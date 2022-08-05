Susan Gordon and Patrick Hamilton grow heirloom vegetables on their five-acre New Roots Farm near Cañon City.
They sell produce through a community-supported agriculture program, and they sell wholesale to a small group of customers including Springs-based Pizzeria Rustica and Nightingale Bread. The majority of sales, however — about 60 percent — happen at farmers markets.
“One of the greatest challenges for small farmers is having direct access to the consumer so that we don’t lose a lot of the potential revenue to middlemen,” Gordon said. “Farmers markets historically have been one way to do that.”
Nonetheless, it’s difficult — if not impossible — for small farmers to support themselves without having off-the-farm jobs or additional sources of income, she said.
As in every industry, supply and labor issues exist, and farmers must cope with Colorado’s capricious weather, drought and water shortages.
“Communities need to support farmers so that there’s food resiliency,” Gordon said. “One way to support farmers is to create spaces where they can have that direct relationship with the consumer.”
While there are more than a dozen farmers markets in the Pikes Peak region, Gordon said not all of them have the interests of farmers as their top priority.
One thing that would help: A public farmers market like the ones in Boulder or Santa Fe.
“There’s a lot of communities across the country where there’s the political will and commitment from the leadership to create one really good farmers market,” Gordon said. “There’s been attempts here, but … we have not found that [support] from our city leadership.”
Rancher Mike Callicrate, owner of Ranch Foods Direct, is spearheading an effort to develop a public marketplace for farmers and food producers in Monument, which he said is not only needed in this area but long overdue.
“Consumers have never paid more for food, and farmers and ranchers never have gotten less,” he said.
Callicrate proposed a public market in Southwest Colorado Springs that was going to be the new home of Ranch Foods Direct. He invested $30,000 in design fees for the project, but the plan fell through after he had a falling out with Norwood, Callicrate said.
Monument “has been 100 percent supportive — more supportive of independent businesses than Colorado Springs,” he said.
Bob Cope, economic development manager for Colorado Springs, said his office has been involved with several groups who have proposed public markets.
“The city and my division are very supportive of the concept,” he said. “But it’s my view the city shouldn’t take the lead in building public market facilities and shouldn’t own or manage a public market. That should be the private sector.”
TOUGH LIFE
Gordon, who started farming in the Pikes Peak region in 2001, was hired to manage Venetucci Farm in 2007 and stayed until the farm was shut down in 2016 because of PFAS contamination of its well water. She returned to farming in 2017 and later became partners with her daughter Sarah Hamilton, who started New Roots Farm on leased land east of Pueblo.
Sarah left the farm last year to take an off-the-farm job, and Gordon and Patrick Hamilton now run it with one part-time employee and three work-share employees who work five hours per week.
“It’s difficult to find and pay employees,” Gordon said. “We’re barely paying ourselves. If we could grow more, we could probably sell more. We have acreage to put into production, but we don’t have the human resources.”
Climate change and water also are significant issues. New Roots Farm is served by two irrigation ditches that pull water from the Arkansas and deliver it two days a week.
All ditches in the area are associated with water rights, Gordon said. If the river gets below a certain level, the ditches with the earliest water rights get priority, and later ones may get a river call. For Gordon, that would mean water only one day a week instead of two.
Although Gordon hasn’t had a river call this year, they are increasing, she said. She also has had to cope with crop-damaging hail and grasshoppers.
Gordon was part of a group of about five small farmers in the mid- and lower Arkansas Valley region who started the Colorado Farm and Art Market in the early 2000s.
At the time, “the markets were not designed to support farmers,” she said. “They were operated as sole proprietorships, and the owner decided who was in and out. Produce from out of state was sold, but consumers were under the impression that the produce was from Colorado. You’d see produce not in season in Colorado being shipped in from other states.”
Small local farmers couldn’t compete with those vendors and were unable to get good value for their product, she said.
“We banded together to start a cooperative market that was vendor-owned and operated. We set up a jury system. We were committed to transparency and to creating a venue where there would be that direct relationship between the farmer and the consumer, and we were committed to having high-quality local artists and food processors there.”
