Michael Gaal, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and former administrator in large, urban school districts, will be Colorado Springs School District 11’s next superintendent, the D11 school board announced during a special meeting on June 3.
All board members present for the meeting — only Director Darleen Daniels was absent — voted to appoint Gaal to the position, and Board President Dr. Parth Melpakam said Gaal was the board’s unanimous choice.
Gaal, considered a “nontraditional” candidate for superintendent, attended the Air Force Academy, spent most of his career in the military and most recently led sales for an education technology company. From 2014 to 2018, he was an administrator for District of Columbia Public Schools, the Oakland Unified School District and the Education Achievement
Authority of Michigan, in Detroit.
In a statement on the D11 website, Gaal said he’s “honored and humbled” to be selected.
“I am excited to return to Colorado Springs, where my journey started, and deliver the results our students require to lead successful and productive lives,” he said. “With the board’s trust, the collaboration of the staff, and the mandate of the community, we will ALL exceed our learning potential … together.”
In interviews with the board, Gaal has emphasized his success in Detroit helping to stem bleeding enrollment and “flipping the script” of central administration. He wants to put educators and individual schools at the forefront of decision-making and solutions, with district administrators there to support them.
“Central office is not evaluative and disconnected from schools, they are supportive and servant to the needs of schools,” Gaal told the Indy, the Business Journal’s sister publication, last month.
The board spent about three months searching for a new superintendent after separating with Dr. Michael Thomas on March 2.
Thomas felt he couldn’t overcome political divisions on the board. He was hired in 2018 under a different board composition, for his vision of a district-wide equity plan and closing achievement gaps for marginalized students. But in November 2021, a new majority of conservative board members were elected, and they ran on anti-equity platforms.
The board appointed Dr. Nicholas Gledich, who was head of the district for nine years before Thomas, as interim superintendent for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year.
Melpakam said that after interviewing Gaal, the board believed his skills “aligned perfectly” with D11’s needs and what the community expressed they wanted in a new leader. Melpakam said throughout the superintendent search process, the board had more than 1,500 “touch points” with district stakeholders and community members, with opportunities to submit comments to surveys, ask questions of the three finalists and meet with them during school visits last week.
Numerous stakeholders and directors themselves identified many years of declining enrollment and poor academic performance as major areas needing improvement.
“I’m excited that we have a leader in Mr. Gaal, who will deliver on that promise and ensure our students are not only meeting their potential, but also exceeding it,” Melpakam said during the special meeting. “Our students deserve nothing less.”
The board will start contract negotiations with Gaal and finalize his contract at a future meeting, according to the statement on D11’s website.