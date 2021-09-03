Gerardo Arreola will tell you that Huevones — the food truck/pop-up Mexican café — has “been in the works my whole life.”
“It’s something my parents have always gravitated toward,” Arreola said. “My parents come from a rural part of Mexico. Everything they ate was grown outside in the fields, milk was fresh, cheese was fresh — they had a different idea of what food was.
“When they came [to the United States] it was like a culture shock with all the processed food and everything in cans. We didn’t grow up rich by any means, but we always had good food in the fridge. We always try to eat organic; we were on that Whole Foods wave from the beginning. My dad’s been a butcher there my whole life.
“I’m the youngest but I’m the one who took the steps to start the food truck.”
With his wife Mekayla and mother Elia, Arreola launched Huevones in late May and quickly developed a loyal following, moving between locations including Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market, Happy Tap, 1350 Brewing and the Old North End neighborhood.
In the Springs, “you can see and feel the support and people are open to things like this,” Arreola said. “In a bigger city I know it wouldn’t be the same — so we definitely feel great about making the decision to come out here.”
Arreola spoke with the Business Journal about launching a business in the pandemic, aiming high and his reputation as the Springs’ youngest food truck owner.
You’re from Chicago originally?
I was born in Evanston, Illinois, pretty much the northside of Chicago. After that we moved around quite a bit. We have lived in that area most of my life, as well as some years in Mexico. I attended first, third and fourth grade in Gómez Palacio Durango, Mexico. Around 2018 we decided we wanted to move out of Chicago to chase a more wholesome life. I previously visited Denver as an 18-year-old, when I decided to do a solo trip to the mountains. I fell in love with the area and the culture. Compared to Chicago, Colorado seemed like a place where you could be yourself. People seemed openminded and community oriented. As I grew up, these things began to appeal to me.
How and where did you learn to cook?
Mostly from my mom. My dad early in his life also worked in kitchens, but my mom has been a proud cook all her life. My passion came from them and it led me down a rabbit hole of wanting to learn more. Since I was a teenager, I have been in the kitchen trying new things. Even though this is my first time working a professional kitchen, I felt prepared. I have a respect for food and I feel that is important. I also have respect for customers choosing to support us and what we present them. That is the highest honor. I’ve made sure to respect food like the best of chefs. To highlight it and present it with respect sounds normal but it’s not typical. This is only the beginning for me because I know how much room for growth I have left. I am nowhere near my peak and that makes me excited.
Where does the name Huevones Café come from?
Huevos means ‘egg’ and ‘Huevones’ means, like, lazy. ‘No seas huevón,’ that’s like, ‘Don’t be lazy.’ We’re not lazy people. In a group text with my family, we were just shooting names out there and it seemed like a memorable, catchy name and we ran with it. That’s how a lot of this has been. It feels right and we just go with it.
Did most of the legwork start in 2020?
Yeah, when we moved here [in October 2019], we tried to get to know everything and the businesses around here. After that, that’s when we started planning and then that’s when the pandemic hit.
Did you move here specifically to open Huevones?
In 2018, I started to think more seriously about this move. After seeing the housing market in Denver, I did some research on Colorado Springs. We took a chance and came to check out the city. Our idea with the move was to start something fresh and open a restaurant. My parents’ dream has always been to open a restaurant but after some thought I talked my dad into opening a food truck. Having no experience in the industry, I felt the need to prove our concept before moving into anything bigger. So we did. Most of these things happened during COVID, so it took more time to get plans worked out, but it happened. My brother Jesus [Chuy] and I traveled to Oklahoma to buy this food trailer and from there, our plan came to fruition. Chuy moved with his wife to another state in hopes of buying a home while my mom, wife and myself were left here building this dream.
What was it like to plan all of this during the pandemic?
It was tough. It was mentally exhausting because it’s me who’s invested in this, but it’s a family investment. That’s always in the back of my mind. I’ve never actually worked in a kitchen before. I’ve done video production but this was my first time in the kitchen, so it was tough. It was draining and stressful, but my family has always been there to support me and they made it a lot easier.
How did you navigate those early issues, from March 2020 until now?
It wasn’t too hard as it would have been in a place like Chicago. We’ve found Colorado Springs is lenient when it comes to food trucks; they want people to open food trucks. During that time, we did a lot of research trying to find the best bang for our buck and we drove out to Kentucky to get the food truck. We thought about the menu — what’s the right path to take — because we always did all types of food, but we started off with breakfast and coffee. After that it was getting the food truck, getting all the permits, getting to know people.
