney Nicole Finco said in a letter to the city. The residential portion will be located within the metro districts’ boundaries, and the commercial portion within the BID.
The development, which also could seek urban renewal designation, essentially allows Jenkins to book-end the downtown area. His company is the master developer for the southwest downtown area near the Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame and the under-construction downtown stadium.
A little history: St. Francis Hospital, which dates to 1887 and closed in 2010 after the St. Francis Medical Center opened at Powers Boulevard and Woodmen Avenue, was purchased by Jenkins in 2014 for $50,000. That purchase price then became the new value for tax purposes. (Jenkins argued the building contains asbestos, meaning it carries a huge redevelopment bill, thereby eroding its value.)
However, the Indy, the Business Journal’s sister publication, reported on other provisions of the sale that hadn’t been made public, prompting the County Assessor’s Office to revisit the value.
The reassessment in 2017 concluded the property’s value should be nearly $2 million.
But today, El Paso County Assessor records show a value of $369,974 for the St. Francis block.
The value difference saves Jenkins a bundle on taxes, which fell from roughly $35,000 based on the property’s $2 million value to $7,400 based on the new lower value.
County Assessor Steve Schleiker said Jenkins appealed the property’s value for tax years 2015 and 2017. (Values are changed on properties every two years.)
“It was during the 2017 appeal, where the owner hired an appraiser to fulfill a complete appraisal of the property,” Schleiker said via email. “The fee appraisal of the property was conducted on 7/17/2017, and the value determined at that time on the appraisal was $243,000. I did not agree with the overall value, and the property owner and I stipulated to a value of $350,000.”
The reason the assessor record shows a slightly higher value today stems from the 2021 reappraisal, which impacts property values, he said. “The change you’re seeing is the ‘estimated’ land value change,” he added, noting the values won’t be finalized until May 1 when notices of value are sent to property owners.
Meantime, The Gazette newspaper moved from the Prospect Street site in 2013 to a building on Pikes Peak Avenue downtown. Jenkins bought the Prospect Street property and found a use for it when Nor’wood excavated tons of dirt to make way for its 333 ECO Apartments at Wahsatch Street and Colorado Avenue.
But that’s ancient history. What’s of greater interest is the revitalization of those old properties. The GSF district faces an expensive prospect, according to an estimate Jenkins provided to city planners regarding public infrastructure.