There’s still no good news on Colorado Springs’ home buying market this spring, says Ann Kidd, as ever-increasing prices and now mortgage rates exclude would-be buyers.
Kidd is board chair for the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors, which last week released new monthly market data for April, showing more of the same home sale trends in the Springs area as previous months in 2022 — average and median home sales prices hit record highs, again.
The median single-family home price in April was $484,450, about 2 percent, or nearly $10,000 higher than the median price in March, according to PPAR’s market trends. April’s median price was 14 percent higher than the
previous April, the data show.
And from January to April 2022, single-family home prices were 14.7 percent higher than in the same period during 2021. They’re expected to stay high, despite a modest rise in home inventory over the last three months, Kidd said.
The availability of homes is not enough to keep up with the pace of demand in the Springs, she said, on top of recent flurries of cash offers by hedge funds and corporations that go well over asking prices and are inflating the market.
“If we didn’t take any more listings and we did nothing but just sell what we had, we would be sold out in a little over two weeks,” said Kidd, who owns Springs-based True North Realty.
“What happens when you put a listing out there is … the corporations come in right away with their all-cash offer, and it’s usually $20,000 over the list price,” she added.
CORPORATIONS VS AVERAGE BUYERS
The Springs is “inundated” with investors and hedge fund buyers, who “seem to have limitless cash” and aim to purchase homes listed for under $600,000 to turn into rental properties, said Patrick Muldoon, president of Springs-based real estate firm Muldoon Associates Inc.
This is detrimental to the average home buyer — particularly lower- and middle-class buyers who can’t afford prices to go any higher, he said.
“It’s taking properties off the market that would have been on the market,” Muldoon said. Plus, “they’re typically over-bidding cash offers. So if you’ve got limitless cash, and you just keep buying like that, you’re creating a floor in these areas.”
Muldoon, whose firm also serves the Pueblo real estate market, said there is not a corporate buying presence there yet.
But Kidd said most markets around the country are being influenced by investors entering the market and buying up dozens of homes or home builds at once. It was a topic of discussion at the National Association of Realtors’ legislative meetings last week near Washington, DC, she said.
“We are all in the same pool swimming around,” Kidd said. “Everybody is experiencing the exact same kind of market.”
DREAMS DASHED
To add further financial burden on home buyers, May will be the first full month that conventional, 30-year fixed mortgage rates are expected to remain at 5 percent or higher, Muldoon said.
The next 60 to 90 days will show whether increased interest rates — first initiated by the Federal Reserve to offset pandemic-fueled inflation and now bleeding into the mortgage industry — will have the intended effect of slowing demand and lowering the prices of homes, Muldoon said.
“Where this is really starting to grind people is the middle class,” he said of the rates, noting that middle-class Americans are already being hit hard by inflation on other purchases, such as groceries and gas.
Rising mortgage rates have already forced some prospective home buyers to stop their searches and look to rent instead, he said.
But Kidd said the rental market in the Springs is now just as difficult to navigate as home buying. The area’s monthly rental prices — for single-family homes, especially — have risen exponentially over the last year, the Business Journal reported in February.
“As these interest rates rise and continue to rise, we are seeing so many buyers jumping out of our house buying market, and then they’re left to fend for themselves in our rental market which is, if not as crazy, maybe even crazier,” Kidd said.
Pricing people out of the home buying market is “a shame,” she said. The rising rates and “unprecedented prices” of homes are mostly impacting the Millennial age group in their 30s, who finally feel like they may have an opportunity to purchase their first home, or upgrade, as well as people approaching retirement and looking to downsize, Kidd said.
“There’s no moving up to your next step,” she said, “without it costing a
fortune.”