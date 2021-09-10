Kira Isbell was in her element as a teacher — but having her own kids pulled her out of the classroom and into the baking business.
“I love kids, I love teaching and I love learning,” said Isbell, who taught special education in Kansas. “Elementary school was a great experience for me. Special education was my heart. I have a brother with Asperger’s and when I was in college, I worked with a little boy who had autism — and I fell in love with teaching from there.”
But in 2014, when her first daughter was a year old, Isbell realized she didn’t want to miss vital years of her childhood.
“It was too much to try to teach and be a mom, and I felt like I had no time,” Isbell said. “So I went to part-time teaching and did baking for fun. I’d give that food away to friends and my husband’s co-workers. He would always say that I could do this for a living and should do it for money.”
For a while, she taught preschool part time in Widefield. But when her second daughter was three, she stopped teaching altogether.
Isbell poured more time into baking; friends and family bought her baked goods through her Facebook page; and she planned to formally launch Blue Sunflour Bakeshop around February 2020.
“I had this plan,” she said, “and then COVID happened. I kept my things online — but it was just friends and family who I baked for. It was April of this year that I dug deep and thought, ‘This is it, I’m going to get my LLC.’”
Now, through her website, bluesunflour.com, she sells scones and scone mixes, breads, cookies, wine night baskets, gluten free scones and cinnamon rolls.
Most of her recipes come from her mother, Pam, who inspired Isbell’s love for cooking in childhood as they spent hours together in the kitchen.
“It’s surreal to see how all the stuff she taught me as a kid — measuring, reading recipes, what flavors go together and which flavors don’t — I’m sure she didn’t see this when she was in the kitchen with me,” Isbell said. “She was good enough where she could have made this a career, but it just didn’t work out that way for her. I feel like I’m carrying the torch for both of us in a sense — not in a burdensome way. Had she not done that, I wouldn’t be here doing what I’m doing.”
For Isbell, Blue Sunflour doesn’t just channel her mother’s talents, it inspires her daughters — now 6 and 8 — who saw the change in her energy and passion once she became a fulltime baker.
“I loved teaching, but I wasn’t happy where I was,” Isbell said. “It’s important for [my daughters] to know that, too. You don’t need to be stuck where you are — you can create your own path. I think they’ve seen me do that. My oldest saw a shift in my attitude and noticed how happy I was when I decided to make my own way in the world.”
Isbell spoke with the Business Journal about turning baking into a career, the importance of her kids seeing her thrive, and where she wants to take her business.
How did you start baking?
I grew up baking with my mom; she learned to bake from her sister. They grew up on a farm and my grandpa was a wheat farmer. They’d bake for the farmhands who’d come and work on the farm. When I was little my mom would do farmers markets and I’d help out. I loved it, but I didn’t think of it as a career until a couple of years ago.
What’s one of your favorite memories in the kitchen with your mom?
That’s a hard one. Probably Christmas time because she would always make Christmas candy and breads and cookies. She would always let me help and let me eat as we were baking. She was never overbearing, and she was very patient with me. My brothers never wanted to help — which was fine because that meant there was more for me.
How do you try to capture that childhood
nostalgia with your food now?
A lot of my recipes are ones that I got from her; some I’ve kept the same or some I’ve tweaked. I have some of her old cookbooks that I read through and pull from. A lot of my Christmas stuff is what she did at Christmas time.
How did you decide to turn baking into a career?
It wasn’t even the goal at first. It was more me hoping to combine the passion of teaching and baking. I know a lot of parents my age who never learned how to bake or cook. They have kids of their own and they’re like, ‘That’d be so cool if I could teach my kids how to bake.’ I do a lot of teaching and show my friends how to bake things or do some cooking with kids’ videos that are on YouTube where I cook with my kids to show people it’s not hard. It’s an important thing to teach kids and it’s a way to spend more time together.
How important were your kids in helping you transition from teaching to cooking?
It felt like I wasn’t just giving up on teaching and doing something else. I was still following that path but making baking a thing. And this is good for my girls. I have two little girls and they love that I knew that I liked baking and made a job for myself. They know mommy’s working hard and doing an OK job. I think that’s good for my children to see.
... They brag all the time. They came home after the first day of school and said, ‘Mom, I met a new friend and I told them you’re a baker.’ And I’m like, ‘Awesome.’ It’s wonderful they’re so proud of it and I don’t think it’s just because I’m baking; I think it’s because they know I work hard at it and like it and it’s something I’m succeeding at. I want them to know they can do this too someday — whatever it is they choose to do.
How did you initially fund the business?
My husband Justin and I had saved some money ourselves — and since it’s online there’s not a lot of overhead costs or anything, so we just put our own money into it.
How has it been doing this through a pandemic?
Better than I thought. I’ve made some good connections. A friend of a friend introduced me to this group of businesswomen in town who I’ve been going to meetings with. ... The group is called the Success Collective. It was started by a businesswoman who wanted to gather with other businesswomen who could support one another. They are all small, local business owners and we get together once a week for meetings and just help and network with each other. A lot of them have been doing business for years and they’ve been so helpful. ... Through them I’ve met a lot of people. I sell scones at Ashley’s Attic sometimes and I have some things at Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market — and these are all connections I made from one person. I’m also selling at Humble Coffee. It’s going well. I didn’t know how it would go — but so far so good.
How do you hope your business looks in the future?
I have small partnerships right now where I sell wholesale items. But as far as big goals I’d love to have a storefront and sell my things myself directly to people — a storefront and/or a food truck. Those are things my husband and I are looking into now, and trying to save up and decide when does it seem feasible. ... I’m reaching out to local businesses right now that already have physical locations, but eventually I’d love to have my own storefront.
On your website you say your mother taught you, ‘Most importantly, how to use food to bless others.’ How have you done that?
My goal is to sell food that people can enjoy together. ... Scones, for example, are sold by the dozen or by the half dozen because I want people to share them. Don’t buy one, buy a box so you can eat with somebody and have a conversation with somebody. It’s very homey — these are recipes that have been passed down for generations. I want people to have that feeling that they’re sitting at home and having a meal with someone they love. ... My mom was great at cooking a meal every night and having us sit together at the table and eat. A lot of those intimate moments were at the table eating together. To be able to pass that on to other people is awesome. I love it.