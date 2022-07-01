Military veterans often look for ways to continue to serve after they retire from active duty. Some offer direct services to and hiring of their fellow veterans; others pay tribute to service people through branding.
Matt Greene started thinking about his post-service career long before he retired from the United States Air Force in 2016.
The seed for his business, MAVericks Construction, was planted during a conversation eight years earlier, when members of his team expressed concerns about what they’d do when they left the service.
Now Greene heads a team of veterans who perform high-quality home and commercial facility maintenance and repairs.
When Phill Bragg retired from the Marine Corps six years ago, he partnered with three other people who had military connections to found 1350 Distilling.
Each of the company’s products represents and honors a branch of the service, as well as first responders.
Jennifer Wolf never served in the military herself, but she married a Fort Carson soldier. In 2013, her husband died as a result of his third tour in Iraq.
She now helps veterans with PTSD and family members who have lost someone in the service through an equine-assisted therapy program, Destinacion’s Therapy.
PUTTING VETS TO WORK
Greene envisioned MAVericks Construction as a bridge from service into the construction industry.
“I’m really trying to solve two problems in my very small way — the number of veterans that are not making healthy transitions out of the uniform into the private sector, and the severe shortage of skilled labor in the construction industry,” he said.
Greene was a Marine deployed to Iraq with the Army in 2016. He worked with a team of Guardsmen and Reservists.
“We were sitting around before we went out on a mission,” he recalls, “and a lot of these guys and gals were talking about what they were going to do when they took off the uniform. Most of them had a lot of anxiety about that. Their skill set had to do with being a soldier, but how were they going to earn the same level of respect and make an honest living?”
As a career civil engineer involved with construction and maintenance, Greene realized they could bring the skills from their military experience into the construction industry.
MAVericks — the first three letters stand for Multi-Abled Veterans — now employs veterans interested in construction.
“We bring them in and assess them, find out what they think they’re good at and what they want to do, and then we put them to work,” Greene said. “In many cases, they develop a certain level of skill, and they get hired away from me. That’s a challenge, but it’s also the purpose. We’ve helped a handful of vets tremendously increase their pay and level of responsibility within those companies.”
Greene currently has five employees but has employed up to nine veterans at a time since the business opened in 2017.
He’s also helped several open their own businesses and continues to work with them as subcontractors.
“I use them like they were still members of my own family,” he said. “I have about 10-12 people that comprise my team that I work with on a daily basis.”
MAVerick’s business slowed to a standstill after the COVID lockdown began in March 2020.
“At that point, we had grown to where we were no longer accepting small handyman jobs,” Greene said. “But we opened that aperture back up, and that got us through the first three or four months.”
The company’s phones started ringing again a few months later, when many people decided to remodel their homes.
“We got inundated with work,” Greene said, “and then it became a labor and supply chain problem.”
Greene has worked with the Pikes Peak Workforce Center and Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center to navigate small business grants that enabled MAVericks to take on some chronically unemployed, homeless and other high-risk employees.
He provides informal, on-the-job training and is an approved Department of Defense skill bridge intern provider. He is close to launching a nonprofit arm to provide more formal training and leverage grant funding for other humanitarian missions.
MAVericks was recognized for the 2018 HIRE Vets Medallion Program by the U.S. Department of Labor for hiring veterans in Colorado Springs.
HONORING VETS
1350 Distilling is owned by two couples who met when the wives worked together at Douglass Valley Elementary School at the Air Force Academy.
Kandis Bragg and Abbie Weien introduced their husbands, Phill Bragg and Jake Weien, at a time when Bragg was looking for a business partner.
While Weien was not a service member, his father was a career Air Force officer and his brother served in the Army.
“We all have different perspectives about what patriotism and the military meant to us,” Bragg said. “As we discussed it, we wanted to find something that could bind all of these people together, and we settled on the Stars and Stripes.” The company’s name represents the flag’s 13 stripes and 50 stars.
