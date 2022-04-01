Personal saving rates soared to new highs in 2020.
According to The New York Times, the personal saving rate — the amount people save as a percentage of disposable personal income — topped 33 percent in April 2020, due largely to federal and state economic aid packages initiated during the pandemic.
Besides reaping stimulus payments and extra unemployment benefits, people spent less on vacations, concerts and other in-person activities, allowing them to save more.
But the personal saving rate dropped in the second half of 2021 to about the prepandemic level of 7 percent, and January 2022’s rate of 6.4 percent was the lowest since 2013.
In a survey conducted in February 2022 by research firm Momentive for The New York Times, only 16 percent of respondents said they had more in savings than before the pandemic; 50 percent said they had less. Of lower-income households, 9 percent had more in savings, while 64 percent had less.
Personal saving rates have dropped each month from October 2021 to January 2022. Over the same four months, the personal consumption expenditures price index has increased.
The index tracks changes in prices of goods and services that consumers purchase. The increase reflects that disposable personal income has been dropping while inflation has risen.
Personal and business saving in the Pikes Peak region has paralleled the ups and downs experienced on the national level, local economists and financial experts say, and they don’t expect to see the saving rate increase anytime soon.
THE BIG PICTURE
A variety of factors can affect the rate at which people save, said Dr. Tatiana Bailey, director of the UCCS Economic Forum.
“During good economic times, saving rates can actually come down a little bit,” Bailey said. “That’s because people are confident that jobs aren’t going away, and they’re spending money. But then as a recession hits, savings rates go way up.”
That is rational behavior, Bailey said, because people are concerned about losing their jobs and typically pull back on spending. Those who lose their jobs have to draw upon their savings.
“The vast majority of American households don’t have more than two to four weeks’ worth of savings anyway,” she said.
The pandemic-induced recession was different, however, from previous recessions.
“Never has the government given so much money to households — particularly to lower-income households,” she said. Many businesses qualified for loans, adding to the massive infusion of money at the beginning of the pandemic.
“In the first few months of the pandemic, when those stimulus checks went out, savings rates skyrocketed,” Bailey said. Later in the year, the rates started to drop but climbed again after the second round of stimulus checks went out. Toward the end of last year, they decreased again.
The Federal Reserve has begun what is expected to be a series of interest rate increases, but Bailey does not think that will have much effect on personal saving rates.
“Banks have to keep a certain amount of cash on hand — it’s tied to the reserve ratio,” she said. “Right now, they are flush with cash; they don’t need the deposits. So, from a savings perspective, there isn’t a lot of incentive for individuals to put their money into a regular savings account.”
Wealthier individuals have instead been investing in the stock market because returns have been good, or in real estate, which has been appreciating significantly.
Inflation is a much more relevant factor with respect to savings, Bailey said.
Overall inflation measured by the consumer price index is at a 40-year high of 7.9 percent in February and is eating away at the purchasing power of consumer dollars.
“If you put $100 away today, next year it’s probably going to be worth $90 in terms of your purchasing power, and maybe even less,” Bailey said.
Two components of inflation — housing (including rent) and energy costs — are posting double-digit increases, and food costs are rising at a rate close to 10 percent.
“So your $100 is eroding not by 7.9 percent, but by 20 percent or more,” Bailey said.
Wages aren’t increasing enough for people with jobs in industries like hospitality to keep up, she said.
“If you’re paying 10, 15 or 20 percent for some of your basic goods, that makes it much more difficult for the typical 30-year-old who’s trying to save for a house,” she said. “I think that is the big story.”
What’s going to happen next is difficult to say, Bailey said.
On one hand, more than 4 million new jobs have been formed in the United States during the pandemic.
“On the other hand, you see some red flags, like foreclosure rates and evictions starting to edge up,” Bailey said. “That’s an indicator that some segment of the population is struggling, and that’s going to bring down saving rates.
