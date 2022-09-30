Elyce Gronseth always hoped the degree in Art History she earned at the University of Florida Gainesville would be reconciled with her later MBA work in marketing communications. Marketing communications tends to attract specialists in high-tech business communications, but Gronseth’s work as a marketing consultant always favored a mix of nonprofits and large businesses.
Her family had been based in Colorado Springs from 2005 to 2009, and her sister stayed here in part to care for their father, who passed away last year. Gronseth regularly got leads on potential job openings from her sister, but the role of assistant director of marketing and communications at Ent Center for the Arts carried a natural appeal. She joined the Ent Center in July, just as the 92,000-square-foot arts complex on the UCCS campus was coming out of two years of sharply reduced operations due to the pandemic. Gronseth cited the breadth of art gallery openings, Theatreworks plays, and special musical and dance performances as factors that keep her job intriguing and unpredictable from one day to the next.
While you were earning your MBA, you had a pretty diversified set of marketing jobs. How did that start?
Just before I took on my first official marketing role, I was managing a hotel in Gainesville called Sweetwater Branch Inn, which was both a bed and breakfast and an event space. The experiences there helped push me to pursuing the MBA. I left the hotel at a perfect time, when the owner was moving out of state and hiring a management company. My first marketing role was for a nonprofit, the National Center for Construction Engineering and Research, and the Construction Certification Association. My consulting for those groups led me to the job at Naylor LLC, which provides marketing services for associations. I’d call Naylor my first true corporate marketing job. I was managing 10 marketers, two designers, with 500 clients and 1,200 projects! We had two external clients, association types, for whom we made all external communication resources, from events to magazines to newsletters. We sold ads for those projects, so our other clients included the advertisers. It was a very fast-paced environment, and one of my biggest tasks was just to try and prevent burnout.
I was still consulting with the hotel and the construction association as well. During the pandemic, Naylor went through two rounds of cuts, and when I got hit in the second round, I decided to take a couple months off, rather than jump into an over-saturated job market. That is when I formed my business, Artefact Digital, which did branding, social media management, web site design, and similar services. I was fortunate enough to have a roster of clients already, so I was able to sustain myself during the lean months.
Many people who get an education in marketing communication aim to work in the corporate world. You had the advantage of a background in art history, but did that make a focus on marketing communications in these fields more challenging?
It’s just a different set of challenges. In the corporate world, everyone wants the choice jobs, so it’s highly competitive. It’s a different barrier with corporate. The earning potential is greater, but you are expected to have a specialized set of talents. Obviously, in the arts, most arts organizations don’t have a ton of marketing roles. The jobs that are there are ones that people like me have wanted their whole lives — so when we get the jobs, we hold on to them forever.
Did you find launching a one-person shop like Artefact a challenge, in the depths of the pandemic?
Fortunately, I’m tech-savvy and enjoy technology, and in my role at Naylor, we already had to do a lot of remote conferencing. It wasn’t so much a barrier for me as it might have been for my clients, being mostly brick-and-mortar people. They were happy to get the digital stuff on my plate.
Which came first for you, an interest in Colorado or the specific opportunity at Ent?
I lived in Colorado about 12 years ago. My sister and I followed friends that had moved out here, and we had live music playing out of our house three nights a week. When I moved back to Gainesville to finish my schooling, my sister stayed here, and my dad moved from Florida to Colorado Springs. Dad unfortunately passed away at the end of 2021. At that point, I decided I wanted to be near my sister, and left the door open so that if the right opportunity arose, I would join her. My sister was so excited, she was sending me any prospects in my general area. The Ent opening was the first that spoke to me in a very direct way. When I applied, I can’t even begin to describe how smoothly the process went. It was almost uncanny.
I get the impression that Ent was struggling to find the right way to emerge from lockdown. There were Theatreworks productions, art openings, special musical concerts up until early 2020 — then nothing. They experimented with things like outdoor shadow-puppet productions in winter, but it seemed tough.
It remains a challenge today. The building was opened in 2018. They were really ramping up audiences and engagement with the community, and then everything shut down. They did as much virtually and outdoors as they could, to keep the interested patrons engaged. Now we’re hoping people will be excited to see a full season in person, both with the theater and gallery. But we’re having to work hard to motivate the population, because many people are still a little reticent about being in crowds.
For gallery openings, people still are more familiar with the smaller Downtown galleries participating in First Friday, than with UCCS openings taking place in the Ent Center.
I’m still not sure what the public opinion really is, obviously there are many people who are centered Downtown and consider us “far north.” We’re trying to find out how many people really know about the center, what its reputation is — is it mostly students and families of students? We want to be seen as part of the community, and of bringing in cutting-edge arts and culture to the community, beyond being “a UCCS thing.” At the same time, the resources of the university allow us to attract acts that wouldn’t otherwise be here. But so many galleries, music venues, theaters are Downtown, it reinforces the image of Ent being up north. No matter how many families live in this area, the people most directly immersed in the arts still are seen as being Downtown. Fortunately having a UCCS gallery Downtown helps to soak up some of that attention.
