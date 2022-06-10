An uptick in COVID cases and hospitalizations has resulted in El Paso County moving up a level on the state’s COVID monitoring system, and public health officials are urging employers to keep a close eye on the statistics so they can react if necessary.
“We’re seeing an increase in cases over the last several weeks,” said Scott Bookman, COVID incident commander with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “At one point, we would have called it a wave, but I think we need to understand that we will see cases go up at times and come back down at times. We will, as always, be evaluating the impact it’s having on hospitalizations and on our workforce, and providing information and messaging to the public.”
As of June 3, about 200 people were hospitalized for COVID throughout Colorado, and the percentage of positive tests has increased.
But the current increase “is far below our previous waves, where we saw over 1,000 people hospitalized,” Bookman said. The last spike peaked in January,
In El Paso County, 2,627 cases were reported in the 14-day period ending June 7, according to data from El Paso County Public Health; 28 people were hospitalized, and one death was reported. That is an increase of 377 cases, nine hospitalizations and one death over the previous 14-day period.
CDPHE now characterizes the level of COVID cases within individual counties as low, medium and high — a simplification of the previous dial system that was instituted in February. The levels are based on hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the number of new cases in a community.
As of June 2, El Paso County moved from low to medium, said Michelle Beyrle, El Paso County Public Health information officer. That is based on a rate of 222 cases per 100,000 population, 2.6 new hospital admissions per 100,000 population and 2 percent of inpatient hospital beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID.
“The biggest impact from this transition is related to nonmedical congregate settings,” Beyrle said. “With this shift to the medium level, face coverings are now required for residents and visitors of homeless shelters, prisons, jails, community corrections programs, substance abuse and drug treatment centers, adult day care centers and day programs. Staff in nonmedical congregate settings are also required to wear medical-grade face masks or respirators.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that residents of communities with a “medium” COVID level talk to their health care providers about whether they need to wear masks or take other precautions if they are at high risk for severe illness. The CDC also recommends that residents stay up to date with vaccinations and get tested if symptoms occur.
COVID is showing up in the workplace, said Leah Omar, chief growth officer at HR Branches.
“We are hearing from some employers that cases are going up, that they’re seeing employees that are out of work due to that,” Omar said. “Overall, they are leaning back on the previous protocols that they have already established over the last couple of years to keep their staff and customers safe.”
While she hasn’t heard concerns from a lot of employers, Omar said businesses whose employees go into people’s homes are closely monitoring the current level.
“When they feel there is a need for it, they have those protocols in place,” she said.
NEW TOOLS
One difference between the current increase in cases and previous spikes is that therapeutics to treat COVID are much more available now.
“We have been developing tools since the first day,” Bookman said. “As some of these new tools were rolled out, there was less supply. Monoclonal antibodies were very limited in supply, When the first shipments of oral therapeutics like Paxlovid came out, they were in short supply, but that’s not where we are today. Monoclonal antibodies are widely available, and a significant amount of Paxlovid is available.
“We really want people to start thinking that if they test positive, they should go home and isolate and call their health care provider and determine whether therapeutics are right for them,” he said.
Those who are at higher risk, such as people over 65, those with chronic health conditions and those who live in group settings, should make sure they are up to date on vaccinations and may choose to wear a mask indoors, he said.
Asked if the prevalence of home testing might mean that cases are being underreported, Bookman said, “it certainly could be,” but added that public health professionals use multiple metrics to understand the prevalence of the disease.
“We encourage people to report their rapid tests, but we know that not everybody reports results to us,” he said. “We look at percent positivity, we look at case numbers, and our north star has always been hospitalizations.”
But there is still much about COVID that health care professionals don’t know, Bookman said.
“This is a constantly evolving virus,” he said. “Our top scientists are continually evaluating it, and our public health system is constantly working to ensure that we are doing the surveillance activities so that we know what is happening and we’re prepared to respond to it.”
The most important thing for people to do is to get vaccinated and stay up to date on their vaccinations, he said.
“Employers can certainly help us with that messaging and make sure they’re providing access to their employees to get these life-saving vaccines,” Bookman said. Employers also “can take all the steps that they can, based on public health guidance, to mitigate the spread of illness, partner with their local public health agencies and go to the state website [covid19.colorado.gov] to get as much information as they can.”
Bookman noted that many people delayed regular health care during the early months of the pandemic.
“We want to encourage people to see their family physician and get caught up on their annual physicals and preventative screenings that are critical to maintaining health,” he said.
TRACKING TRENDS
Early on, the majority of COVID cases were diagnosed through PCR testing in clinics that were designed to detect the presence of the virus’ genetic material, said Fadi Youkhana, epidemiologist for El Paso County Public Health. Now, public health officials track the virus through numerous factors, including the presence of the virus in wastewater samples.
With the use of home tests that may not be reported, he said, “we might not know the exact number of cases, but all of the factors together enable us to look at the trends and seeing if there are any patterns we can identify.”
Although cases and hospitalizations are up, “it looks like deaths are not following that trend,” Youkhana said. “That’s attributable to the large number of people that have been vaccinated and the number of people that have gained immunity from an infection. … Compared to January and February, we would consider ourselves being in a much better place.”
As of May 31, 493,467 people in the county — or almost 72 percent of those eligible (those aged 5 or older) — had been vaccinated. Almost 65 percent of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated.
Home testing is a valuable resource, El Paso County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan said, because it allows people to take immediate measures such as isolating to prevent the spread of the disease and to get treatment, which is most effective when administered soon after the appearance of symptoms.
For businesses, the recommended guidelines on prevention are still in place, she said.
“We still want to emphasize that if an employee is sick, to not come to work,” she said. “We want employees to stay connected to their human resources and for employees to continue to evaluate their sick leave policies and promote telework, if appropriate for their organization. And it also is our recommendation to get vaccinated if you haven’t been vaccinated and to get boosted if you haven’t been boosted.”
Public Health is heavily focused on outreach, such as helping businesses get the resources they need, including test kits, she said.
COVID SICK LEAVE
Omar said it’s important for employers to realize that they are still required to provide public health emergency paid sick leave to employees.
Gov. Jared Polis ended the COVID public health emergency declaration in July 2021, “but we are still under a public health emergency at the federal level,” Omar said. Under the Colorado Healthy Families and Workplaces Act, that means employers must provide employees with up to 80 hours of paid sick leave for COVID-related needs.
Many businesses are continuing to offer remote work opportunities, Omar said. But since the beginning of this year, some businesses have been expecting their employees to return to the office.
“A lot of employers want more collaboration,” she said, “and saw challenges with operating remotely, losing the focus on their culture and having the systems in place to maintain productivity and performance.
“Sometimes it has been a challenge in getting them to come back to the office, so there has been turnover in regard to that,” she said.
Employers have had to balance the need or desire to get employees back to the premises with the difficulty in filling those positions.
“It’s very much a challenge to recruit in this environment,” Omar said.
Omar said HR Branches recommends that employers continue to follow the CDC guidelines listed on the El Paso County Public Health website.
These workplace guidelines provide detailed recommendations on preventing outbreaks, reducing transmission among employees, maintaining a healthy work environment, quarantining and isolation for employees who test positive, contact tracing and reporting and mitigating outbreaks.
The guidelines and much more COVID information can be found at elpasocountyhealth.org
“COVID is still a very concerning public health issue,” Bookman said, “and it is important that we remain vigilant but move forward and live our lives in the presence of this virus.”