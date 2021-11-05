At All Breed Rescue & Training, a very athletic Belgian Malinois ducks down low then barrels through a tunnel and out the other side, where she navigates a see-saw and bounds over some crossbars. It’s agility training, and it’s just one of the services on offer at All Breed’s spacious warehouse facilities on East Fillmore Street.
Lauren Fox, the executive director of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization since 1998, looks on with approval. “Many people are in this [industry] for the dogs, but for me it’s about the people that we help, and finding that perfect match — maybe a family lost a dog, maybe they’re finally ready to own one — but you’re helping to create a new family that wasn’t there before,” said Fox.
A native of Florida and a Florida State University graduate, Fox got her start working with animals by working part-time at a veterinary clinic while in college, which is also when she adopted a pit bull.
“I did not understand that people would be terrified of him … people were prejudiced against him, but he was the best dog that ever lived on the planet, so I started being an advocate for the breed,” said Fox.
A tragic incident involving the loss an entire litter of neglected puppies was the catalyst for Fox wanting to be involved in dog rescue. After graduation, Fox moved to Colorado in 1996. By 1998 she was the foster director for the organization, and in one year she had grown the program from five to twenty foster dogs. The next year, the director stepped down and she was asked to take over.
“I was in my early 20s and had no idea what I was doing so I said sure … in August of 1998, I became the executive director,” laughed Fox.
“Hey, don’t eat anything up there,” she scolds Diamond, her 13-year-old purebred Tibetan terrier, who is snuffling around some papers on her desk.
The mission is two-fold at All Breed Rescue & Training, as the name denotes. The team works with local shelters to find “forever families” for dogs deemed unadoptable (whether because of medical, training or behavioral issues) or at risk of being euthanized — underdogs, as they are refereed to here. The training services offered include the competitive agility courses, as well as “nose work,” puppy class, basic obedience and manners.Fees for training go towards supporting the organization’s rescue mission.Fox explains that the training and rescue aspects are interconnected. “[Eventually] I realized that 90 percent of the dogs I was taking in for rescue … that could have been prevented if the dog had good training and socialization,” Fox said.
“Most people surrendering dogs at shelters are doing it because of training issues,” she said, “so if we can fix that, then those dogs never end up at a shelter.”
