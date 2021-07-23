Michael Garner was living in Denver and working for ADT Home Security when a car accident and 40,000 lbs. of crane weights changed his life.
“A semi-truck didn’t stop coming down the Hampden bypass — this happened not far from the Swedish Medical Center in Denver,” he recalled. “I was sitting at a light behind my girlfriend in her car. She’s in a Charger, because I was trying to convince her that we really needed a Dodge Charger. She has our 3-week-old daughter in the backseat. This semi that was coming from behind us didn’t stop, hits both of our cars and 10 or 12 more. The semi was carrying 40,000 lbs. of crane weights on a flatbed trailer. I had a pretty bad concussion and broke my rib. I was out of work for about six months.
“We left our apartment in Denver, came down and stayed with my parents here in the Springs — but after that, I didn’t want to go back to Denver. I was a little shellshocked from the accident and I didn’t want to drive that much anymore. I did a lot of driving working for ADT.
“My girlfriend and daughter were fine; it was a bit of a testament to the Charger.”
That was Garner’s second move to Colorado Springs. His first — from Florida, almost 15 years ago — was not exactly by choice either.
“My parents gave me two days’ notice to move with them to Colorado or I had to find a place on my own — and I had plans to go to the University of Florida in Gainesville,” he said. “Honestly, I wasn’t too stoked about coming to Colorado. All my friends were in Florida, and for the first six months I swore I would go back. I was homesick, but I started going to UCCS and eventually fell in love with Colorado Springs.”
Today, Garner is an account manager with Comcast Business, vice president of the board of Colorado Springs Rising Professionals, a 2019 graduate of Leadership Pikes Peak’s Signature Program, a volunteer for organizations including the Colorado Institute for Social Impact, and fully engaged in the community.
The Michigan native talked with the Business Journal about his career in sales and account management, being recognized as Comcast’s Best of the West, and falling in love with Colorado.
Tell us about your work in Denver.
I got a job with ADT Home Security up in Denver. I had a little apartment in Aurora, right off of Mississippi. The office was just up the street from there, but I was never in the office. It was residential sales — long hours knocking on doors, and a lot of evenings and weekends. It was always up and down; some months really kicked my butt, and I had a lot of fun with money other months. Overall, I worked with ADT for four years, and I learned a lot about interactions with people. I was very introverted in high school, so sales really pushed me out of my comfort zone.
What did you do for work after you moved to the Springs?
I took a job with the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado as an account manager. I was there for three and a half years, almost four. I moved up the ranks there a little bit. I was account manager to a team leader overseeing a small team of account managers — and at the same time I was promoted, I also became an advertising director there. I enjoyed that a quite a bit.
Why did you leave?
It was time. It was a fairly small office, and I thought I had achieved what I could there — and I wanted to do something different. From there, I went to the Gazette and did digital advertising for them for a year. Now I’m at Comcast Business; I started in March 2020. I’m an account manager on the business side of Comcast. Residential is Xfinity, and Comcast Business deals with enterprises and the small business world. I frequently work with mid-market businesses. I help customers connect — set up their telephones and internet … a lot of advanced technology for greater connectivity.
What do you like about working for Comcast?
I love that last year — when everything was pretty scary with a lot of changes — I helped figure out ways to keep businesses operating and communicating. People who never thought about working from home, could. Being able to connect folks and allow them flexibility — I really enjoy that.
The hardest part was working with those last year that did have to close their doors, that couldn’t avoid that. I had to be there, and that was difficult to witness.
Comcast is great. They really pat you on the back and champion you for your successes. I won the Best of the West Award in December of last year. Best of the West is the Twin Cities, and west. I had the highest retention in the company for a person in my position. It was pretty awesome.
Tell us about doing LPP’s Signature Program.
I was in the class of 2019 — best class ever. What I loved about it was the exposure to the city and introductions to great people, some that I already consider lifelong friends: Nicolas Jimenez, Zachary Barker and Keith Willschau. It’s one Thursday a month, and you’re giving up an entire day, but it’s just one a month. I was part of a Tri-Lakes Cares project as my class project. I highly recommend the Signature Program. I would do it again — I got my money’s worth for sure.
Talk about your role with Rising Professionals.
I am the vice president of the Colorado Springs Rising Professionals. I have the remainder of this year before my two-year term finishes. I’m very excited about what’s to come — having events again. I think there’s a lot of pent-up energy and restlessness — people want to get out, socialize, and network. Last year was a quiet year for us. We did some internal, structural stuff, and rebuilt our website.
Zachary Barker, who I met through Leadership Pikes Peak’s Signature Program, reeled me into the Rising Professionals and onto their board. Then I just ran for the vice president position when it became available — I wanted the additional responsibility, and I was voted in by our board. I check in with all our various committees to provide support and communication, and I specifically work on our marketing committee.
You mentioned being homesick when you first moved here, but eventually falling in love with Colorado. What do you love about it?
I love how close we are to everything. Two weeks ago, I got a text from a friend who lives in Denver and wanted to go white water rafting. I got the text on a Thursday, and we were out there on Saturday. It was my second time rafting. A lot of places in the country, you’re not that close to opportunities like that, where you can just head out to the mountains, climb a 14er, do white water rafting. Saturday and Sunday last week, I went mountain biking in Palmer Park and Stratton Open Space. I enjoy paddle boarding. I like Quail Lake; it’s a very chill lake … there’s never waves which makes it nice for paddle boarding. Otherwise, I’ll go to Monument Lake or Palmer Lake. I love going to concerts at Red Rocks [Amphitheatre], and that’s only an hour away. The acoustics there are just so amazing; you feel like you’re right up there with the music.