Cynthia Bullock and her husband created a foundation in 2010 after losing their cherished Rottweiler-Heeler to cancer — and they named their organization after their beloved dog: Harley’s Hope Foundation.
The Bullocks, in an effort to save her, took Harley through several months of chemotherapy. The heartbreaking experience made them realize many people don’t have the financial means to do everything possible for the well-being of their companion animals.
The Bullocks turned grief into a determination, establishing Harley’s Hope Foundation to help pets and their people deal with a variety of hardships.
“I can tell you about a case we’re working on right now with a retiree — her small dog has five bladder stones and needs surgery to remove those,” said Cynthia Bullock. “The person is on Social Security and does not have funding to cover the cost.
“Another current case is through our emergency foster care program. We got a call from a woman in California very worried about her sister here in the Springs. Her sister had been a victim of violence and was in a wheelchair. The Californian wanted to call 911 and get her sister taken to the hospital because she was in so much pain, but she wouldn’t go because of her dog. On a Friday afternoon, we were scrambling to make arrangements with one of our veterinary clinics to do vaccinations, calling Lucky Dog to see if they could board the dog, racing down to Fountain to get the dog to the vet clinic and then to daycare.”
Harley’s Hope Foundation is a safety net organization that offers a variety of support services, including financial grants for major veterinary care, and emergency pet food delivery to elderly clients. Harley’s Hope aims to make sure people and their pets can stay together when issues arise, and to prevent at-risk animals from being surrendered or falling victim to euthanasia for treatable conditions.
“We have a variety of services,” said Bullock, “but they’re all focused around trying to keep animal companions in their homes.”
Those who need services can apply via the Harley’s Hope Foundation website, under the Get Help tab. A few prerequisites: you must be a Colorado resident, obtain a diagnosis and prognosis, and review the requirements checklist.
“Qualifying is primarily based upon income,” said Bullock. “We need to see that there is a need for financial aid. You can certainly be working; we know there’s a whole classification of people who are considered ‘working poor’ — it’s not that you have to be retired or completely without income.
“Additionally, we want to see if you’re being responsible with your pet or animal companion — providing basic care, up-to-date vaccinations, preventative care and such. We seek to work with people who are truly bonded with their precious animal.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Harley’s Hope Foundation has been providing pet food delivery services and pantries to residents of El Paso, Pueblo and Teller counties and their four-legged friends. Thousands of pounds of pet food have been distributed to hundreds of animals in the Pikes Peak region.
The Bullocks focus on proactive help for animals. “It’s very thrilling when you know you’ve saved an animal’s life or kept a pet-partner relationship intact,” said Bullock. “We want to see fewer animals going into rescues and shelters. They deserve homes.
“As a society, we are looking at: What do we need to be doing? What services do we need to be providing to prevent continuous temporary care, being given away or becoming homeless? It’s a vicious cycle that we need to look at.”
For more on Harley’s Hope Foundation, go to harleys-hopefoundation.org.