Yet if you think of three music venues centered on Boot Barn Hall being almost all the way to Monument, you could conceivably bill this location of Nevada Avenue and Austin Bluffs, as being a Downtown extension.
Well, you also have that cool art exhibit near Green Mountain Falls that draws a lot of people. Plenty of people go to Denver, go to Manitou for events — we should not be a stretch. But you’ll notice we will really be getting the word out about events, using social media and many different channels.
In 2019, there were many interesting one-off musical performances, jazz and classical and pop, people like Kaki King. Where do you see a gap in the existing performance venues in town, where the Ent Center can play a unique role?
That’s something I am just beginning to learn, and it’s worth a lot more study. We had the classical guitarist Marisa Sardo here in the last week. The draw is that they can play in a great performance space, and in the same visit, connect with students with classes or smaller recitals. The ability to teach provides a more rewarding experience for the artist. In many cases, the performer will give talks to the public as well. The artists are funneled in through Peak FreQuency, a program of the School of Visual and Performing Arts at UCCS. Their podcasts are thematic, so the people they bring in may be representative of what Peak FreQuency is doing.
I think of Colorado College’s former residency program, where they brought in the likes of Laurie Anderson, Terry Riley, Pauline Oliveros, who gave public performances. In recent years the public events have grown far less visible.
I can’t speak for [Colorado College], but as a public university, UCCS will always put an element of the wider community into everything we do. This is also a goal for visual artists. We will always be focused on thinking, how do we make not only the student body, but the community at large, feel like this is really theirs? Obviously, the university is funded by tax dollars, so the public does indeed own it! I want them to feel that this is their home — it’s a beautiful building, the backdrop is magnificent. This really hit home during the summer Theatreworks performance of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. (This was the first outdoor summer Shakespeare presentation to be held on Ent Center grounds, rather than White House Ranch.) It gave me chills the first time I saw it. It’s an unrivaled audience experience.
This brings to mind public perception and Theatreworks. Yes, students are involved in the performances, and there is a student production in the spring, but this is a professional theater company with nationally-known performers. I’m not sure many members of the public get that, except those that have known about Theatreworks for a long time.
It seems as though Ent Center’s executive director David Siegel sets an informal and practical tone for the rest of the staff. Siegel even plays violin for a rock band in town. I doubt the work environment would be too over-formalized.
Everyone I have interacted with on the staff feels like members of a big family. Everyone is very down to Earth, and there are no pretentious personalities. The No. 1 goal is to make events and performances accessible to everyone in the community. Our focus now is how we can create financially-accessible, location-accessible, disability-accessible experiences. This year, for example, Theatreworks started offering 10 $10 tickets at every performance, giving more people the opportunity to get in at a rate more affordable to them.
Tell us about some exciting things coming up in the 2022-23 season.
Our calendar for all events at the center is just stuffed this year. Most recently, Theatreworks just opened the musical Lumberjacks in Love, in which actors must play bluegrass instruments. Some of them are already talented musicians, some learned during rehearsals. It’ll be funny to try and guess who’s the novice and who’s the seasoned musician. We expect it to be a gateway show, one that anyone would find entertaining.
The next Theatreworks production after that is Little Women, which is a big draw in its own right. Simultaneous with those productions, we are running Winter Wonders, which is a return of the shadow-puppet concept from 2021. They are daytime productions, the same days as stage shows. In early 2023, Theatreworks will be presenting Aubergine, a Korean-American contemporary play that will be spoken in both languages. All shows in this season are focused on issues of family, and how we consider what family is.
[Galleries of Contemporary Art] has just opened the Gregg Deal exhibit — he’s a local artist who created the big mural Downtown of the Native American girl, who’s actually his daughter. The show is about indigenous identity, with a focus on Native American history being relegated to the past. There’s a continuing exhibit in the Downtown gallery from elin o’Hara slavick, and a student dance production called Double-Sided Coin.
Outside the normal show seasons, we have SALT Contemporary Dance from Utah coming in for a performance in October. Then in December, we will be launching a new cabaret series, presented by UCCS Visual and Performing Arts and the Ent Center, which is a theater in the round, where the audience sits at nice dining tables watching cabaret-style performances with an emphasis more on cutting-edge material. I think they are planning on five different shows; you can go to one or purchase a package of all five. The cabaret shows will feature some pretty big names.
GOCA has also been doing this Mindful Mondays series of yoga events. The last Monday they did it, it was in the Shockley[-Zalabak] Theater, so it already has a committed base. These sessions all are free, and take place in various Ent locations where the views are superb and you can get that ideal Zen experience.
With every event, I see little overlap with smaller art galleries in town, with smaller theater companies like Springs Ensemble Theatre or Millibo Art Theatre. It suggests a greater opportunity to collaborate with smaller partners. Should we look for that?
My goal is to make sure we are a part of an arts community rather than a juggernaut that tries to take everything. It’s much more fruitful to support each other and cross-promote events. Just as a member of the community, I know I enjoy seeing arts organizations that support each other. We are very focused on avoiding any sense of rivalry.