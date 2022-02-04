The early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic saw communities rallying behind health care workers, praising them as heroes. People lined up outside UCHealth’s hospitals in Colorado Springs, holding signs thanking frontline medical staff for their work, and restaurants volunteered to feed hospital staff, recalled Tamera Dunseth Rosenbaum, chief nursing officer for UCHealth Memorial Central and Memorial North hospitals.
Some of this goodwill has continued nearly two years into the pandemic, she said, but it’s largely been overshadowed by increasing verbal abuse towards staff.
“What I see now is actually the polar opposite” from patients and visitors, said Dunseth Rosenbaum, who is also vice president for patient services for UCHealth’s southern Colorado region.
Hospital officials say they’ve had to add more security and expand staff training in de-escalation and self-defense strategies to protect workers from physical assault — a danger that’s skyrocketed during the pandemic.
Health care workers aren’t being treated like heroes anymore.
“It’s the swearing, the yelling, the causing a scene, when they can’t come into the building because we limit visitation, or that we require a mask, or their surgery is delayed because of X, Y, or Z issue that we’re having in the hospital,” Dunseth Rosenbaum said. “[Colorado Springs] Police Department and our security officers are inundated with calls from us, often because we are inundated with situations that we’re frankly, as caregivers, not equipped to deal with.”
Across Centura Health’s 17-hospital system in Colorado and Kansas, health care workers are now reporting four times more incidents of workplace violence than before the pandemic, said Shauna Gulley, Centura’s senior vice president and chief clinical officer. Centura Health operates Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs.
Centura Health tracks staff injuries and reports of violence through an online database accessible to workers, and Gulley said there’s been a marked increase in violence from patients and visitors. Typical health care-related injuries, from things like cuts and scrapes]or heavy lifting, have remained at normal levels, she said.
“What really has changed is the workplace violence — both the physical workplace violence and the psychological injury from visitors and patients that come into our facilities,” Gulley said.
FRONTLINE STAFF VULNERABLE
Staff who work at patient bedsides, including nurses, doctors and other caregivers, and front desk staff who admit visitors are subjected to verbal abuse on a daily basis, Dunseth Rosenbaum said.
UCHealth’s Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs displays signs reminding patients and visitors of the hospital’s “zero tolerance policy for … disruptive behavior or violent actions,” including yelling, swearing, discriminatory insults, threats and physical attacks. Other signs nudge them to keep their masks over their nose and mouth while in the hospital.
But staff also must remind people in the hospital to wear their masks and communicate other public health policies, which can sometimes agitate visitors, Dunseth Rosenbaum said.
“Those are the two most common scenarios that we see in the building, is when people are checking in, or when there’s some issue on the nursing unit,” Dunseth Rosenbaum said. “They escalate rather quickly at the nurse’s desk.”
Nurses, in particular, work closest with patients through ups and downs, recoveries and deaths, and are at the bedside for almost 12 hours a day.
They endure outbursts from hospital patients who have behavioral health issues, such as those with mental health disorders, and — more often now — patients who are “of sound mind” choosing to be unruly or aggressive about hospital protocols, Dunseth Rosenbaum said.
Gulley said one nurse in the Centura Health system was punched in the chest by a COVID-19 patient who was demanding an unapproved treatment for the virus.
“One of the places we’ve seen an increase in outbursts has been around COVID treatments,” Gulley said. “There are a number of COVID treatments in the media that people have read about that are not evidence-based treatments and sometimes conflict comes around those therapies.”
Amy Boren, president of the Colorado Emergency Nurses Association, said people seem to be “at a breaking point” with the pandemic and are not acting rationally when they’re aggressive or violent towards health care workers.
This mindset is particularly impacting service industries — Boren noted the difficulty that restaurant workers are having with aggressive behavior from the public, too.
“I think sometimes we stop viewing anyone in the service industry — whether they’re a nurse or a waitress or whoever — as a person,” she said, “and they become a ‘resource.’ And we don’t respect resources the way that we respect people. There’s kind of a dehumanization there.”