Networking during a pandemic — how challenging was that?
It was tough but Instagram was a huge help. We’d reach out to people there to get a feel for things around town. COVID forced people to get in their shell; I couldn’t go to the gym and stuff like that. I had to break out of that and talk to people, ask what they were doing and get advice. I love the community out here because everyone is trying to boost each other up. People here get it, as opposed to a big city where it’s fend for yourself.
How do you use food to speak to people from different walks of life?
That’s a big focus of ours. For my family, everything revolved around the dinner table. When we talked there would be food involved. Our vision is to teach people about Mexican culture. The menu isn’t traditional as in what you would find in a regular taco truck. It’s things we grew up with and what we know from Mexico. Some stuff [on the menu] people here have never heard of. It’s good when people come and ask questions. It’s like an in to Mexican culture, and a good way to deliver that message. At the same time, a lot of Mexican food here is good because Mexican food is flavorful, but it’s not quality driven. I wanted to change that part of it. It’s about letting certain things shine. It’s about the produce, the quality of the meat and the quality of the milk. That’s the message we want to bring across.
Why was it so important to make sure this was a family-run truck?
There wasn’t really another option for me. That’s all I’ve known. Growing up, I always worked for my [older] brother [Luis]. He gave me the entrepreneurial spirit and lectured everyone on working for yourself and being self-sufficient. I appreciate that about him. This is something my parents have always wanted to do, and I wouldn’t want anyone else to help. No one knows me better than them. If I’m down or in my head, they can get me on track.
... Most of my family is in Chicago. My dad is working, as well as my brother Miguel and my brother Luis. Luis has been a soccer coach and has had a soccer club he ran with his family for most of my life. I grew up helping him with coaching, training and also with his camera business. Recently, he has passed down much of that to his two kids — Luis Jr. and Alondra. They are both within five years of me and grew up almost as my little brother and sister. A lot of what I learned has come from Luis in terms of working for myself and creating something. Through my experiences coaching and working with him, I’ve learned a lot about life and myself, and I thank him for that.
How did Mekayla and your mother get involved with the truck?
I met Mekayla in Chicago almost two years ago. We have been a support system for each other and every day we continue to grow. My mother, my whole life I have seen her as a saint. I have formed a close bond with her. She has always been there to support me through thick and thin ... she has been everything I can ever ask for. I have been blessed to have the parents I have. My dad, Miguel, has been a workhorse my whole life, and as the youngest I plan to peacefully retire them from work and the stress of life. I could not ask for more than what I have been given and give thanks to them for my morals and for the culture they have instilled in me. Growing up proud of my heritage has helped me overcome more than I ever thought — and today we are here to represent not only our family, but a beautiful rich culture we hope to share with the world.
Talk about roles on the truck.
On the food truck I have been the leader. I make sure to keep up our standards and quality. I also run the business side of things as well as social media and event planning. Even though we all play a role, Mekayla is the customer service. ... We all have a part in prepping food and we each have our task. My mother is the flavor and soul of this operation. Most of the recipes come from her. She has high standards for taste and ingredients. We try to make her job as easy as possible because she is older but all she ever wants to do is help.
Griffin Swartzell’s Aug. 4 review of your food for the Indy [the Business Journal’s sister publication] has become one of your most-liked posts on Instagram. What does it mean to see praise for the food?
It’s awesome. It’s a good feeling to know people appreciate quality. I would love to charge [as low as] $2, $3 for a taco — but knowing the quality we bring, I can’t. I was hoping that would resonate with people, and it has; people learn to appreciate it because they can taste it and feel it. It’s not something you have to feel guilty about eating. It feels good.
You take pride in being the city’s youngest food truck owner. How did you find out?
You know what, it’s not confirmed. But the owner of Felipe’s 109, I was talking to him and he asked how old I was. I was 25 at the time and I’m 26 now. He said, ‘You’re the youngest food truck owner in the Springs, you know that?’ And I just ran with that. ... It does feel good to be young and doing something like this. There were a lot of years of indecision and not knowing what I wanted to do or who I wanted to be. One of the challenges of opening the food truck was having to question myself a lot. ... It was a lot being in my head, especially during COVID time. I’m proud to say I’m young and have my head on straight. This isn’t a business driven by money. It’s quality motivation, food motivation and we’re here to serve the people.