“If I had a crystal ball and I had to pick a call on what it says, I would say savings rates are going to stay steady or decline a bit lower than what they were prepandemic, because we are starting to see some of the stressors of that post-government spending period,” she said.
Overall, the Pikes Peak region is doing well economically because of numerous professional and technical jobs, and people who work in technology, health care, finance and insurance, and real estate are not drawing down their savings, Bailey said.
LOCAL SAVINGS
Interest rates on savings accounts dropped at the beginning of the pandemic when the Federal Reserve lowered rates, said Robin Roberts, president and CEO of Pikes Peak National Bank.
“They have been very low for the past two years, but we should see some increases this year with the expected increases from the Fed over the next three years,” Roberts said.
Average percentage yields currently are running around 0.1-0.5 percent, with larger balances earning slightly more, according to Bankrate.com.
“Money market accounts have a little higher rates and are generally tiered as well, with higher rates for larger balances,” Roberts said.
The traditional saving account remains the savings standard at Pikes Peak National Bank, “but the money market account is also a favorite,” she said, with the advantage that checks can be written on money market accounts.
Overall, “our savings balances have increased,” she said. “We definitely saw savings balances increase in 2020 as COVID relief money was distributed. We have not seen a decrease in savings balances, but with the increased costs of living due to inflation and the end of COVID relief financial support, it makes sense that savings balances would be down.”
Roberts said she expects people will be more thoughtful with their discretionary spending due to higher costs of living.
“Those who are inclined to save will most likely continue to do so, which is very common when things are uncertain,” she said. “Additionally, as deposit rates increase over the year, it will be more attractive to put money in savings.”
Savings dollars increased dramatically at Ent Credit Union during the pandemic cash infusions, said Matt Gendron, chief engagement officer.
“Between January 2020 and the end of February 2022, our deposits at Ent increased about 40 percent,” Gendron said. “That’s huge. If you look just at savings, our savings account dollars doubled in that two-year period. That would lead you to believe that people received the stimulus payments and put them away.”
In the last three or four months, “we haven’t seen an increase in savings, but people are spending more and paying more for gas and for a carton of milk,” he said. “I would venture to guess that if inflation continues at its current pace, people are probably going to be spending a lot more than they’re saving, and maybe you have to dip into savings to do some things.”
Personal and business savings have been following the same trends, he said.
Besides checking, savings and money market accounts, which give customers immediate access to their funds, savings products include certificates of deposit, which lock up money at a fixed interest rate for a specified time period.
CD interest rates generally are higher than savings accounts, at 0.8 percent or more, according to Bankrate.com. They may require a minimum deposit and may offer rates contingent upon the size of the deposit.
Ent offers standard certificates with a minimum deposit of $500 and terms from 3-84 months, but also offers savings starter and savings builder certificates with lower minimum deposits, according to the credit union’s website. Priority certificates allow the holder to add funds once during the first year of the term, obtain a rate bump when rates increase midterm, and withdraw up to 50 percent of the balance one time before the certificate matures.
“We’ve seen a lot of our folks stay pretty liquid, meaning savings, checking or money market accounts,” Gendron said. “Typically, people are waiting for a great rate to show up, and then they’ll grab the money that’s liquid and put it in that certificate.”
CD rates are increasing, but customers are not breaking down doors to put money into them right now, he said.
“When the Fed raises [interest] rates, the typical response most times is that financial institutions will raise their rates, too,” Gendron said. “But that’s not necessarily the case for everybody, every time, because the Fed said they’re going to raise rates six or seven times this year, and that’s on the borrowing side.”
Fed rate increases do impact interest rates for certificates of deposits and may slightly impact money market accounts, he said.
“The savings piece, the checking piece and even the money market piece is really what the institution wants to pay,” Gendron said. “As rates rise, people tend to gravitate to time deposits.”
But such movement historically is gradual, and it is a personal decision as to the savings product a credit union member feels comfortable with, he said.
“With inflation and what’s happening in Europe right now,” he said, “I think the sentiment is that people are buckling down again.”