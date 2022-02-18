After its $53 million dollar makeover, the 99-year-old Colorado Springs City Auditorium will not be just a place for performances, but also an incubator for groundbreaking workforce development programs in the arts.
“We’re quite [far] along” with the project, said Linda Weise, who heads the Colorado Springs Community Cultural Collective, the nonprofit formed to develop a new vision for the historic building.
The collective has raised $5 million for preconstruction and design work through donations and pledges from individuals, foundations, and government and corporate organizations, including $2.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds committed by the city of Colorado Springs, Weise said.
Preliminary designs for the project are underway, but the “meat and potatoes is the program development,” Weise said.
The collective is creating workforce development programs in media arts and theater arts that will be the first of their kind in Colorado, she said. In addition, the center will create workforce development programs in early childhood education and culinary arts.
Taking on the redevelopment of the City Aud, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1995, gave Weise and her collaborators the chance to create a cultural hub that will have impacts beyond Colorado Springs.
“This truly is an opportunity to not only revitalize the building and give her another 100 years,” she said, “but it’s really the opportunity to embrace what’s relevant in our world and ultimately be able to serve an entire region.
CREATIVE ARTS
Weise founded the Colorado Springs Conservatory and spent 25 years creating opportunities for children through music education. She also is the founder of the Rocky Mountain PBS Simple Gift series, a humanities-based, early childhood music and literacy program.
As someone who has devoted her life to working with children in creative fields, “it’s been thrilling to meet with adults who are excited about the creative arts industries,” she said.
“We have partners locally and regionally and at the state, and then we have partners on a federal level that are helping us to navigate these waters.”
The planned workforce development program in media arts will include training in digital recording, sound and filming.
“That’s an industry that, if we can have it headquartered in Colorado Springs, that would be pretty fantastic,” Weise said.
The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is collaborating with the collective on the creative arts programs.
“There’s really not a lot of creative apprenticeship programs and training for creatives” in Colorado, PPWFC Executive Director and CEO Traci Marques said, “and that’s something that’s really needed in our community,
“We are partnering with [the collective] in a couple of different ways,” Marques said. “One is just our regular employment services, making sure those who are going through the training programs are available and aware of the services we provide to anyone. … In addition, we’re helping them develop apprenticeships and looking at some national best practice apprenticeship models.”
The partners are evaluating existing registered apprenticeship programs in music production, digital video and multimedia production. “We’re going to start with those three,” Marques said. “We’re first going to work with them, as we have federal grants that allow us to pay for apprenticeship training.”
Supportive funding will come from the U.S. Department of Labor and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Marques said the goal is to have a trial program up and running before remodeling is completed.
“We hope to start small and then grow bigger, so by the time they open, we will have a robust apprenticeship program,” she said.
PPWFC also is part of a joint initiative called Alliance for Kids, which convenes early childhood educators to talk about the support they need for their businesses, Marques said.
“In addition, we are working with Head Start, Pikes Peak Community College and many other people to really talk about the career path of early childhood educators: Where can they start working? What credentials are needed?” she said. “What we’re available to do is to help pay for people to get that certification or that degree. We also have access to businesses that may have the need for people.”
Paid internships may also be available for early childhood educators.
“It’s a matter of walking through that process and seeing what’s really needed,” Marques said. “It’s not duplicating services, but being able to collaborate and bring the services together. That will be key, moving forward.”
21st CENTURY UPGRADES
The City Aud, completed in 1923 at a cost of $424,910, is one of a handful of historic structures that remain in Downtown Colorado Springs.
Built to support the city’s growing social and cultural needs, it has hosted thousands of performances, as well as professional wrestling, mixed martial arts, boxing, roller derby, and exhibitions and trade shows.
Its distinguishing features are the main auditorium, which can accommodate as many as 2,200 people, and the 225-seat Lon Chaney Theatre; its Classical Revival design by prominent local architects Thomas MacLaren, Charles Thomas and Thomas Hetherington; and its Art Deco fixtures, elegant woodwork, New Deal-era murals, plaster latticework proscenium arch and Wurlitzer Unit Orchestra pipe organ — the only Colorado Springs theater pipe organ still in existence.
