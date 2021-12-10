Daigoro Perez came to comics in an unlikely place — a college course. In class, he was assigned to read modern classics like Saga, The Sandman and Watchmen. After graduation, Perez kept up the habit, and now buys books at Muse Comics + Games on North Academy Boulevard.
“I’m also a huge anime fan for sure,” Perez said, but the black-and-white manga books that spawned the animated shows are hard for him to get into. “I just couldn’t get past that black-and-white format,” he said. His last purchase was Monstress, a graphic novel by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda that centers on a teenage girl who shares a psychic bond with a powerful monster.
In the early months of 2020, there were fears that COVID-19 could be devastating to retail comic book shops; an industry-killing event. But that hasn’t happened. In fact, the industry appears to have gained a lot of new fans, and many older fans are now reading — and buying — more than before.
“We recovered really well right after the pandemic shutdown and [sales] have been strong ever since,” said Douglas Scott, owner of the Downtown comics store Escape Velocity.
Scott noticed customer buying habits shifted significantly over the last year. During the shutdown, Escape Velocity sold more complete sets of graphic novels.
“Instead of buying one [copy] of The Boys, they’d buy volumes 1-3, then come back and buy 4-6,” he said. “People were reading in larger chunks — and for some people, that habit has persisted.”
One major factor is that in the pandemic’s early days, many people found they had more time on their hands, Scott said.
“They finally got their collection organized. … Then were looking to fill in the holes in their collection,” he said, noting that in his shop, independent comics were sometimes rivaling the numbers of more mainstream offerings from industry giants Marvel and DC.
MOVIES SUPERCHARGE SALES
Many store owners reported that the recent spate of movies and shows has been driving sales, and not only of the central character — often viewers will go hunting for books by the same writer, or seek out books with similar themes or tone.
“The [Marvel Comic Universe] TV shows like Hawkeye have helped, but I think even more so, shows like The Boys and Invincible have driven an influx of people into stores,” Scott said.
“Umbrella Academy is in that same [group] with Invincible and The Boys but those two generated so much interest. … There are lots of titles like that, which maybe only sold a few copies, but now sell five or six a month,” he said.
Shows and films based on comic book characters are nothing new, but a key difference in current offerings boils down to a simple matter of quality.
“In past years, these [shows] weren’t done with such quality — there’d be a show about Supergirl on the CW, and it would look like all the other CW shows,” Scott said. These days, however, the industry attracts top tier talent, as well as budgets. In November, Marvel’s Eternals became the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to feature an Oscar-winning director in Chloe Zhao.
MANGA MOVING INTO THE MAINSTREAM
Manga (comics or graphic novels originating in Japan) has been seeing a big jump in sales, another trend that is being partly driven by an explosion in popularity of anime or anime-style shows.
“As shows hit Netflix or catch a wave on Crunchyroll [an American distributor, publisher, production and licensing company focused on anime and manga], a lot more people are coming in to buy manga, and are sticking with it for the whole series,” Scott said. Netflix in particular has poured millions into developing more original anime series, as well as licensing existing, globally popular franchises. The streaming service seems to release a new anime series on an almost weekly basis.
But with the rise in manga’s profile and popularity, supply chain issues — particularly involving products shipped from Asia — have made it difficult for fans to get what they want.
“We are having a problem with manga supply. … You can’t get Demon Slayer right now, they’re sitting on a dock in China,” Scott said. “It’s purely a supply problem.”
Paper shortages and printing issues have contributed as well, and Scott is having trouble keeping up with the demand, while also having to change the way he places orders.
“When something pops up we order four to five times what we normally would just to make sure we have it — because we know we can’t reorder it for a long time,” he said.
While manga books are a growing part of Scott’s sales, the supply issues are an even bigger hassle for a shop like Rainy Day Anime, a comic store on South Academy Boulevard. exclusively focused on manga books, Japanese animation, and related Japanese pop-culture items.
Erissa Nussbaum has owned Rainy Day Anime for 11 years, and said she saw the writing on the wall last year earlier than many other retailers. Dealing with so many Japanese companies, when she saw that Japan had effectively shut down, she figured the same thing would eventually happen in the States. Rainy Day Anime closed one week before the enforced closures began.
“Being closed for that [time] was terrifying. ... It was all very exhausting, especially the paperwork,” Nussbaum said. “Trying to figure out the [Payment Protection Program] stuff was insane.”
The store did a week of Facebook Live videos before shutdown, encouraging customers to check out the website and place orders there. Nussbaum said that many federal loans were taking too long and were difficult to apply for, but one that was especially helpful was an immediate recovery loan through the Survive & Thrive COS program, an initiative of startup accelerator Exponential Impact and the city of Colorado Springs.
“That helped pay the rent until things came back, and when things came back it was crazy. … Over that time, so many people got into anime and manga as a hobby,” Nussbaum said.
“Business is above pre-pandemic levels, and there are lot of new customers — the holidays have been really good. We just need to keep up with everything. I’m hoping the bottom doesn’t drop out, and we’re stuck with all this inventory.”
Their biggest sellers at the moment? “Chainsaw Man, which is about to get an anime; Jujutsu Kaisen, which is about to get a movie; and Demon Slayer, which recently had a movie,” Nussbaum said.
“We haven’t been able to get hold of Cowboy Bebop merchandise, so we haven’t been able to capitalize on the new live [Netflix] show. … Regardless of whether people liked it or not, it sort of reminded everyone of the original [comics].
“I worry about oversaturation. I’m starting to see more stores carry manga, and not just comics stores but Hot Topic, and Spencer’s at the mall,” Nussbaum said. She also fears the industry could become a victim of its own success.
