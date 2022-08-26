Gig-speed internet couldn’t have come quick enough to Colorado Springs, said lifelong resident Devin Boyle.
The search engine optimization lead for a digital content firm in Chicago, Boyle said he’s uploading “gigs and gigs” of video files online daily, working remotely from his apartment near East Willamette and Wahsatch avenues.
The coaxial cable plugged into an outlet on the west side of Boyle’s apartment, through which he was getting Comcast’s Xfinity Internet, felt outdated, he said. He had been waiting on more and faster internet service provider options in the city, including those that offer “fiber to the home,” technology that allows customers to more easily get the same internet upload and download speeds — known as “symmetric” in the broadband world — at 1-gigabit-per-second or multi-Gbps speeds.
So when a postcard for fiber internet company Underline Infrastructure Inc. appeared at Boyle’s doorstep earlier this month, informing him that he and his neighbors could now subscribe to Underline’s fiber-based internet options, Boyle didn’t hesitate to sign up.
Boyle became the fourth resident in the city to install Underline on Aug. 11, as the company makes its way through Downtown Colorado Springs and its adjacent residential neighborhoods connecting new customers.
The first phase of Underline’s fiber buildout in the Springs is now complete, and includes most of Downtown and its surrounding neighborhoods, the Business Journal reported on Aug. 12. Residents of the Old North End are next in line for opportunities to connect and the company has two more network building phases planned to extend throughout the city, said Eva Arevuo, Underline’s head of communications and marketing.
So far, “everything’s better” with the Underline service, Boyle said. Netflix and other streaming services load more quickly, Zoom has improved video quality and he is paying about $13 less each month than he did with Xfinity for much faster internet speeds, he said.
Although Boyle wasn’t having serious connectivity issues with Xfinity, he said the service wasn’t as good as he knew it could be; he got download speeds of up to 400 megabits-per-second, which is less than half of gigabit speeds, and upload was only 10 Mbps maximum, Boyle said. Comcast recently announced that it is offering up to 2 Gbps download speeds now in parts of the Springs, but its upload speeds go up to 200 Mbps.
Upload speeds are more important for some than others — faster upload speeds make internet activities like video calls and transferring large files online quicker and less prone to disruptions, while download speeds are important for streaming. But most people, on average, use their internet more for downloading, and it makes up the most internet traffic, studies have found.
Boyle, for his part, said the ability to upload files to cloud storage platforms like Dropbox is “really valuable” for his work and employer. That requires fast and reliable upload speeds and in part prompted his switch to Underline, he said.
“They were pretty stable,” he said of Xfinity. “I think it was just the fact that we haven’t had any options down here. And especially living in a house that was built in 1889, the tech just isn’t quite up to speed.
“You can see the coaxial cable from Xfinity over there, versus this tiny, tiny cable coming out of the wall, that has the most insane speeds anyone’s ever seen,” Boyle explained, comparing the coax to a thin wire that Underline installed and connected to a power line outside his apartment window.
do high speeds matter?
Although it’s considered to be the most advanced internet technology available, not every household is going to need fiber to the home-based, gig-speed capabilities, argues Curtis Knittle, vice president of wired technologies for CableLabs, a Colorado-based nonprofit organization that supports and is funded by the largest cable companies in the world.
CableLabs’ 63 members include Comcast, which has had a foothold in the Springs’ broadband market for several years through its Xfinity Internet and Comcast Business brands. In most areas of the city, it’s one of two internet options available, along with Lumen (formerly CenturyLink), but this is starting to shift with new fiber internet builders completing construction on their networks.
Comcast had a milestone of its own this week, announcing the 2 Gbps availability on Aug. 22. The Springs now its first market in Colorado to have access to these increased speeds, according to a company press release. With that, Comcast also increased the upload speeds available to its service areas in the city, the Business Journal reported this week.
These aren’t the symmetric download and upload speeds that Underline and longtime fiber provider StratusIQ have delivered and other FTTH companies Metronet and Ting Internet (using Colorado Springs Utilities fiber infrastructure) have pledged to offer. These companies maintain that their symmetric, and entirely fiber products are needed for common activities like video calls, online schooling and video gaming, with multiple devices in the home running these programs at once.
Xfinity Internet also leverages “hybrid fiber-coaxial” infrastructure, rather than a network built entirely of fiber all the way to the home, and “more bits can be carried over fiber than over coaxial cable — there’s no dispute there,” said Knittle, of CableLabs.
