Retail sales in November and December could be the highest ever recorded, according to a forecast by the National Retail Federation — and local retailers hope to climb onto that bandwagon.
The federation predicts that holiday sales will increase 8.5 percent-10.5 percent over November and December 2020, according to an Oct. 27 news release.
Holiday sales help small retailers keep their lights on during the slower months of the year, said Emily Ross, owner of Yobel Market in Downtown Colorado Springs.
“People are really aware of that,” she said. “I think people are really wanting to connect with their communities.”
Many shops carry locally or regionally sourced products and are taking steps to make holiday shopping appealing.
“We have seen a renewed interest from people,” said Laurel Prud’homme, vice president of communications at the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs. “I think they missed out on it last year.”
SMALL BUSINESS SPECIALS
Sales at Yobel Market, a social enterprise boutique that stocks locally and globally made, handcrafted clothing and accessories, have been strong this fall, Ross said, and traffic has been steady except for a dip in early November.
The store is offering discounts on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday purchases.
Ross and her husband Clay purchased Yobel Market in September 2019.
The store, originally founded by Ross’ friends Sarah Ray and Donovan Kennedy, was located at Ivywild School at the time of the sale.
At first, Ross and Clay both had full-time jobs and were running the business on the side, she said.
Six months after they took over, the pandemic struck, and their shared space at Ivywild was closed for four months.
The Rosses had dreamed of moving Downtown, and the pandemic sped up their relocation.
“It was necessary, or else we would have gone out of business,” Ross said.
In September, Ross decided to resign from her HR management job; she started full time at Yobel Market in October.
“Everything we sell is fair trade, ethical fashion,” she said. “We ensure through lots of research and relationships that no slave labor is used in any of the products we carry.”
Many items are one of a kind, like jewelry crocheted from sterling silver wire by artisans from Lima, Peru. The store has had a partnership with the group that produces the pieces for 10 years.
“When people hear that they’re supporting women in Peru with their gift, they really get excited,” Ross said. “They love to hear the stories behind what we carry.”
Sales of most of Yobel Market’s jewelry offerings go to support organizations that fight sex trafficking, she said.
The store also stocks merchandise from bigger name brands that are known for ethical and sustainable practices, Ross said. The strong, long-time partnerships the store has established have enabled it to stay well stocked.
Besides supporting artisans and companies whose values align with theirs, the Rosses sell Yobel-branded goods including T-shirts, hoodies beanies and mugs, and donate all of the profits to Springs Rescue Mission.
Online sales have helped support the business and remain strong, Ross said.
“We have a local pickup option,” she said. “If someone sees something we posted, they can check local pickup and run in on their lunch hour. We also ship all over.”
Ross makes a point of supporting other small businesses.
“We always stay open for First Friday art walks and highlight the galleries,” she said. “We all get to promote each other.”
Yobel offered drinks made with liquors from Axe and the Oak Distillery at Friday happy hours this fall, and the store sometimes hosts popup markets.
“We love to partner with other small businesses,” Ross said. “It’s wonderful that the dollars stay here.”
ARTIST-ENTREPRENEUR
Laura Reilly was among the first local artists to join Artists Sunday, a nationwide shopping event to support artists, galleries and nonprofit art organizations that started last year.
For the holidays, she is offering a special collection of petite paintings.
“They are small, beautifully framed, original artworks that are very attractively priced for gift giving,” she said. Reilly will ship them for free anywhere in the continental United States.
“Personally, I really believe in the power of art to enhance and enrich people’s lives,” she said. “I always have unframed, original paintings that start at $49. I want anybody who wants one to be able to have one.”
Reilly also is carrying ceramic ornaments that are reproductions of some of her original paintings, as well as 2022 calendars.
Reilly, a well-known and established artist in the Pikes Peak region, said she has had a steady stream of customers this fall.
“Sales have been good both from returning purchasers from far-flung collectors that keep up with me, and from local people, and a lot of new people too,” she said.
Although the gallery was closed for three weeks in September while Reilly served as artist-in-residence at the Indiana Dunes National Park, online sales kept her bottom line from faltering.
Reilly’s gallery in Old Colorado City has been open for almost 11 years.
“I’ve had galleries and studios all over town for over 30 years,” she said. “My typical pattern has been to move to a different location about every three years. But this little spot has been so wonderful that I have stayed here the longest. It’s been my favorite.”
Whenever the gallery is open, Reilly is painting.
“I think people are intrigued to actually see a working artist in the space,” she said. “They’ll come in just to see what I’m doing and chat with me. I have a sign outside that says, ‘Come in and see what I’m painting today.’”
Reilly, who calls herself an “artist-entrepreneur,” promotes her work through an email newsletter to her core collectors and posts on social media.
“As an artist, I have two jobs,” she said. “The first is to do the art that is in my heart. The second part is to get that art out into the world and share it with as many people as possible while earning a living.”
Reilly said she has been creating a lot of custom-commissioned paintings for people since the pandemic began. She thinks that is at least partly because “during Zoom meetings, they want something interesting on the wall behind them.”
Reilly relies on sales during the busy seasons — summer and the holidays — but commission work also helps her get through the first quarter of the year, which typically is slower.
Corporate sales through designers and architects, which fell off during the first year of the pandemic, have picked up “in a big way,” she said.
“I have to credit being in a thriving business environment,” she said. “I cannot underestimate the value of being surrounded by hard-working entrepreneurs. These other businesses around me are having wonderful offerings for their customers and doing their own promotions, bringing people to the area, and I get the benefit of that. I hope to be a good neighbor by doing the same thing.”
SUPPORT FOR STORES
The Downtown Partnership will set up a booth in Acacia Park on Small Business Saturday to distribute a Downtown holiday coupon book and other swag.
Throughout the holiday season, the organization will help support local small businesses and lure shoppers Downtown with events like Skate in the Park, which opened Nov. 12. The Festival of Lights parade Dec. 4 also benefits Downtown merchants.
After adapting to pandemic restrictions last year — parade entrants were stationed in the Broadmoor World Arena while parade watchers drove by to view them — this year’s 38th annual parade returns to Downtown Colorado Springs and is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators.
During the annual Holiday Stroll on Dec. 8, Downtown shops will stay open late and feature special bargains.
“Our shops are ready for the holidays,” Prud’homme said. “Fall shopping, in general, has been encouraging — but small businesses are not out of the woods yet. They’re still recovering from the pandemic in a lot of ways.”
The supply chain crisis has impacted small businesses differently than big box stores, she said.
“The merchants have done a really good job of being creative and finding new and different vendors,” she said.
“One of the things people love about shopping at local businesses is that you’re talking to the owner of the store, people who are super passionate about what they do, and they’re knowledgeable about it,” Prud’homme said.
“So you can go in and say, ‘I have this need or this interest or this friend I’m shopping for,’ and you get really good advice,” she said. “That experience is so different than the big box stores, or shopping online. It’s that whole experience that people missed last year and that they want to experience again.”