Mary Lou Fulson, a fifth-generation Colorado Springsian, can trace her interest in interior design back to her childhood.
Her mother, who was letting Fulson decorate her own bedroom, had taken her to a local furniture store, “and of course, I picked the most expensive thing,” Fulson recalls. (It was a marble top dresser.)
Years later, Fulson is still decorating and designing — though now, she’s armed with a formal design education from the University of California, Los Angeles. She and her husband, Marc Fulson, an Air Force Academy graduate, started as real estate investors back in 2007; today, the husband-wife duo run an interior design firm called Fulson & Company.
There’s nothing like a pandemic to call attention to the relationship between living spaces and mental wellbeing. With quarantines and a resurgence of work-from-home lifestyles has come a renewed appreciation for our living and working spaces. Our home environments shape our day-to-day lives, Fulson says. And at their best, they’re safe spaces — extensions of ourselves.
Fulson & Co. helps clients style and optimize their environments by offering a range of services: consultations, design plans and design execution. No matter the size or scope of the project, the goal is always twofold: beauty and function.
“I have dreams and goals for bigger and better things,” Fulson says of her career. “But I really think success is just being happy where you are at the moment.”
Can you talk about your transition from real estate to interior design?
I did [my undergraduate degree in] communication and marketing, and I liked it. But I really wanted to focus on something a little more creative, and I was trying to decide what to do.
My husband and I were investors in real estate. We’d redo the paint and carpet and things like that, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is fun!’ I am really detail-oriented and I want things to be right, which led me to pursue more education. I was like, ‘Okay, what grad school programs can I look at?’ And interior design was one of them.
So I went to school and had really in-depth training for floor planning. There was lots of color theory and drafting ... we did so much hand drafting. I got all these calluses on my fingers from drawing all these floor plans and elevations and two-point perspectives.
Fulson & Co. is (by and large) a two-person operation. What are your respective roles?
I’m the designer and the creative director for our firm, and Marc helps me with the back end of the business and with customer relations. A lot of times, we’ll go out as a team for consultations to give clients ideas and tell them how it works.
He also helps me with contractors. It’s such a male-dominated business, so sometimes they need a little bit of a [push]: ‘No, this is what Mary Lou said, and we need you to complete it that way.’
He also does some ... I call it ‘mansplaining’ for the husbands. ... He does marketing for me too. He always seems to be networking and meeting interesting people. So that’s how we work together.
You work on residential and commercial properties. Do you have a preference?
They both have their pros and cons. I really love commercial because there’s not a lot of emotion behind it. (It’s people’s homes, and I get it. There’s a lot more attachment.) But with a business, we’ll have a vision — this is what it’s going to look like, this is the experience we’re going to have for the clients — and they’re like, ‘Great, do that. Go for it.’
A lot of times with residential clients, there’s some second-guessing, like ‘Oh, no, I don’t know if this is the right choice,’ and there’s a lot more handholding, so it’s just harder. Commercial obviously has more codes for the protection of the consumer. So it’s more technical with commercial, but more emotional with residential.
How do you get excited about a project when you don’t agree with your client’s vision?
That’s something that took me a long time to figure out. If we really don’t get along, then I just say ‘I’m not the right fit for you’ and I refer them to someone else.
But if it’s something like, ‘Oh my gosh, I really hate your couch,’ then I try to convince them. I give everyone a vision board of where we’re going and the things that we need to buy. And then I say, ‘You have to trust me.’ A lot of people don’t have the vision — of coming into a space and knowing what it could be — but I have that. And so I say, ‘I know it’s hard for you to see it, but I can see it, and this is what we need to do. You have to get rid of your couch in order to [achieve the vision] you want.’
So you have to be firm. And maybe a little bit mean sometimes.
Fields like interior design sometimes seem misunderstood — and are often labeled superficial or materialistic. Can you talk about the power of space?
It’s not superficial at all. Your home is a space where you go to do everything, and it’s the foundation of your life. When you’re in a space that doesn’t feel comfortable to you, or is disorganized or messy, it just puts you in a mind space where you’re not able to fully relax. As humans, we want our place to feel comforting, and for it to be a place where we can relax and be ourselves in.
It’s so important that everything is the way that you envision it and that you dream about. It’s the foundation of your memories that you’re making with your children and your families.
What’s your favorite space in your own home?
My bathroom is my favorite. I’m so spoiled now. I love my bathroom so much that when I go to hotels and their bathroom isn’t as nice as my bathroom, I’m so disappointed. I’m like, ‘I just want to shower in my shower.’
Do you want me to describe it?
Yes!
So I have a herringbone floor, and then I have a stand-alone soaking tub. In the shower, it’s also herringbone (but a smaller scale) for the tile, and then I have marble countertops and a marble bench in my shower. On the back shower wall, I have two inset rectangles that just add a little bit of extra detail. All of the fixtures are gold. I just really love it.
We know Fulson & Co. emphasizes the intersection of quality and functionality. Can you give us an example of what that might look like?
In my kitchen, my visitors are always like, ‘Where is your trash can?’ I don’t want unsightly things around, so in my island, I have a drawer that looks like a normal drawer ... but it’s my trash can. It’s really important to me that things be beautiful and functional.
I also think design should take a while. That you should curate over time. ... I suggest that my clients take their time and don’t just go to a store and buy a set. Because that just looks like you went to the store and bought a set! Instead of ‘I found this piece here, and I thought it was really interesting. And then I found this piece and I added it in, and I thought that that was really interesting too.’
Think about an overall picture of how you want things to come together rather than just moving fast and buying something that might be less expensive but will probably fall apart in the long run.
Have there been any unexpected challenges in the interior design industry in the past couple years?
The supply chain is a mess right now. I was laughing yesterday because I got an email from one of my wholesale furniture suppliers and they’re like, ‘Don’t wait. Choose from our line of upholstery with only a 13-week wait.’ I was like, ‘Thirteen weeks? That’s your fast line?’
It’s really a challenge. I was doing some marketing in July and was telling my clients, ‘Hey, if you want a project done by Christmas, we have to start right now. Because otherwise, it will not be done in time.’
What are some simple, easy tips for people to improve their living spaces?
For me, it’s scale and function. You really have to think about how you live, and make sure that your space fits how you live in an everyday way.
In your living room, you want to make sure that your furniture isn’t too small. Especially with rugs. Oftentimes, people’s rugs are way too small for their space. Your rug needs to at least touch the front feet of all your furniture in your room. Think of it as a map for where things should go. And you don’t want your map too small. You want it to be about three quarters of the size of your room. A lot of times, I go to people’s homes and their rug is too small, and it makes the scale of everything feel not quite right. If something doesn’t feel right and you’re not sure what it is, it’s most likely your rug.
Also add lamps. Overhead lighting is not great for any place’s ambiance (and makes the shadows weird). The more lamps the better for your space. It helps with that coziness feeling.
Is there anything you want people to know?
I know it’s a trend for people to DIY (do-it-yourself). But even if you’re going to DIY, consider having a consultation with a professional. Some of the DIY projects that people are doing are really high [risk], and if you make a mistake, it could cost thousands of dollars. It could save you so much to do a consultation with an interior designer. They could say, ‘Yes, you’re on the right track’ or ‘No, you’re on the wrong track, choose this instead.’ It’s always good to at least ask.