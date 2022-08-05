Two years ago, Paul Harris never imagined he’d be seeing three cranes towering over Cripple Creek.
“We took a tremendous hit in 2020 when the casinos closed for three-plus months,” said Harris, Cripple Creek’s finance director. “When they reopened, we saw them have to do social distancing, follow protocols and guidelines. They ended up removing devices like slot machines and tables from the floor.”
The industry bounced back in 2021 as people felt comfortable getting out again, Harris said.
Although the city’s tax revenue still hasn’t rebounded, those three cranes could symbolize a new era as several construction projects are anticipated to lure more people to the historic Teller County town and entice them to stay longer.
Wildwood Casino, the city’s first freestanding gaming space, opened a 101-room luxury hotel with meeting space including hospitality suites and upscale amenities in June 2021.
Full House Resorts, owner of Bronco Billy’s Casino, is building a 300-room luxury hotel, spa and parking garage, and also extensively renovating the casino.
Triple Crown Casinos, which includes McGills Hotel & Casino, The Brass Ass Casino and the Midnight Rose Hotel & Casino, has proposed a freestanding 101-room boutique hotel, which is still in the planning stages but would add even more lodging choices.
And Century Casino & Hotel Cripple Creek has broken ground on three four-plexes that will house employees adjacent to the casino.
Several more projects are in development that could help alleviate Cripple Creek’s acute workforce housing shortage. One of the driving forces of this activity was Amendment 77, passed by Colorado voters in November 2020. The amendment allowed the removal of betting limits, which had been capped at $100. The amendment, which also permitted casinos to offer new table games, went into effect May 1, 2021.
The city depends on revenue from the gaming industry, and city leaders are betting that the expansion of hotel rooms will bring in conventions, conferences and extended stays that will result in increased tax revenue.
THE PROJECTS
Bronco Billy’s owners started planning the Chamonix Casino Hotel in 2018, Assistant General Manager Nick Kaber said. The hotel, designed with a European-style flair, will feature luxurious guest rooms and VIP suites and will nearly double Cripple Creek’s total hotel capacity.
The original plan called for construction in two phases, but after the passage of Amendment 77, the casino’s owners decided to go all in and build the full $250 million project, Kaber said.
“We’re adding a spa, a new food and beverage venue, high-end restaurant, banquet and event center and a rooftop restaurant and entertainment space,” he said. “Most of it is nongaming space, but there is a little bit of the Chamonix casino that will be added, and we’re going to be renovating the entire Bronco Billy’s property.”
Large sections of the main casino are currently closed, and the building is getting a facelift, he said.
“We’ve had to eliminate all of our guest parking, so over the last year and a half, we added valet and shuttle services so our customers can stop at the front door and have easy access to the casino,” he said.
The project was paused in the beginning stages of the pandemic, but like casino attendance, it picked up again shortly after reopening.
The casino’s owners skirted materials issues by working with contractor Hensel Phelps to make concrete on site rather than having it driven up from Colorado Springs, Cripple Creek Special Projects Director Jeff Mosher said.
The hotel already is booking event space and rooms a couple of years ahead, Mosher said. The target date for opening is 11 months away, in July 2023.
Triple Crown’s proposed hotel would be located on Third Street next to a parking structure but not connected to a casino.
“They’ve got to look at material costs, and now you’ve got interest rates going up. Just like any other construction project, they’ve got to look at the economy overall and decide when it’s a good time to move forward,” Mosher said.
Cripple Creek’s casino owners and the city have been taking steps to accommodate employees, most of whom are commuting from as far away as Canon City and Colorado Springs, Mosher said.
Wildwood owns a gas station and gives employees a discount, he said. But the greatest need is housing — not just for casino employees but also for police and firefighters, teachers, mine workers and restaurant employees.
“We did a housing study in 2019 that said we were short 652 housing units,” Mosher said. “If we had 250 apartments right now, we would fill them.”
Triple Crown bought a hotel several years ago and converted it into housing units, but to incentivize more housing, the Cripple Creek City Council on June 2, 2021, approved a residential development program that waives 10 percent of water and wastewater tap fees and provides other incentives for approved housing projects.
