On a Thursday evening in late February a half dozen young men and women wearing medical masks took turns scaling one of the more challenging bouldering walls at Springs Climbing Center. Some made it to the top of a 15-foot-high finish at the end of each route. Others lost their grip and dropped onto the mat below, where fellow boulderers shouted encouragement, discussed technique or dusted their hands with chalk.
This probably isn’t the typical scene the words “fitness center” call to mind, but public health orders that determine which businesses should be able to remain open during the pandemic and which should remain closed make virtually no distinction between a gym where people run on treadmills and lift weights and facilities where climbers climb, soccer players run the field or boxers train for a fight.
Some business owners in Colorado Springs who help athletes to train or hobbyists to recreate in an indoor setting are now trying to recoup financial losses they believe could have been avoided had the state been more specific.
“We lost about 60 percent of our revenue last year,” said Austin Geiman, one of the owners at Springs Climbing Center, which, like most businesses the state defined as non-essential, closed for a full financial quarter last year. “The first three months were totally normal, then we shut down for three months, and then it was six months of a rollercoaster of regulations, always having to battle with what we’re allowed to have in here and how many people we could have. It was a big hit and it has taken a really long time for people to feel comfortable coming back in.”
When the first wave of the novel coronavirus began spreading across the United States last spring, most public health officials placed “gyms” on a list of businesses deemed to pose a very high risk for spreading the virus and ordered them to close, along with bars, restaurants and movie theaters.
Several studies have supported that decision. Three published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last year looked into outbreaks in traditional workout gyms in Chicago and Honolulu and a dance fitness center in South Korea.
In each case, gym members who became ill had been engaging in intense physical exercise in close proximity. Critics of the study from South Korea, however, have pointed out that the outbreak in that case began in February 2020, before the country had begun practicing social distancing and other preventative protocols on a broad scale. Others have pointed to oscillating public health advisories that seem to indicate that public health orders last year were largely put in place out of an abundance of caution, rather than a complete understanding of how the novel virus works.
Geiman is among business owners who believes in taking precautions, too, but also believes public health officials perhaps could have done more to consider the size of the spaces at the gyms in question or the types of activities taking place inside them.
“At the worst of it, we could only have 30 people in 10,000 square feet, but then they had restaurants at like 25 percent capacity and they’re tiny,” he said, adding that he and other owners installed partitions in the climbing area to extend capacity. “Some restaurants are really small and people were way closer together. So it was kind of interesting from our perspective that we have all this space, and before we built our partitions, it would have been 10 people in the entire gym, which is like 1,000 square feet per person. It’s interesting the way the regulations ended up working.”
Last year, Colorado officials began to allow businesses limited exemptions to the new public health orders if they met certain additional safety criteria, such as extra sanitization stations and better controls over social distancing and the flow of foot traffic. But approval for the exemptions by a local public health office only did so much to help small businesses that were seeing a high percentage of quarterly revenue going out the door.
Adhering to the state’s regulations has been even more complicated for gyms that also serve food and drinks, like at CityROCK, which offers both sport climbing and bouldering in Downtown Colorado Springs.
“We have a fire code that allows up to 396 people in the gym, and then 160 in the restaurant. The gym runs almost 19,000 square feet of floor space,” said Heather Robinson, general manager at CityROCK. “The restaurant is less than 3,000 square feet. And we were running 40 people in the restaurant and 10 in the gym. So we constructed a Tyvek wall from the ceiling to floor to separate the two areas, which allowed us 20 people — but we’ve still been running well under our full capacity for months.”
When CityROCK was ordered to temporarily close in March 2020, Robinson said the gym had 1,472 active members, with as many as 150 climbing on an average night. Member accounts were frozen during the spring shutdown, Robinson said, but only 300 members reactivated their accounts when the gym reopened in June.
Even after cutting 75 percent of the gym’s staff and receiving loans from the Paycheck Protection Program and Small Business Administration, Robinson said CityROCK ended 2020 on an enormous financial loss after missing out on over half its normal annual sales revenue.
In the northwestern part of the city, indoor sports complex and restaurant SoccerHaus lost $500,000 in 2020, according to Brett Riding, the company’s chief operating officer.
Riding said that while the restrictions placed on businesses slowed the spread of the virus, it also created other strains on health that have been overshadowed by the fear of COVID-19. Public health advisories, he said, didn’t seem to come with much information about how to take care of basic aspects of physical health that he believes could help people avoid developing a severe case of the disease.
“Coming to a place like this is about being physically fit, mentally fit and emotionally fit,” he said. “All of those were smashed based on the quarantine. You need to have, as a human being, the opportunity to work on your immune system. You’ve got to take care of your body. You have to have that outlet in order to be able to get the endorphins going, to stay clear-minded. I think that it was a massive mistake to not have those options available to people.”
Riding and his father, SoccerHaus CEO John Riding, are still betting big this year that indoor sports will come back in force as they are continuing with plans for opening a new 77,000-square-foot facility on the west side of Pueblo. The new project had been in the works before the pandemic. They say mortgage deferments for their $5 million Colorado Springs complex helped them weather the storm last year and will help them move forward with the expansion.
On the west side of Colorado Springs, professional boxer Terry Buterbaugh said his small training facility, Old School Boxing Gym, lost about 80 percent of its revenue last year — but mostly he’s concerned about when he and his fighters will be able to get in the ring again to compete.
“I’ve fought pro since 2008,” he said. “I was supposed to fight March 17 last year, and three days before the fight they closed everything down.”
Despite regulations, no one wears a mask in his gym. Buterbaugh’s opinion is that neither he, his patrons nor his professional fighters are in a high-risk group, and if anyone is around people who are, they might want to steer clear of his gym for a while.
In February, Buterbaugh was training local boxer Mike Montoya Jr. for a March title bout. Montoya was pouring sweat as he pummeled a wrecking ball heavy bag in the corner of Old School in anticipation of the fight, which he said is a big part of how he pays his bills.
“It definitely has had an impact,” Montoya said. “You could get on the bigger scales, like the pay-per-views and HBOs and stuff — but for fighters like me who don’t get paid millions to fight, fights have fallen through. I was supposed to fight next week in Florida, but there was a travel ban on my opponent so that fight got cancelled.”
Carlos Encinas, another boxer at Old School, said he has kept up with his training at home while the gym was closed, but he missed the camaraderie and motivation he gains from the boxing community.
“This has been my sport since I was young,” he said. “It’s like a gateway. You train on yourself and then you’re able to just let everything go, whether it’s spiritually, emotionally, physically — whatever it is. It’s just you and yourself. Ain’t nobody going to train harder than you. It’s the only sport where you have to put yourself in it. If you don’t, the other competitor will outperform you.”
As vaccines become more widely available to the public and infection rates continue to decline, Colorado is gradually beginning to loosen restrictions on businesses this year.
In early February, Gov. Jared Polis modified the state’s COVID-19 dial framework to allow counties to move between levels based on a seven-day measurement of viral transmission, as opposed to the previously required 14.
The change has allowed some gyms and restaurants, restricted to the same 25 percent capacity or 50 people under the Orange level of the dial, to return to the Yellow level, allowing for 50 percent of capacity or 50 people.