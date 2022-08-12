August will mark major milestones in Colorado Springs’ transformation into a “Gig City,” as companies building fiber internet infrastructure begin their work and some complete portions of their projects.
There are at least six entities working on fiber installations or additions to existing fiber in the Springs in 2022, the Business Journal reported in April. Permitting records from the city of Colorado Springs show that their work is widespread and well underway; there were nearly 800 permit requests made by contractors for fiber-related repairs, digging and installations from January to July this year, according to records obtained by the Business Journal through a Colorado Open Records Act request.
Residents and business owners can expect to see lots more contractors in their neighborhoods completing this work — surveying areas where the companies intend to lay fiber, opening underground trenches or boring, a machine-drilling process to dig hundreds of feet of horizontal holes beneath the surface of public right-of-ways, where conduit pipes containing fiber will be placed.
The new, mostly underground cables containing fiber — rather than the copper coax cables traditionally used for cable and internet connections — will allow residents and businesses to get the same internet upload and download speeds through an internet service provider. Fiber also makes it easier for ISPs to deliver 1-gigabit-per-second or multi-gigabit-per-second internet speeds, the fastest available.
Overall, streaming, video calling and other internet activities that were made more popular and necessary during the COVID pandemic are improved with fiber internet, especially in multi-device households. Public officials in the Springs have welcomed and shared their excitement for the new infrastructure, which they say provides an opportunity to close the “digital divide” between the community’s internet haves and have-nots and to advance business in the city.
“We saw during the pandemic the importance of reliable high speed internet in continuing our daily lives, whether it was working, learning or conducting household business from home,” Mayor John Suthers said during remarks at a March 31 event to announce that telecommunications company Metronet would start another fiber project in the city.
FIRST OUT OF THE GATE
Comcast, Lumen (formerly CenturyLink) and StratusIQ — longtime providers in the Springs that already offer some fiber internet capabilities — have been expanding their fiber infrastructure to more neighborhoods this year.
Ben Kley, president and general manager of StratusIQ, told the Business Journal that the company is expanding its “Gigabit Beyond” services with internet speeds of up to 10 gigabit-per-second to unserved areas in El Paso County, new developments and some commercial areas. These include Polaris Pointe in Northgate and the Banning Lewis Ranch development and others along Marksheffel Road, Kley said via email.
And, one of the new and unique entrants to the internet market will finish its first ring of fiber in the city this month.
Underline Infrastructure Inc., one of two private companies building from scratch a fiber “backbone” and “fiber to the home” connections for business and residential customers, is finishing up its first phase of construction and expects to start “lighting up” connections within those boundaries by next week, said Eva Arevuo, head of communications and marketing for the company.
Underline’s Phase 1 includes most of Downtown Colorado Springs, spreading east to North Academy Boulevard, south to about Airport Road and north to Constitution Avenue, according to a map provided by Arevuo. The company plans to build out its fiber infrastructure to the entire city in three total phases, and it has a partnership with the city of Fountain, which entails the company building and owning fiber infrastructure leased by the Fountain government, the Business Journal reported in March.
Underline will offer what’s called an “open access” fiber internet model, where customers will be able to navigate to an online interface to choose between multiple competing ISPs, and switch between them without changing the infrastructure in or around their home. StratusIQ, for example, will be one ISP on Underline’s phase 1 network, Kley said.
Metronet, the other private company building citywide fiber to the home infrastructure, also broke ground on its $130 million project the week of Aug. 1. The company began boring in the Briargate neighborhood, east of Union Boulevard and north of Dublin Boulevard, according to an announcement last week.
Metronet is starting its project in residential areas building Local Convergence Points, the “middle” stage of its fiber network that each provide access to about 500 residences and businesses, said Kris Smith, Metronet’s director of government affairs.
Martin Garrity, senior project director for Metronet, oversaw one of the company’s first boring and conduit installation processes on Aug. 1 for an LCP site on the west side of Frontier Park. Metronet’s boring machine operators will aim to get through about 500 feet of digging each day, and it takes about 24 to 48 hours to restore the area, Garrity said.
“We try to keep it as least invasive as we can,” Smith told the Business Journal.
But residents should know that building a brand-new fiber network is more intensive than the average cable or internet repairs, she said.
“Because this is brand new infrastructure, most parts of the city probably haven’t seen this kind of work since the ‘50s or ‘60s,” Smith said. “People are expecting [it to be] like when you sign up for cable, and there’s a little orange cord and someone hand-digs across your yard.”
Colorado Springs Utilities, which is constructing its own fiber backbone with the goal of improving its utility services, will begin its work by the end of September, public affairs lead Amy Trinidad said in an email.
After finalizing a deal with prime contractor ADB Companies to build the network portion of Springs Utilities’ fiber infrastructure, Trinidad shared that the network will be built starting at Woodmen Road and extending north to city limits, between Interstate 25 and Union Boulevard.
ADB is the same utility construction firm that built a fiber network of the same design for City Utilities in Springfield, Missouri, said Brian Wortinger, Springs Utilities’ telecommunication enterprise manager. The Missouri town’s public utility-owned fiber network is one of Springs Utilities’ models for its project, along with the fiber backbone project by Huntsville Utilities in Alabama, the Business Journal’s sister publication, the Colorado Springs Independent, reported in April.
By early 2023, ISPs that Springs Utilities has agreed to lease space to on their network, will be able to offer internet to customers, Trinidad said. Springs Utilities’ plan is to overbuild the fiber infrastructure needed for its operations and lease the excess fiber to ISPs like Ting Internet, a fiber internet company that signed a 25-year agreement with the public utility to use the infrastructure as the “anchor tenant,” the Indy reported.
Springs Utilities has also been talking with Google Fiber, the tech giant’s fiber internet arm, about possibly becoming another “tenant” on the network. But since those discussions were made public in March, no contract has been finalized and Wortinger said talks with Google Fiber and other potential ISP tenants are on hold until the utility secures a construction contractor to begin building its backbone.
Unlike Underline and Metronet, Utilities will not be providing the internet services itself, or installing fiber all the way to individual homes — Wortinger described it as “fiber to the curb.” This last part of the fiber installations will be handled by Ting or other ISP tenants.
“We’re excited to see some dirt get moved,” said Wortinger, who added that he’s been working on developing the Springs Utilities fiber project for about two
years to date.
CROWDED FIELD
Multiple overlapping fiber conduit operating in the same areas won’t present a problem for the networks’ operations, once complete, Wortinger said.
But it does require some coordination between fiber builders in the construction phase, he said. Springs Utilities, Underline and Metronet have all said they plan to build their networks across the entire city, and will end up cohabiting in many neighborhoods.
“At the end of the day, we are dealing with relatively limited real estate, and there’s a lot that we pack in, particularly underground,” Wortinger said. “We have to be mindful of stormwater, sewer, water, gas, electric, as well as these other providers that are out there.
“We coordinate with some of the telecom providers here in town and we make it known when we have an open trench, so that we can all put infrastructure at the end at the same time,” he added. “That helps reduce strikes” underground.
In the telecom-slash-internet industry, this is called “joint trench,” said Smith, of Metronet. The company also seeks to joint trench with residential developers, to avoid repeat digging in areas that were already recently opened up, she said.
“The more partnership and communication we can open up, the better for us,” Smith said. “Because we certainly don’t want to let someone pass a home, then we pass the home, and another company’s passing the home. It’s important that we all partner and work together.”
Garrity, the project manager, added that Metronet considers where there’s other contractor work occurring in neighborhoods when deciding where it will go next with its fiber.
“It’s a balancing act,” he said. “We don’t want to inconvenience neighbors.