“There are 38 permits out right now,” Mosher said. “We’ve got some townhomes that may be going in, and we’ve got a couple of large parcels that may be developed.”
REVENUE ISSUES
With the Bronco Billy’s project, “we’re trying to get more competitive with the Black Hawk market,” Harris said.
“If you visit the three gaming cities, you’ll see that Black Hawk has very large freestanding casinos,” he said. “In Cripple Creek, they followed the intent of the original legislation that Colorado voters approved, which was to revamp these three historic mining towns so that we can keep the history of these old buildings and keep them up to date and in use.”
Most of the casinos in Cripple Creek are storefronts in historic buildings. Wildwood was the first freestanding building.
For the month of June, Black Hawk had 75.9 percent of the statewide market, based on adjusted gross proceeds, Harris said. Cripple Creek had 16.6 percent, and Central City had 7.45 percent
“In Cripple Creek, we used to be up into the 20 percent of market share,” Harris said. “But when the Ameristar, the first really big singular casino, was built in Black Hawk in October 2009, that really changed the market forces, and we saw an immediate drop here.
“Black Hawk’s location, proximity to the large Denver metro area and their ability to build these larger, freestanding, Vegas-style operations — and now to have unlimited betting and more table games — has really propelled them,” he said.
Coin-in and table drops — the net revenue from slot machines and table games — gives a better picture of the industry, because adjusted gross proceeds can be manipulated by how tight or loose the machines are set, Harris said.
“So you can see a month where coin-in and table drop had negative growth, but AGP actually increased because they tightened up the machines,” he said.
For five out of the first six months of this year, “coin-in and table drop is not performing as well as 2021,” he said.
Casinos pay taxes on AGP according to a stepped schedule that rises from 0.25 percent on the first $2 million to 20 percent on $13 million or more. The three gaming towns get 10 percent of the state gaming tax revenue; Gilpin and Teller counties split another 12 percent, distributed according to a complex formula based on market share and other factors.
The casinos are benefiting from sports betting, Harris said. Most have elected not to run sports books themselves but have sold the rights to companies like DraftKings and FanDuel.
When the Colorado legislature was considering legalization of sports betting in 2019, “everyone anticipated the normal tax distribution,” Harris said. But the final bill cut out the gaming towns and counties and allocated revenue to the state’s water fund.
“We got nothing, but we still have the impact,” he said. “This is an issue of fairness that needs to be addressed.”
In the meantime, Cripple Creek relies on state gaming tax revenue, revenue from a 4.5 percent sales and use tax, and device fees paid by the casinos.
Before January of this year, Cripple Creek’s 12 gaming licensees got a reduction on the device fees for the first 50 machines they owned. Beginning in January, device fees were restructured to eliminate the break on the first 50 devices and were raised to $300 per device per quarter for the first and second quarters of 2022.
Then City Council voted to increase device fees by 10 percent. Effective the third quarter of this year, the fees are $330 per device.
“Like all things gaming, it’s complicated,” Harris said.
One reason why the city took these actions was that the number of devices per casino dropped as a result of COVID.
“At the height of the pandemic, the number of devices was down 24 percent, Harris said. “They’re still down 22 percent.”
That happened because casino owners reconfigured the placement of machines into pods, rather than rows of long banks of machines, partly as a response to social distancing requirements, but also because studies showed that people tend to stay and play longer on machines in a pod configuration, he said.
Harris said he thinks the gaming industry is seeing a general drop because of overall economic conditions.
“Everyone is feeling inflation, and gaming, as disposable income and entertainment, seems to be one sector that people are starting to cut back on,” he said.
All of this is reflected in the coin-in and table drop figures, which are down 2.4 percent for the year to date through June, Harris said, while AGP is up 1.7 percent.
Harris worries that the downward trend could continue through the summer. But those three cranes are a reminder that the new hotels could help to turn things around in the future.
“We’re really excited about what that’s going to bring,” Mosher said.