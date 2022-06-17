Gun retailers in Colorado Springs, who are coming off a pandemic-related sales boom, are finding that the nation’s recent mass shootings and discussion of new federal firearm purchase restrictions are not driving the sales spikes they once did.
Last month’s massacres in Uvalde, Texas — where an 18-year-old gunmen killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School — and Buffalo, New York, where 10 grocery shoppers were targeted for their race — have gripped the nation and sparked a possible, rare bipartisan compromise among U.S. Senators on a slate of new federal gun control measures.
As of the Business Journal’s press deadline on June 15, bill text for the Senate compromise was still being developed, but The New York Times reported that provisions would include extended background checks for gun purchasers under the age of 21, specifically to look into their juvenile mental health records, and funding for state red flag laws that allow guns to be temporarily confiscated if a judge deems the gun owner dangerous.
The legislation would advance some firearm restrictions not yet enacted by Colorado lawmakers, but others, like a red flag law, are already in place here.
Extreme Risk Protection Orders, as the state’s red flag legislation is officially called, went into effect in 2020 and remains a point of contention for Second Amendment advocates and local Republican lawmakers, who argue the law gives too much power to the government and potentially ill-intentioned people to take firearms away from law-abiding gun owners.
The state also has a ban on magazines that hold more than 15 rounds, and conducts universal background checks for all sales. There is also a law requiring owners to safely store firearms and report to police when they are lost or stolen. Colorado is ranked No. 10 in the country for gun law strength by Everytown for Gun Safety, one of the nation’s largest advocacy organizations against gun violence.
So, to Justin Green, who with his wife Melanie owns SDS Guns on Palmer Park Boulevard, it seems that this most recent wave of calls for gun control hasn’t motivated Colorado Springs residents to buy up firearms like other tragic shootings have.
Colorado gun owners, Green said, are not “at a point where our rights can be infringed on much further,” and he doesn’t see other attempts to limit sales or possession as enforceable or a solution to prevent gun violence.
“There’s not really any effective legislation that can ward out evil, or make people be kind or respectful to each other,” he told the Business Journal.
And to firearm sellers and advocates in El Paso County and Colorado Springs, any new gun restrictions at the local level seem like a distant and unlikely possibility.
“We are one of the largest conservative metropolises in the country,” Green said.
“I don’t have those concerns for El Paso County, especially having had direct conversations with leadership in the county and the city,” he added. “The people that are in charge, they’re not looking for this fight, and they’re not looking to push this agenda.”
DEFYING THE TREND
In contrast to the “panic buying” sellers observed during 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic and crime-related fears, some retailers said they’re now actually seeing a decrease in purchases, despite the national gun control discussions.
Paul Paradis, owner of Paradise Sales on West Colorado Avenue, said the number of people looking to buy guns from his firearms and accessories store has “decreased dramatically” so far in 2022, which he thinks is due to the poor economy. He believes federal stimulus checks also helped to drive up sales during the pandemic, and now those have been exhausted.
During the first five months of 2021, Paradise Sales made $282,000 in gross sales, compared to $179,000 during the same months this year, according to Paradis. Background checks conducted by the store decreased by nearly half, from 600 in the first five months of 2021 to 330 this year, he said.
“What I have noticed is I have more people trying to sell guns than buy guns,” Paradis said, estimating that lately, he gets about three to four phone calls every day from someone trying to sell a firearm.
It’s a surprising departure from what he’s witnessed over the last four decades of owning Paradise Sales. Gun control proposals and legislative discussions usually drive people to buy firearms while they can, he said.
But this time, he hasn’t “seen any big rush.”
“We’ve seen [spikes] every time that they’ve done new gun laws for the last 40 years,” Paradis said. “Whenever they’re talking about more gun laws … there’s always a rush to buy some guns. I think this time is a little bit different.”
SECOND AMENDMENT HAVEN
Green and Paradis said retailers and gun owners in El Paso County also feel secure that local officials won’t enact firearms laws more stringent than those that already exist at the state level, although Colorado municipalities and counties now have the ability to do so.
Last year, state lawmakers and Gov. Jared Polis repealed Colorado’s “preemption law,” allowing local governments to pass gun regulations that are more strict than the state’s rules. Only a handful of other states have done so, according to Everytown.