The coax is the type of cable that Boyle, the new Underline customer, thought was outdated. But it’s also already installed in homes throughout Comcast’s service area in the Springs, meaning the company doesn’t have to dig into people’s yards, while still offering internet speeds that the average person needs, Knittle told the Business Journal.
One- and multi-gigabit upload speeds are mostly needed by people sending large amounts of data to the internet, like a social media content creator who posts videos on YouTube, he said. Download speeds, on the other hand, are typically higher to accommodate streaming services and data traveling from the internet to the consumer, which is how the average person mostly uses their internet, he said.
“The reality is, the overwhelming majority of consumers are not doing those things,” Knittle said of large uploads. “There are some consumers that definitely would like symmetric services, because they’re running servers, for example, they are generating a lot of content, those sorts of things. But in general, normal usage of internet and over-the-top video type stuff just doesn’t need the symmetry.”
The average U.S. household with broadband internet used an average download speed of 269 Mbps and upload speed of only 19 Mbps — one-fifth of gig-speed — during the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a report published by OpenVault, a market research company that does data analysis for the broadband industry.
More than 65 percent of the “millions” of subscribers included in OpenVault’s analysis had the capability via their internet provider to reach speeds of between 100 and 400 Mbps, meaning on average they used well under what was available to them.
And in a CableLabs study of the video call applications FaceTime, Google Meet and Zoom, the organization found that all three used less than 4 Mbps upload while 10 laptops were concurrently on calls, simulating what it would be like with 10 devices using the apps at the same time in the same household.
CableLabs also added an additional 5 Mbps of upload traffic in the background, and found there was “no negative impact to the quality of the video conferencing sessions,” according to an online blog post about the study published in March 2022.
Even so, Knittle said symmetry is still what the cable industry is working towards. Comcast said as much in an Aug. 22 press release, stating its “continued efforts to evolve its entire network to 10G,” which will enable “multi-gig symmetrical connections.”
“That’s where the cable industry is heading right now, is leveraging what’s already in the ground and minimizing disruption to consumers to get that multi-gig product,” Knittle said.
A case for symmetric speeds
Underline also added its first business customer in June — Altia, the user interface development company headquartered Downtown in Plaza of the Rockies.
Altia is subscribed to a business plan with 2.5 Gbps download and 2.5 Gbps upload speeds, with the option to add more Gbps on a price schedule should they need it in the future, CEO Mike Juran and Vice President of Operations Brett Stein told the Business Journal.
Altia used to be connected through Lumen, and would experience some “stability” issues while using applications like Microsoft Teams for remote conferencing, Stein said. This was a problem both for employees working in Altia’s Springs office or on a hybrid schedule — about 50 people, or half of its staff — and the other half who join the conferences from other parts of the country and world, he said.
“We used to have some problems at different points in the day in the office, when people were trying to be mobile and come to the conference with their laptops,” Stein said. “We’d have frequent droppages because of lack of available bandwidth in total to support the wireless infrastructure.”
With Underline, a high volume of employees can join calls with more consistency and speed, which Stein said is “the first thing you notice right off the bat.”
Even more “critical” has been Altia’s ability to sustain a new service for its customers, which include car and medical device companies that use digital displays, Juran said. The service provides them access to customized hardware for their products stored on Altia’s cloud-based servers, meaning the company’s internet connection is supporting large amounts of data uploads and storage online that must be accessible to clients, he said.
Stein said for this service, where “our customers are accessing our hardware and interacting with it, it’s extremely important to have” symmetric upload and download speeds.
“While we can tolerate, to some degree, employees having issues with bandwidth, we can’t tolerate customers having issues,” he said.
Another one of Underline’s unique offerings — compared to the five other entities building fiber-based internet networks in the Springs — is that its network is “open access.” This means Underline built and will maintain its own fiber infrastructure and connectivity, but ISPs, the companies actually delivering internet to households and businesses, compete in an “open” market where customers can choose the best fit.
Boyle, the Downtown resident, and Stein both said this wasn’t a major factor in their choices to switch to Underline. Stein said it was a “nice benefit,” but not a “real driver.” What Boyle and the Altia executives really cared about was the faster internet speeds, and who could deliver them the soonest.
Altia also connected with Underline’s mission, Stein said. CEO Bob Thompson has told the Business Journal that the company is committed to building its fiber network for the entire city and “won’t avoid poor neighborhoods” — something he said other telecommunications companies have a pattern of doing.
“The first-to-market advantage has certainly played a big part” in Altia’s decision to go with Underline, Stein said. “But the other thing that I think we really grabbed onto is that Underline really seems to have a dedication to Colorado Springs as a city.”