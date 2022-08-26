Visitors to the Fine Arts Center and Springs Ensemble Theatre productions over the past decade know Max Ferguson as an actor, director and producer. Fans of gourmet spirits may be more familiar with Ferguson in his newer 2020s role as Colorado sales manager for Distillery 291, which specializes in small-batch bourbons and ryes. Ferguson quickly has picked up expertise in barrel aging and custom methods for unique creations of craft whiskeys. He emphasizes the two identities are not mutually exclusive — he continues to work with companies like Opera Theatre of the Rockies, and might steer more energies and time to performance arts when the right opportunities arise.
In the meantime, he has added a new edge to his whiskey passion. Taking a lead from Gregor Huegson of Downtown Fine Spirits & Wines, who sought Distillery 291’s assistance when sesquicentennial whiskeys were developed for the city late last year, Ferguson looked at special charities and occasions worthy of development of curated small-batch liquors.
A lucky call from Jon Shiver of Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region cemented the distiller’s first custom benefit batch. Shiver, the corporate giving manager at HSPPR, reached out to Ferguson for help with the Happy Tails Happy Hour series of events. Ferguson passed that project off to a colleague in the distillery, but then proposed to Shiver that a silent auction be held at the society’s annual Fur Ball where a custom bottling could be auctioned off, with rights to pick the barrel and win the first bottles. A new concept was in the works. Ferguson met with the Business Journal at Downtown Fine Wines, where the first commercial bottles in the Humane Society batch were being delivered.
So is this the beginning of a new effort going beyond the Humane Society?
I hesitate to say we’re breaking new ground here, since I’m fairly certain there are distilleries elsewhere that offer charity bottlings, but this is still fairly unique in Colorado. We see it as a two-pronged effort where we can work with other charitable organizations on batches for public and private distribution, and also work with corporations for special batches intended just for their customers and employees. The basic model is to age the product in ten-gallon barrels, where you might get about 48 bottles, and plan on a barrel each of bourbon and rye, as well as a micro-batch of small-batch rye as a special offering, one with a lower cost point. Of course, something that became very popular might warrant an additional barrel aging, but there’s something special about saying you received a first-edition bottle.
In the specific case of the Humane Society, a silent auction at the organization’s Fur Ball in May entitled the winner to choosing the barrels, participating in a tasting, getting the first bottle of the batch, and the empty barrel at the end. That was won by Julie Crosby, the director of veterinary services at Humane Society. The bottles are now moving into retail, and Gregor has set up a QR code at the store so that those purchasing a bottle can donate directly to Humane Society’s Pawtoberfest in September, a brew and spirit fest at Bear Creek Regional Park. This has given me ideas for customizing every approach for a charitable organization, but I have to say that Gregor’s ideas at Downtown Fine Spirits were critical to getting this rolling.
Let’s go back to your own decision to branch out from performance arts to spirit sales and marketing. Was it pandemic-driven at all?
It actually preceded the lockdown by a few months, but sure was a fortuitous move when the performance venues shut down. I realized that the occasional gig substitute teaching was no way to augment the up-and-down state of performance arts, and it was time to get a ‘real job’ — whatever that meant. My wife had been taking art lessons from Brett Andrus at SPQR Gallery, and through that tie I met Emily Rhoades. She directs consumer sales and marketing at Distillery 291, and is considered sort of the local queen of whiskey knowledge. I asked her if she had a full-time gig, and she snared me into training for whiskey sales. I immediately caught on to similarities between presentation of the product and performance, and by early 2020 when acting opportunities dried up, I was loving the opportunity to learn about craft distilling. The only thing you have to be careful about is falling into a bottomless rabbit hole of learning more and more about arcane aspects of distilling, because there is no end to what you might learn.
I remember one question the 291 management had at the time was, ‘Would you spend $100 on a bottle of whiskey?’ I thought to myself, I’m an actor and substitute teacher, I’m not going to do that! At the time, I barely could tell you the difference between bourbon and rye. Now, having gone down that rabbit hole at least part of the way, I understand the motivation about the question of how much one might spend. There are many complex variables in every step of the distilling process.
Well, I can see that in the mention on your bottles of “aspen finish.” What the heck is that?
You’re aware of how some Kentucky and Tennessee distilleries differentiate their products with a maple finish? Our founding distiller, Michael Myers, was looking for a finish that could represent the unique terroir of Colorado. So he and the company distillers began experimenting with charred aspen chips, which might have seemed pretty experimental at the time. We’ve brought it down to a process using a handful of aspen staves — basically sticks — that are cooked in a Weber grill over chunked aspen charcoal, and the results really are quite amazing. It makes you realize how many food and drink augmentations over the centuries resulted from experiments that sounded out there, but ended up being a great idea.
The labels are quite unique too. Many distilleries that use faux-handwritten labels, but there’s something distinct about the 291 labels. What is it?
We have a century-old letterpress on the premises that prints the labels using an entirely inkless process. The press makes impressions on the labels with gold and silver foil. We had a printer on Cedar Street who had contracted to do all our work, and when he retired, his standard letterpress business went to a local printer, Jordan Matthews. We took ownership of one of the letterpress machines and now all our printing is done at the distillery. I’m pretty sure no other distillery in the country can make that claim.
The notion of choosing an aging barrel seems to be important too.
You might think that all oak barrels were very much alike, but picking barrels is one of the most fun parts of the process. There are any number of factors that can make a barrel ideal.
So the relationship with Humane Society will deepen with the happy hours that lead up to Pawtoberfest?
Planning the events isn’t really part of my mission at 291, but it looks as though the concept will be growing this year. The Humane Society had recent events at The Golden Bee and Metric [Brewing], and we are looking for ways to get more involved.
It seems as though you’re applying as much passion to deconstructing distillation as you have to the performance arts. Is this really fun for you?
First of all, there’s a significant degree of storytelling involved, which is something I didn’t appreciate when I first joined. The stories seem to grow more interesting with every passing day. Second, the elements of marketing and presentation seem to give this some of the flavor of performing arts. I’m having a ball.
In the case of working with the Humane Society, I should add that my wife and I are supporters and consumers as well as partners. We adopted two Russian Blue cats from the Humane Society — Soya and Pushkin. If I’m not careful, I could end up going home with a dog, too!