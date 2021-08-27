It’s no secret that registered nurses and other medical professionals are in high demand; medical personnel are on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.
But without the nonmedical staff — the unsung heroes that support them — hospitals and medical practices couldn’t operate. And right now, recruiting for those jobs is difficult.
At least 25 percent of local hospital staffs are composed of cleaning, maintenance, dietary, housekeeping, security, medical records and IT employees, and some of these support staff are highly sought after.
Systemwide, UCHealth currently has about 250 openings for frontline nursing staff, and 125 nonclinical openings, with the greatest needs in security and food service.
“They’re definitely a critical component of the workforce,” said Jeff Johnson, vice president of human resources at UCHealth. “With health care, it takes a village.”
Nonclinical employees are not only critical to operations but also to patient experience, said Sebastien Girard, senior vice president and chief people officer at Centura Health.
Medical practices like Matthews-Vu Medical Group rely on nonmedical employees as well.
About 40 percent of the practice’s staff supports the 60 percent of employees who are medical providers, from CNAs to physicians, said Michelle Perea, executive assistant and recruiter.
KEEN COMPETITION
Competition for employees in dietary, housekeeping and other entry-level fields is keen.
“You’re competing for the same pool of talent that McDonald’s and Amazon and everybody else is competing for,” he said. “We’re looking for folks that maybe see health care as a stepping stone and opportunities to grow and learn and advance.”
Johnson said UCHealth has raised wages to make sure it stays competitive for these positions and provides benefits such as tuition reimbursement and apprenticeships.
“We’re hoping that separates us from other options that they have, and that they are enticed by making a difference,” he said. “They’re not just making widgets, but they’re actually contributing to the community and making people well. Sometimes that’s attractive to people.”
UCHealth focuses not just on recruitment but also on retention, he said, by offering continuing education and advancement pathways.
“We really try to understand where they want to get to and how we can help them,” he said.
Other competitive areas are positions that are necessary to keep buildings and grounds in good shape, such as electricians, painters and plumbers, who are employed directly by UCHealth.
“Many of these employees have a lot of longevity,” Johnson said. “They see the value of our benefit plan and our retirement plan, and I think that’s what separates us from other trade opportunities.”
Financial services roles range from registration clerks, who check patients in, to billing, insurance, scheduling and accounting.
“There’s a lot of groups that make that piece of the puzzle work,” Johnson said. “A lot of those are entry-level positions, too, but there’s opportunities to grow.”
An employee who starts as a registration clerk might work into billing and later go into financial counseling. Some might go on to get their degrees and become accountants.
“So there’s kind of a career track for those folks,” Johnson said.
Since nearly every hospital employee works with a computer in some way, IT support is another important behind-the-scenes role.
“That’s definitely an area where we compete with many other industries for the same talent,” Johnson said. “One thing that we’ve had to do that not only is COVID-related but just to be competitive is that a lot of those individuals now can work remotely — and that’s attractive to them.”
Billing and coding staff also may be able to work remotely. Johnson estimates that around 10 percent of overall staff are remote workers, and he thinks that trend will continue beyond the pandemic.
Johnson said UCHealth has seen about 7 percent growth in overall staff systemwide.
“We’re having open positions because of our continued growth and because of the growth that the region is experiencing,” he said. “We’re definitely hiring more than we did last year because of the COVID spike, but even without that, we’d be seeing some significant growth numbers as far as our volumes of patients.”
CAREER PATHS
Centura’s nonclinical employees make up about 25 percent of its overall staff, said spokesperson Lindsay Radford.
Many of the nonclinical positions in Centura facilities are focused on making patients more comfortable and serving them well during their stays.
These employees make sure rooms and linen are clean and that patients receive proper nutrition. Shipping and receiving of food, preparation, dishwashing and service personnel to bring trays to patients are all part of making the hospital experience the best it can be and assuring that nurses can focus on their charges.
“One other role is transportation to move patients from one area of the hospital to another,” Girard said.
Centura also has stationed personnel who screen for COVID symptoms at entryways to every facility.
Hiring for both clinical and nonclinical positions is challenging, Girard said. In both cases, the labor market is tight but for different reasons. He agreed with Johnson that the chief reason for the nonclinical labor shortage is competition from other industries.
Like UCHealth, Centura is making market adjustments to wages and also focusing on retention.
“It’s so hard to attract that once we have those associates, we want to partner with them for a very long time,” he said.
Providing a career path is key to retention.
“We have a team that is working on career pathing, which is helping our associates define, ‘If this is my role today, where do I want to go, and what’s the way to achieve that goal?’” Girard said.
It’s not unusual that employees who join Centura in nonclinical roles find that they have a calling to work in health care and transition to clinical positions.
Centura’s Hospital Foundation provides scholarships targeted to associates who want to move up and progress into other positions in health care, Centura Health spokesperson Lindsay Radford said.
“We have a lot of people applying for those scholarships, and it’s a great opportunity to progress,” Radford said.
“Pay and benefits are always important,” Girard said. “But in the end, humans have a need for connection, for belonging, for a career, so to have the chance to keep progressing is what we offer at Centura.”
CUSTOMER SERVICE
At Matthews-Vu, front desk staff, call center personnel and billing and coding employees are important to keep the practice’s five offices running smoothly. They make up about 40 percent of Matthews-Vu’s 250-300 employees, Perea said.
“Right now, our billing and coding department has the biggest shortage,” she said. “We need a couple of billers, a coder and a referral specialist.”
Coders must undergo specialized training and pass an exam to become certified professional medical coders.
The practice will train new graduates, but they’re tough to find, Perea said.
The billing and coding department is located at the Woodmen Road office and serves all sites.
The call center’s 18-20 employees currently are at different locations but will be consolidated at one practice within a month, Perea said.
The busy personnel in the call center field all inbound calls, make appointments, answer questions and connect patients with health care professionals. When they have time, they reach out to patients who perhaps are due for an annual wellness visit, “but that doesn’t happen very often,” Perea said.
“We look for someone who is friendly and eager to help over the phone, who will follow through but is still able to show they’ve got compassion,” she said.
Front-desk staff not only the main entries at the practices but also are employed in separate departments such as internal medicine, family practice, urgent care and pediatrics.
Perea said she seeks people who are welcoming, compassionate, empathetic and able to deal with patients who aren’t feeling well and may be cranky. While medical practice experience is helpful, employees with strong customer service skills can be trained and effective.
“Somebody with a fast-food background is awesome,” Perea said. “They get to deal with difficult customers as well.”
Matthews-Vu employs a service to clean at night, but “during the day, it’s something we do all the time. The front desk people are constantly cleaning pens and countertops and wiping down chairs.”
Perea said she advertises on Indeed and social media. She looks for people who are a good fit and will stay with the practice.
“We’re being as patient as possible, versus getting a body in a seat,” she said. “Over the pandemic, it was a little slower getting applicants in. Now that more people are vaccinated and school is getting started, we’re getting quite a few applicants for the front desk and the call center. The ones that require certification don’t come in as often.”
Perea said she has heard from her peers at other practices that everyone is seeing the same struggles. The greatest frustration is people who appear promising but don’t follow through.
“We receive the applications, but when we schedule a call or an in-person interview, the applicant ends up as a no-show,” Perea said.
She isn’t sure why that’s happening — “maybe they’re trying to check a box with unemployment,” she said.
Like her counterparts at the hospitals and other medical practice, Perea appreciates the value of the nonmedical staff.
“We need all parts of that pie,” she said, “to make things roll.”