Early on, “we had hoped to get support from city leadership,” Gordon said. “We may have been ahead of our time, but we found that was not a priority.”
Only one other founding farmer, Doug Wiley of Larga Vista Ranch in Pueblo County, is still a part of CFAM, which is open Wednesday afternoons at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum and Saturday mornings at the Margarita at Pine Creek.
Gordon remains committed to CFAM. She sells produce directly and also distributes CSA shares at the Pioneers Museum market. But she’s finding it increasingly difficult to spend time off the farm and has stopped going to the Margarita site.
Once her cucumbers, squash or tomatoes are ready, Gordon must harvest them, pack them and haul them to the farmer’s market. A farmer friend takes leftover produce to the Old Colorado City farmers market on Saturdays.
LONG TRADITION
The Old Colorado City market was started more than 35 years ago and is still owned and managed by Frank Schmidt of Schmidt Apiaries.
Located in Bancroft Park on Saturday mornings, the market has retained many of the original vendors, Schmidt said.
The farmers market has always been an important outlet for sales of their products, he said. He still sells honey there, although he cut back his business after turning 88 last year.
“When we look at farming in this area, there isn’t much,” he said. Most of the market’s farmers come from the Pueblo, Arkansas Valley and Western Slope areas. Palisade peaches are hot commodities right now.
The Woodland Park Farmers Market has been around since 1990, Executive Director and Market Manager Sarah Swart said. Started by Judy Crummett, a Woodland Park nurse who grew up in a market town in England, it is set up as a nonprofit and run by a volunteer board of directors. The market is open on Friday mornings, a time chosen so as not to compete with other local markets.
Swart, the only paid staff member, took over last summer after Crummett retired and returned to England.
The market has moved several times since it opened.
“We’re now up to about 65 vendors a week,” Swart said. “We’ve been in Memorial Park four or five seasons.”
Most of the vendors are from Colorado, she said, but the market occasionally hosts outside vendors, such as one who sells maple syrup.
Preference is given to Teller County businesses, but “getting true local produce vendors is tricky,” she said. “Most of it comes from the Eastern Plains or Pueblo. We have a few small, local farms, but most of our produce vendors are actually more of a dealer resale. One is the owner of a farm who is bringing in a lot from neighboring farms. Our other produce vendor brings things from multiple farms down in Pueblo. We have vendors that have other kinds of foods that are from Colorado Springs and Teller County.”
Swart said the market allows vendors to sell out-of-state produce early in the season before Colorado crops come in.
“But we ask them that they switch over once they can get their produce in Colorado,” she said.
PUBLIC MARKETPLACE
Callicrate envisions a local food village where local and regional food producers can own their own spaces but find synergy in being co-located with other businesses. He expects about 10 businesses, including Ranch Foods Direct and Sourdough Boulangerie, to have production facilities and retail spaces there.
Food entrepreneurs will be able to share common resources such as freezer, cooler, dry storage space and a commissary kitchen. Those spaces are expensive to build, and the shared model will reduce costs considerably, he said.
A large common area could be the home of a year-round farmers market.
“It becomes a place where the community gathers,” he said.
Callicrate said he has partnered with developer Marvin Boyd to purchase 8.3 acres west of Interstate 25 between the Baptist Road and Monument exits. He expects to close on the land, which is adjacent to Woodmen Valley Chapel, in November, to start building in 2023 and to open in 2024.
Callicrate said he is looking at multiple sources of financing, including traditional banks, low-interest loans and grant money.
He believes the project is in line with the goals of the Biden administration to support changes in the food system.
“This would be a model that checks every box,” he said.
Cope said he was aware of a few previous public market-type initiatives “that didn’t quite get enough momentum, support or letters of intent to come up with a viable business plan.”
If the city got such a proposal, it could be supportive through land approvals, referrals to grant opportunities and possible use of city property, he said. Projects might also qualify for tax incentive funding if City Council approved them.
“We know that public markets have been part of successful community revitalization across the country,” Cope said.
A public market in Colorado Springs “is a reasonable and viable concept — something I think the whole community would embrace,” Cope said. “It’s just not something the city can or should underwrite with tax money.”