“People are just so tired and they come [into hospitals] with a baseline of already being at their limits of frustration,” said Boren, who works as an emergency nurse at hospitals in the Fort Collins and Greeley areas.
“I think people are more likely to lash out verbally or physically than we ever have been before, because we lost our sense of community,” she added. “People forget that other people are also going through the same pandemic.”
PROTECTING STAFF
Dunseth Rosenbaum, of UCHealth, said the system has expanded its de-escalation and self-defense training program to all staff members who work at patient bedsides due to the increase in aggressive and violent incidents in hospitals.
The region uses a program run by the Crisis Prevention Institute, which offers specialized, industry-specific training for the health care, education and human services industries, according to CPI’s website. Dunseth Rosenbaum said the nationally-recognized program teaches health care workers strategies such as how to communicate with an agitated patient to calm them down, and how to protect themselves in a threatening situation.
“This training teaches staff where to stand in a room with a violent patient or an aggressive patient,” she said. “You never want to stand between a wall and the patient — you want to have an exit.”
Staff learn how to remove items from potentially dangerous patients’ rooms that they could throw or use to harm them, and how to have an escape route from a room, Dunseth Rosenbaum said. Caregivers who work with behavioral health patients more prone to violent behavior are more likely to already have or need this type of training. Before now, it hadn’t been necessary for all nurses and other health care workers at the bedside, she said.
“This is something that our organization, UCHealth, has invested a great deal of time, money and energy into — making sure that our staff have at least some basic skills to protect themselves,” Dunseth Rosenbaum said. “But it’s kind of sad, isn’t it? Isn’t that a bit of a sad statement, that we have to equip nurses with training and education to protect themselves from their patients and the family members?”
Gulley said Centura has also implemented similar de-escalation training in its hospitals and increased security and legal support for health care workers who are assaulted and need to press charges against the attacker.
“Our associates, should they choose to press charges under any circumstances, will have our full legal team support and get paid for the time off, should they need it,” she said. “Then we do root cause analysis of essentially every event, so that we can try to learn and prevent it in the future.”
Boren, of the Emergency Nurses Association, said that Colorado and dozens of other states took legislative action years ago to protect nurses from patient violence, making assault against an emergency medical provider a felony rather than a misdemeanor charge under state law. The association praised the legislation, which passed in 2015.
Violence against emergency room nurses “isn’t new with the pandemic, it’s long standing,” she said. “It’s like they get a free pass when they’re in the emergency room,” Boren added. “They’re sick, or they’re in crisis, and so they’re not accountable to their behavior anymore.”
EMOTIONAL TOLL
Addressing the psychological toll of verbal and physical abuse from patients and visitors is another important piece of Centura Health’s workplace safety efforts, Gulley said.
Patient and visitor outbursts, along with a mountain of other emotional and logistical challenges that the pandemic has brought upon health care workers, has taken a significant psychological toll.
Dunseth Rosenbaum noted that nurses form very close relationships with patients and families and take it particularly hard when a patient under their care passes away. The emotional burden of treating an overwhelming number of COVID-19 patients has prompted many nurses to leave the profession in earlier stages of the pandemic — either through early retirement or switching fields because of burnout, she said.
“We saw, especially at the height of the Delta variant, more deaths in the building than we’ve ever experienced before,” Dunseth Rosenbaum said. “That burnout for our teams, we consider to be a crisis for our staff — having to deal with that amount of stress day in, day out.”
The hospitals must “balance their psychosocial needs, with the needs of the patients that are coming in in droves on a daily basis,” she added.
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 that has been rapidly spreading over the last month led officials in UCHealth’s southern Colorado region to expect between 10 and 15 sick calls each day, Dunseth Rosenbaum said.
The ideal ratio of five patients to one nurse on the floor has had to be exceeded at UCHealth’s hospitals due to competing patient capacity levels and staffing shortages, she said. A normal patient load for a hospital doctor in the region is 12 to 15 patients per day, and that has doubled with the pandemic.
“We’re all being pushed to our limits,” Dunseth Rosenbaum said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.