Local bartender Jonathan Lamme wasn’t happy with the returns in his current savings account, so on a lark he started looking at cryptocurrencies. After weighing his options a bit, he decided to put about $1,000 into Dogecoin, the meme-based cryptocurrency worth 13 cents at the time. After a few weeks it was at 22 cents — so he mostly cashed out, up a few hundred bucks.
“I don’t even quite get the whole idea of what it is,” Lamme said, but he knows a lot of people who’ve put a few hundred dollars or so into the crypto market to test the waters, and even one early investor who purchased 25 Bitcoins almost 10 years ago. (On Jan. 26, 25 Bitcoins would have sold for $945,617.)
Although Elon Musk regularly hypes Dogecoin — recently even encouraging McDonald’s to begin accepting it as currency in their restaurants — that didn’t affect Lamme’s decision very much. “He’s more of a damn troll than anything. … I think he’s just manipulating [Dogecoin],” Lamme said, “but people listen to what he has to say. He’s driving the market more than anyone’s actual understanding of the the investing.”
The past three months have seen major losses across the board in the crypto market, and despite a brief rally Jan. 24, cryptocurrency assets continued to plunge this week. Since November’s highs of almost $70,000, Bitcoin — which is still the dominant cryptocurrency — has lost nearly 50 percent of its value. As of the time of writing, it was trading at $38, 166.70. Others have fared even worse. From the heady high of the early days of November, when the greater cryptocurrency market was valued at around $3 trillion, the market has now lost around $1.4 trillion in value. That’s equivalent to nearly all federal student debt.
But Vance Brown, co-founder of Thrivers Leadership Institute and former CEO of the National Cybersecurity Center, isn’t panicking.
“Back in 2017, Ether was trading for around $300, so it’s all relative. … They say it’s down at $2,700 or whatever, but it’s still relatively incredible, in terms of investment,” said Brown, who feels crypto has a place in almost anyone’s portfolio.
“With crypto, you have to expect crazy volatility. When you see what Bitcoin and Ethereum were trading for in 2016 — Ether grew like 14,000 percent in 2017, and that’s crazy, from $8 or $9 to $1,400 within two years. Then it fell all the way down to under $100 again. And people freaked out, unless they paid $8.” (Ether is the Ethereum currency token.)
Brown thinks the question of which cryptocurrency survives is still very much up in the air, but is adamant the technology behind it is here to stay. While Brown said that Bitcoin is still the standard, he’s a bit keener on Ethereum. “People build applications on the platform of Ethereum, and Ether is the fuel that drives that technology,” he said. He doesn’t think of it as simply investing in a currency, but as investing in the technology itself.
Geoff Schaefer, a wealth adviser at Intergy Private Wealth, said it can be very difficult to pinpoint exactly why a given cryptocurrency is fluctuating.
“Right now, it’s difficult to find reasons for major shifts, since that market is so driven by sentiment more so than valuation or actual market conditions,” he said. “We haven’t had time to find correlations within the market, so we can’t really connect it to big economic indicators, or larger stock movements like we can with other assets. That makes it difficult to find why drops are occurring.”
Schaefer does recall a downward movement last year, when China banned cryptocurrencies, and notes that they rallied quickly. “In crypto you see massive swings — volatility unlike any other asset,” he said.
“With a stock or bond, you can trace it back to valuation — a company is earning a certain amount of dollars, or a bond pays a certain amount of interest, it’s worth this amount of money, based off the market rate of that interest. There is some short-term sentiment in the stock market, based on how people are feeling about the president, or interest rates, but it all comes back to this true valuation of what the dollar is worth,” Schaefer said.
But cryptocurrencies could be more tied to the market than they at first seemed. While many initially saw crypto as a potential hedge against inflation, it’s been falling since November as inflation has continued to rise at a historic rate. Tech stocks have been taking huge losses at the same time crypto has, with Netflix and Apple being particularly hard hit.
Even as inflation continues to run rampant, investors are not pulling their money out of the market and investing in Ethereum, Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies — they’re actually running away from crypto at an even quicker pace than the stock market. There isn’t much talk at the moment of crypto potentially being the “new gold.” With crypto it seems like there are two main types of investors: true believers who expect the security advantages of blockchain can revolutionize the world, and speculators looking to turn a fast profit.
Like Brown, Schaefer sees big potential in the underlying technology of blockchain.
“We’re going to see a lot of disruption with the blockchain technology — it could change how we use tickets, how we trade collectibles, even things like car insurance, those industries could all change based off the underlying tech of these currencies and blockchain,” Schaefer said.
That’s something that Christopher Gorog, CTO of BlockFrame Inc., is counting on.
“A few key things are holding the blockchain technology from being used in mainstream applications. … You can’t scale the crypto currencies — most of them can only do a handful of transactions per second,” he said. “Also, the mining operations take a lot of energy and time.” And the energy demands of mining are already considerable. In 2021, the energy spent globally on mining Bitcoin tripled. Bitcoin mining worldwide is already consuming as much energy annually as Sweden, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called its energy use “staggering.” In October 2021, Fortune reported, “Every single Bitcoin transaction — even buying a latte — consumes over $100 in electricity.”
“The overall footprint just for Bitcoin alone, is enough energy to be considered the 21st largest economy in the world. That’s just one cryptocurrency,” Gorog said. “What we have been working on is a carbon-neutral blockchain. It doesn’t use any mining at all — no consumption of energy.” It’s a development that could be game-changing, and would mean a lot for countries where cryptocurrency is heavily mined, like Kazakhstan, where the Bitcoin Network recently lost 12 percent of its hashrate — the amount of computational power used by miners minting new bitcoins and verification of new transactions on the Bitcoin network — after mining operations shut down due to fuel protests and political turmoil.
Schaefer cautions there are still many unknowns in the crypto world, but he also thinks there’s “enough smart people and smart money behind this movement that this technology and these currencies will impact our lives for years to come. What part of the technology, and which currencies? Only time will tell.”
But Schaefer singled out Cardano, Solana, and Avalanche, since “there is a technological component to how those tokens can work in the future — versus the idea that they will replace the dollar, which is probably never going to happen.”
Schaefer emphasized that any money investors allocate for cryptocurrencies should, ideally, be purely speculative. In other words, investors need to make peace with the volatility.
“Don’t just do it because your buddy says it’s a good idea,” he said. “Understand which one you’re getting into and why. Figure out how to do it responsibly through a secure channel.”
That’s the approach that Lamme is taking. “I wouldn’t do it with my rent money,” Lamme said. While he’s content to make small crypto investments right now, he’s a lot less confident in its future.
“This could be like the dotcom bubble,” he said. “There will be short-term profit for people, but I’m not treating it as a long-term investment. I think a lot of people will get left holding the bag. In five years, we may be talking about Bitcoin like it’s a Pet Rock or a Furby,” Lamme said, but added that he hoped he doesn’t end up like those in the 1990s, “the ones who thought the internet was going to go away.”
Brown, of course, thinks crypto will be very hard to kill. “It was built because people felt violated by the banks. The nice thing about this currency opposed to fiat currency, is that it’s global,” he said.
“There are those like China, who have tried to crack down on it — they want to keep control of the currency. They don’t want a global currency. … No one government can regulate it. Once governments see they can make a lot of tax revenue on it, they’ll back off.
“Nobody likes a big idea early on. Taxis didn’t like Uber, but what ultimately wins? Uber,” Brown said. “I wouldn’t bet against tech, that’s the bottom line.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.