“If [manga] becomes too mainstream, people can get it from big stores other than us, their friendly neighborhood shop. … Of course, we tend to know the market better than a big corporation, but they have better accessibility and pricing,” Nussbaum said.
“Manga has taken a bigger foothold through all this. I’m not sure if it’s TikTok or what, but I hear of people discovering new manga on TikTok.”
SEA CHANGES IN PUBLISHING AND DISTRIBUTION
Recent shakeups in longtime distribution and publishing practices have also created issues for retailers — crucially, the end of Diamond Comic Distributors’ industry monopoly, and the fragmenting of distribution.
Scott said that changes in publishing practices have been a challenge, particularly with Marvel books, as many books are being released more frequently than the traditional rate of once a month.
“We are now ordering issue 3, and we haven’t even received issue 1 — so we have no idea how popular it is going to be. [Issue] 1 hasn’t even arrived, and they’re already asking about orders for issue 3…that’s across the board on Marvel,” he said. “If a book ships every two weeks or every week, it puts all the risk on the retail side. Marvel has no returnability. … So we have to decide: Is this new creative team on Spider-Man worth 10 more copies? If so, do we order 10 of each of the next six and take that risk? No, we won’t. If it turns out to be a big hit, we’ll have to find it somewhere else.”
Martin Davidson, co-owner of KaPow Comics & Coffee on North Nevada Avenue, said, “Distribution has been sort of blown up. We get our Marvel books from Penguin Randomhouse, our DC from Lunar, our indies still come from Diamond. … It used to be you could order everything from Diamond, which was nice. … Now I’m doing three invoices a month.
“It’s nice for us because we used to have to pay shipping with Diamond, but Random House ships for free, so we save a ton of money. … When they first started delivering books, a lot of stuff came in damaged, and comic book collectors do not like damaged product at all,” said Davidson, but he attributed it to the new distributors becoming familiar with how to deliver such a fragile product.
“Some of my Marvel orders were anywhere from a third to one-half not sellable. But they’ve corrected quite a bit, and double-boxed. … They are adapting to shipping comics.”
Scott said, “We now have three times the work to order and receive.
“On the one hand, it’s nice that monopoly was broken, but you also see the downside of having to deal with three weekly distributors of this very fragile, and also very time-dependent product. … You miss the sales window of two weeks, then you’ve missed it — people will buy elsewhere,” Scott said. “The Random House wholesale discount is lower than Diamond. So yes, the books cost more, but there is free shipping. … It’s a trade-off.”
SPECULATORS AND INVESTORS
Further north at KaPow Comics, Davidson deals with a slightly different kind of clientele. While they offer a wide selection of new comics, KaPow also deals in older, big ticket collector’s issues.
Seeking out the older comics that tie into the new shows is a big part of the speculator/investor market. Davidson explained that recent Disney+ shows have created a stir in the market: classic Avengers and Fantastic Four villain Kang the Conqueror recently appeared in the Loki series finale, and Kingpin’s daughter, Echo, appeared two weeks ago in Hawkeye, sparking a run on those characters’ first appearances; issues from 1964 and 1999, respectively.
“People are always looking for 1st appearances that might become hot because of movies or TV shows. … Echo is a good example, that’s Kingpin’s daughter,” said Davidson. “She’s supposed to be in the new Hawkeye [show], so the first appearance of Echo, the price of that book is going up quite a bit — people speculate all the time on comics this way.”
Davidson believes the current collector’s market is in a huge bubble.
“I had an Incredible Hulk #181 in here, which is the first appearance of Wolverine. ... I had it graded at an 8.0 [on the Comic Book Grading scale of 0.5-10.0] and I had it [priced] at $4,000,” he said. “People told me that was too expensive. But that book is going easily for over $8,000 now, two years later. … We are in a bubble right now, and a lot of people are investing in first appearances, key comics, classic covers. I’m constantly buying collections, looking through different avenues to bolster my backstock.”
KaPow’s sales have also been very strong through the holiday season.
“I don’t know if the stimulus checks made a difference, but the covid year was very good financially, one of our better years,” Davidson said.
Like other retailers, KaPow had to close for a few months in 2020 and lost income, but customers were eager to come back. “I guess when you’re stuck in the house, maybe? It’s hard to know why, but we have had good traffic, good sales,” he said. “We just had our Black Friday sale. … It was probably one of the best months we’ve ever had in the five years we’ve been open in terms of gross sales.”
On the symbiotic nature of comic books and the success of new movies and TV shows, Davidson said, “comics are healthy because of the movies. … There was a lot of talk about DC and Marvel having financial problems, but because of the big blockbuster movies they are making — that’s keeping comics in the public eye.”
Overall, books are moving and that trend doesn’t seem likely to slow down any time soon, especially not with major industry events looming, like the return of Saga, the bestselling Image Comics sci-fi epic, and of course the new Spider-Man movie — not those titles need the boost.
“Spider-Man is always hot. For Marvel, Spider-Man always sells, for DC, Batman always sells — those are their two kind of flagship titles,” Davidson said, although as it seems like the Sinister Six (longtime Spider-Man villains) will appear onscreen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, there will probably be a little bit of a bump on the books with their first appearances.
“Lizard’s first appearance in Amazing Spider-Man #4, Doc Ock, Sandman … we’ll see prices for those early appearances rise,” he said.
While sales are currently strong, Davidson does worry sometimes about the future of the industry, as so many customers are now older. “I’d like to see more young people,” he said. “It’s a range, but a lot of the big spenders are older gentlemen. I taught high school for 30 years before this, and a lot of my kids would say, ‘I don’t read.’
“Pick up a comic book, you know?”