“We do want to take advantage of as much of the historic character of the building as we can,” said Chris Wineman, a principal with Denver-based Semple Brown, the firm chosen to design the renovations of the building.
But the auditorium’s configuration will transform to adapt to a 21st-century business model.
The main auditorium “is where folks are going to see the most change,” Wineman said. “Instead of one wide open room, we’re going to propose to subdivide the space both vertically and horizontally, introducing two entirely new floors into the building.”
The main performance venue would be scaled down to seat about 650 people. That size would better accommodate the proscenium arch and pipe organ and provide a more intimate and satisfying experience for audiences, he said.
The venue would have retractable seating that could be flattened to provide space for up to 800 people, Wineman said.
“I still think that we could do popular concerts,” he said, “They’re not going to be the scale of the concerts that were held in the City Aud in the past — but by and large, those needs are met elsewhere in the city.”
The smaller performance space, which would seat about 200 people, would be relocated to the west side of the building. Wineman does not know whether it would still be called the Lon Chaney Theatre, but it would have dressing rooms and backstage support, which it lacks now.
“We also want to do that because it enables us to put a new diner and restaurant operation on the Weber Street side of the building, where it gets the most visibility,” he said. The windows in the current theater, which are covered, could be opened, flooding the space with light.
“We’re certainly going to look at whether we can reuse any of the lovely wood millwork and wall paneling in the theater,” he said.
The lobby vestibule that opens from Kiowa Street and the grand staircases at each end would be retained, Wineman said.
“From there, you’ll walk into a new lobby that will be just one story tall,” he said. That would lead to the main performance space, the smaller performance space and new dining options, including a coffee shop that could have outdoor tables and umbrellas on Kiowa Street.
“We think the building can be much more active and vibrant all day long,” Wineman said.
On the south side of the building, which faces the surface parking lot, a new addition would contain dressing rooms, laundry, a scene shop, and loading and storage facilities.
“We haven’t yet determined what the appearance of that is going to be,” Wineman said.
A series of rehearsal, classroom and meeting spaces would be on the new second floor of the building.
“One of those is intended to be a two-story-tall rehearsal space at the front of the building, and that would allow us to reopen the window in the front, which are currently covered,” he said.
Technological upgrades would extend throughout the building. A recording studio would be connected to most of its rooms so that recordings could be made from almost anywhere. Video monitors would be installed backstage for the performers and in the lobby as well.
“We also anticipate that some of the larger rooms are going to have some pretty nice presentation technology,” Wineman said, “so that a businessperson could present to 50 potential clients or deliver a training event for some of their staff.”
Both performance venues would also have the capability for digital film screenings.
“With the two venues, you could have simultaneous or back-to-back screenings and do a weekend film festival,” he said.
TIMELINE
The architects are currently working on schematic drawings and continuing to research the structural, technological and historic preservation requirements for the building.
The architects’ plans could change after evaluations by structural engineers, and the collective is continuing to receive input from citizens about the community’s needs and desires for the building.
Weise said the next big step in the preconstruction process is securing a general contractor to oversee construction of the project. She expects preconstruction and design work will take another year. If all goes well, construction could begin in February 2023 and be completed by the end of 2024.
Four companies responded to an RFP for the general contractor, and three of those firms still are under consideration, she said.
The auditorium was used in 2020 and part of 2021 to house people experiencing homelessness who may have been exposed to COVID-19, but otherwise has been closed to the public since early 2020.
“I recently asked the city if we could reactivate the building to heighten awareness and raise dollars for the project,” said Weise, who hopes to bring in some events and concerts that will attract interest among a wide range of people, especially the younger demographic.
“This has been a journey of not your usual suspects,” she said. “It seems like it’s every man’s project.”