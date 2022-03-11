The Colorado Springs School District 11 board has hired Dr. Nicholas Gledich as acting/interim superintendent until June 30, during its search for a permanent replacement for Dr. Michael Thomas, who left the position March 2.
D11 community members had been sounding the alarm over Thomas’ possible ouster for weeks, expecting the move as the board’s new conservative members, who ran on anti-equity platforms, opposed the direction Thomas was pursuing with D11. Thomas was hired by the previous school board to spearhead a turnaround in the district and to build an equity program. While equity work was a priority in D11 before Thomas’ hiring in 2018, it became a flashpoint after the new board was seated.
Gledich was D11’s superintendent for nine years, from 2009 until his retirement in June 2018. He worked with six different school boards during his tenure and led the district through numerous budget cuts.
Gledich will provide “stability” for the district, Board President Dr. Parth Melpakam said during a March 7 special public board meeting.
“I’m truly excited that Dr. Gledich is willing to step up to this role on short notice,” Melpakam said. “He is experienced and a well-known leader in the D11 community. He brings stability, and can hit the ground running right away. ...
“Dr. Gledich is the right person to guide the district through the next phase of district level leadership,”
he added.
D11 parents and teachers have been seeking stability from district leadership since the board separated with Thomas. Many community members have expressed support for Thomas and his vision for the district.
Although Gledich is a familiar face in the district, some community members are questioning why the board would tap him as interim. Many of the issues that the board’s conservative members campaigned on and criticized Thomas for — like students’ poor academic performance and D11’s declining enrollment — were problems under Gledich’s leadership, said Mike Williams, a leader of Neighbors for Education, a D11 group that advocates for equity and access in public education.
“It’s interesting how our board was so mad with performance and enrollment, then you bring back the person as an interim that it started under,” he said.
As the board begins its search for a new permanent superintendent, Williams said Neighbors for Education would like to see, most of all, a proponent for public education in the role — and a leader who can effectively navigate a difficult board environment.
“No matter who — unless you’re a superintendent that fits their agenda — they’re going to make it problematic to get stuff done,” he said of the board’s majority conservative members.
The group is hoping for “Somebody that maybe knows how to play the game to get stuff done, even in a split room, and at the end of the day, somebody who’s going to make sure they’re looking out for all students,” Williams said. “And somebody who is collaborative with the community.”
Melpakam expected the board to start its search for a permanent superintendent by March 11 to avoid continuing the process through the summer months. Based on the process the board used to hire Thomas, he said, the search is already “two or three weeks behind.”
He encouraged the community to “take an active role” in the search, and said the board will give progress updates.
“As the process moves forward, the board is committed to being open and transparent,” Melpakam said. “As always, the community’s voice matters as we take this journey together to see the next permanent leader for our district.”
In a March 8 letter to the D11 community, Gledich wrote, “When I was approached by the School Board to consider returning for a few months to serve as acting/interim superintendent, I accepted with the understanding that I would need to address many tasks to close a school year with success, especially in the area of academic achievement. We must maximize our time teaching students through the last school day.”