That legislation allowed Boulder City Council to unanimously pass six new restrictions on firearm purchases and possession, during a meeting on June 7, according to a city press release. The measures include a ban on sales of “semi-automatic firearms with large ammunition capacities,” raising the age limit of firearm purchase from 18 to 21 and enacting a 10-day waiting period for buyers to obtain their guns, all of which offer tighter regulation than current state law.
“Hopefully, other municipalities will start to see the value in ordinances like these,” said Christina Gardner, a volunteer for Moms Demand Action in Boulder, a grassroots affiliate group of Everytown. “We know these local solutions work. … It’s really on local volunteers to find out what are the best solutions for their areas.
“For Colorado Springs, I really think it is our gun owners and the owners of gun shops — are they willing to have conversations with local leaders, with local volunteers, like people from Everytown and Moms Demand Action, who are trying to craft these commonsense reforms?” added Gardner, who helped organize advocacy to push Boulder’s recent changes.
Stan VanderWerf, Republican county commissioner for District 3 and president of the Pikes Peak Firearms Coalition, argued that Boulder representatives are “missing the point,” and said mental health is one of the main drivers of gun violence, especially among youths.
He said there’s a “bipartisan concern about losing our Second Amendment rights,” in El Paso County, at least among members of the PPFC, which supports local competitive shooting, advocates for gun rights and backs pro-Second Amendment candidates for office through an affiliated Political Action Committee.
Even Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPO, also known as red flag laws) that aim to keep guns out of the hands of people reported to be dangerous to themselves or others, such as those experiencing a mental health crisis, are rejected by VanderWerf and other Second Amendment advocates.
He claimed that there is misuse of the law by disgruntled people who file false ERPO petitions and try to get gun owners’ firearms taken away without adequate evidence or reason to do so.
“Quite frankly, I feel like there’s an agenda behind the design to take your guns away — that’s how it feels to a gun owner,” VanderWerf said. “There are some certain situations, I presume that it might be rare, but there are certain situations where if someone wants to harm someone else who’s a gun owner, they can follow the current red flag law in Colorado, and … they can convince a judge to issue an order to temporarily take that person’s guns.”
In Colorado, to initiate a year-long ERPO or temporary TERPO that lasts up to two weeks, a spouse, other family or household member or law enforcement official may file a petition that is then reviewed by a county or district court, according to instructions from the Colorado Judicial Branch. First, a TERPO is considered, and if granted by the court, the petition proceeds to a hearing for an ERPO.
“Petitioners must demonstrate with clear and convincing evidence (threats made publicly, privately, or through social media or other forms of communication) that a respondent poses a significant risk to self or others by having a firearm,” according to a 2021 study about Colorado’s first year of ERPOs, co-authored by Dr. Marian Betz, a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and published in the scientific journal Injury Epidemiology.
There were four “obvious” cases where someone misused the law and filed ERPO petitions in Colorado during 2020, according to the study. The “inappropriate or malicious” petitions made up only 4.7 percent of the 86 total petitions filed in the state that year, and none of the four were granted by the judges considering them, the study found.
“This has been a concern raised by some groups, that, what if your neighbor is angry at you and so forth, and from the first year of Colorado’s extreme risk orders, we saw no evidence that the orders were being put in place,” said Betz, who is also director of the Firearm Injury Prevention Initiative at the Injury and Violence Prevention Center, a collaboration between the university and Colorado School of Public Health.
Gun retailers in the Springs, like Green of SDS Guns, said they take their responsibility seriously as federally licensed firearms dealers, to determine themselves whether to sell a gun to a customer.
“Very few people have the ability to discriminate that we do,” Green said. “If I’m not comfortable with any aspect of a sale, or my employees, for any reason, are not comfortable with the sale — if you make a snide comment, if you look like you’re going to purchase it for someone else, if we’re not comfortable with the way that you handle it — we will just tell you, ‘I’m sorry, we’re not comfortable selling you a gun today.’”
He said he’d like to see more clear guidance, awareness and education efforts from Colorado’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which was created last year through another piece of legislation signed by Polis. The office, which is in its establishment phase, according to its website, will provide resources and fund research on gun violence prevention, but Green said he hasn’t seen any of that come down to retailers yet.
“We’ve not gotten one bit of propaganda, one bit of news, one bit of anything from the state of Colorado — not one correspondence regarding any of [the laws] being passed,” Green said.