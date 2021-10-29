When Latisha Hardy got sick of driving to Denver five nights a week to go dancing, she decided to open her own studio in the Springs. But before she could ignite the city’s dance scene, she knew she needed to build her entrepreneurial skills.
“I officially started the business in January 2016,” she said, “but I started training and working and building the business in 2009. It took about five years before I could do it full time.”
Today, Latisha Hardy Dance & Co. occupies a studio on South Tejon Street, where about 250 students participate in classes each month — salsa, bachata, mambo, and dance with Pachanga and Afro-Cuban influences.
Hardy shifted sessions online in 2020 during the pandemic, and said most clients stayed with the studio throughout the shutdown.
“I got lucky that my client base didn’t cancel during COVID,” Hardy said. “Without that base of income, there’s no way this business would have survived. I have to thank my students on memberships for staying during a difficult and uncertain time.”
Hardy spoke with the Business Journal about building the Springs’ dance scene, and how a night at the library changed everything.
How did you end up in Colorado?
I was raised in Clinton, Utah, and when I was graduating from high school I wanted to experience something new. I went to [the University of Nevada, Las Vegas] for undergrad for four years. After that, in 2008, I came to UCCS and I’ve stayed ever since. I have a psychology degree from UCCS and I have a master’s in business from Colorado Technical University.
What’s the dance scene like in the Springs?
It’s growing and developing. Before I took it over, it was nonexistent. I remember when I used to search Google when I was starting my business, I’d look to see how many people were searching for salsa and bachata and it was nonexistent. Now people search for it all the time. My sister’s husband does marketing on the East Coast and he said I’d do one of two things: I’ll either create the demand or I’ll go under. I’d like to say I’ve created the demand for it. Now people search my name more than they search salsa and bachata. But it’s still growing. In Denver, there’s probably a place to dance salsa and bachata at least three nights a week.
Why did you feel the need to build the dance scene in the Springs?
I was driving to Denver five nights a week to go dancing and I didn’t want to do that anymore. At the time I was doing 18 credit hours in school, I worked a full-time job — and then driving to Denver, that was exhausting. It wasn’t something that was an option to give up. It was either create it here and do so in a way that feels safe, or give it up. I did what I needed to do to have it in this community. I felt called to have it happen. I moved here in 2008 during the recession, and after learning a lot of the history of Colorado Springs I found it was the mecca of technology. Something told me Colorado Springs was going to boom again. I knew if I stayed and grew roots here, the economy would upswing again — and it has. Having spent basically 10 years building my business and having this influx of people coming to the community, it’s possible that Colorado Springs can be a major city that houses salsa and bachata.
How has dance changed your life?
When I was in college in Vegas, I got into a relationship and it became an abusive relationship. When I moved out here, I’d gotten away from that. I was studying in the library [at UCCS] for my bachelor’s. These three boys came up to me, all Latino boys, and they asked if I danced salsa. I said no, and then they asked if I want to do that. I went to Denver with these three guys — and I didn’t know who they were — and had the best time of my life. Since that moment, I haven’t stopped dancing.
The relationship I was in, it was always ‘No, you can’t do this’ and having to isolate myself to protect myself. When I got out of it, I wanted to say yes to everything. That’s why I said yes to dancing. It changed my life by giving me my confidence back. It allowed me to interact with the opposite sex in a way that was safe. I wanted to give that to other people, so I made it my mission to provide a safe space and community for adults to come in and experience something vulnerable like dancing — in a way that made them feel empowered. That’s been the goal since I found [dance]. That’s the reason I got my master’s degree in business — so I could do the community a service by understanding how to set up this in a way that would be effective.
I know you said you wanted to say yes to everything after your relationship, but why did you decide to say yes to three strangers?
I didn’t know who I was anymore and wanted to experience any and everything because I had been so hindered from experiencing life for five years. Some moments in your life you have to decide if they’re safe or not — and I just decided it was.
What challenges did you face when you started your business?
I’d say the typical challenges of starting a business, like am I going to make it? There was a lot of fighting myself, fighting my thoughts. I started making money the year I started it somehow, someway. Looking back, I don’t know if I was lucky or smart to pull that off. The number one challenge was not quitting because it gets to the point where you’re working all the time to build something that’s growing slowly; managing your personal/business/work life; finding time for yourself; knowing when to push and when not to push. Those were the hardest challenges.
Where do your dancers perform and compete?
We perform locally all over the Springs and Denver and we get invited to dance festivals, like Latin dance festivals, all over the nation. We travel quarterly and go to four places: Reno, Miami, Salt Lake City and Denver. Sometimes the girls just pay to go but we also have a fundraising program inside the studio. I have a fundraising captain [Ashley Coffey] and co-captain, Marcelina Ramirez, who figure out ways for the girls to work and make money to travel. We just did a GoFundMe — we do that every other year, and we try not to overuse that tool. There are a lot of different avenues and ventures we’re willing to take on for them to pay for that travel.
What makes all this worthwhile?
Changing lives. I was sitting down with one of my girls … and we were doing an interview for one of the girls to join the amateur team and we asked her how she deals with her emotions inside of challenging situations. She shared a story about a time when she was at a leadership meeting with me. Something came up but it was a conflict for myself. I brought it up inside the conversation when it happened to kind of assert my own boundary inside my team. [I did] it in a way where they understood why I was doing it and they didn’t feel bad and it was still a safe space. She said that experience allowed her to confront [issues] and have conversations — whereas before she would hide it, or not speak about it, or just deal with it herself. My point is, being in this environment has allowed her to feel empowered to resolve conflict in a safe and healthy way. It sounds small but it’s a gamechanger if you’re able to converse with the people in your life [in a way] that has everyone feeling safe.
Do you have a mentor?
I always have a mentor or two or three. I’m always in the business of collecting mentors. I cannot pour into others if I’m not being poured into. To think otherwise is completely asinine. I love being coached and I’m always down for someone to speak into my life in a way that’s going to improve it. Mike Wilkinson — he’s a business consultant and helps me manage finances and strategy and so many pieces of the business life. My business would not have made it through COVID without his financial advisement.