“We wanted to be a community-based business,” Bragg said. “So as part of our charter, we give 10 percent of our profits back to nonprofits, and we also provide our meeting place pro bono to any military or nonprofit group,” he said.
Through its charitable arm, the Angel Battalion, the business selects an organization to support each quarter. During the second quarter of this year, the focus was Veterans Victory Alliance, an organization that promotes veterans’ and first responders’ health and wellness through outdoor activities. 1350 hosted a fundraiser for VVA in April that raised more than $12,000.
On July 14, the business will launch a quarter of fundraising for Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center with a party in its taste lounge.
1350 Distilling celebrates veterans and first responders every day through its products.
“Our Minuteman vodka is for the Army; our Fleet Admiral’s rum is for the Navy,” Bragg said. Leatherneck rye whiskey pays tribute to the Marines, and Guardian bourbon honors the Coast Guard and Space Force.
The Guardian bourbon originally was named after the nickname for the Coast Guard, but when Space Force was stood up, “they also called themselves The Guardian,” he said. “So now we have two branches with the same nickname. We changed our branding a little, but we were able to keep the same name.”
The company also makes a bourbon that is branded for law enforcement personnel and one for firefighters.
1350’s taste lounge opened to the public in November 2019. The pandemic forced the owners to focus on distribution, and they expanded their client stores from 10 to 70.
Since the taste lounge on East Pikes Peak Avenue reopened, it has become a popular gathering place where patrons enjoy unique cocktails made with 1350’s nine liquors and infusions. A favorite of regulars is the make-your-own bloody Mary bar with more than 80 ingredients, which 1350 hosts from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
“We’re technically a manufacturer with a tasting room,” Bragg said. “We can only serve products that we manufacture, so we do infusions to expand our product lines.”
HORSES FOR HEALING
After the death of her soldier husband, Wolf was left with her teenage son and a life that had been turned upside down.
Wolf, who had been around horses all her life, knew that the animals brought her a semblance of quiet and calm.
“Horses have an intuitive nature and reflect what we’re putting out back to us,” she said. “It causes us to look at our behaviors and say, ‘How can I change this?’”
Wolf decided to go back to school and get a master’s degree in psychology, with a focus on military psychology.
“My focus was understanding the traumas that are experienced by our soldiers during and after service, and their families, because they’re gone so often — not to mention what happens if we lose one of those soldiers to war, suicide or PTSD,” she said.
Certified in equine therapy by the Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association, she founded Destinacion’s Therapy and Maybell’s Mission in 2019 to provide therapy and rescue horses.
Therapy plus animal interaction is a powerful combination, Wolf said.
Among the 65 rescue animals housed at her facility in Black Forest are wild mustangs that are particularly helpful for military members with PTSD.
“These horses are a living, breathing example of resilience,” Wolf said. “Working with them, [clients] feel a sense of empowerment, that they are fully capable of overcoming the traumas that they have felt and finding the answers within themselves.
“Each horse here is good at a certain type of thing that they’re working through, whether it’s grief or anxiety or suicidal ideation,” she said.
One of her first clients was a military widow.
“Her feelings were all over the map,” Wolf said. “She was lonely, but she was angry and didn’t want anyone near her. She wanted people to come visit her, but she wanted to be left alone. … She wasn’t sure if she wanted to continue living.”
At Destinacion’s Therapy, the woman built a relationship with a horse that had a habit of walking away from the herd and standing in her stall, looking forlorn. Through that relationship, the client realized she was isolating herself.
“She said, ‘I need to learn how to accept help and ask for what I need,’” Wolf said. It was a breakthrough that helped her cope with her grief and begin to function again.
Since its opening, Destinacion’s Therapy has served an average of about 100 people a month, including one-on-one sessions, groups and camps. The majority are military people and their families, who receive services free of charge or at reduced rates.
“We are geared toward focusing on the fact that 22 lives [lost] a day is unacceptable,” Wolf said. “Our nation’s heroes deserve to never have to worry about anything for the rest of their lives.”