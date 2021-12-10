The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many Coloradans to make difficult choices. For those who are struggling with food insecurity, that can mean falling behind with rent or utility bills in order to feed their families.
One in three Coloradans are food-insecure, said Patience Kabwasa, executive director of Food to Power, an organization that addresses immediate needs for food as well as the larger issues surrounding inequities in access to food.
Founded in 2013 as Colorado Springs Food Rescue, Food to Power redistributes surplus healthy foods from supermarkets, backyard gardens and cafeterias.
The organization also seeks to educate people about food insecurity and foster future leaders through partnerships, a youth internship program, and community workshops and events.
Kabwasa defines food insecurity as “not knowing where your next meal is coming from, not being able to choose fresh produce or meats on a regular basis. Sometimes it means parents who skip meals so their children can eat.”
Food to Power distributes surplus food three days a week from its office at 917 E. Moreno St. on the Helen Hunt Elementary School campus.
Before the pandemic, Kabwasa said, Food to Power was partnering with more than 20 local organizations to distribute food.
“Eight of those programs closed indefinitely,” she said. “We converted our 1,100-square-foot office into a food distribution center for those grocery programs. We were watching people lined up for hours across the nation for a box of food, and we were also experiencing that here in our community.”
While the food distribution program provides direct help to families in need, Food to Power also is working to address the systemic causes behind food insecurity and inequity.
The organization produces compost for sale to help support its programs. It also offers youth internships during the summer.
“The students learn about food justice; they learn about how to organize in their community around food issues, or just advocate for themselves and their needs around food,” Kabwasa said.
Last summer, the organization broke ground for the Hillside Hub, Colorado Springs’ first neighborhood food center. Volunteers will tend an urban farm and produce compost on a 3.5-acre plot in Southeast Colorado Springs, adjacent to Hillside Community Center.
The 3,500-square-foot hub also will be a site for microenterprise development and educational workshops.
With the construction of the Hillside Hub, “we’ll start some community workshops that members of the Hillside and surrounding Southeast community have said that they would like to see in that space,” Kabwasa said.
The center will also house the food access program and will process harvests from the urban farm.
Kabwasa said the organization’s name was changed a few years ago to capture the breadth of what it is doing.
“It’s the idea of using food as a vehicle and turning it into something that benefits the community’s health and food equity,” she said.
Donating to Food to Power “is not just an altruistic thing to do,” Kabwasa said. “It’s a matter of our own community sustainability; it affects workforce, it affects children’s ability to learn. We’re all attached to it in some way. Fresh foods should be accessible to everyone whenever they need it.”
Disclosure: Patience Kabwasa is a regular columnist in the Business Journal’s sister publication, the Colorado Springs Independent.