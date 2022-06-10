Housing advocates are trying to make sure around 80 emergency housing vouchers get used before they expire next year, and they’re asking for help from local landlords.
Colorado Springs originally received 101 of these vouchers, intended to lift families out of homelessness, as part of the federal House America initiative using American Rescue Plan Act resources, according to Beth Roalstad, executive director of Homeward Pikes Peak, a nonprofit focused on ending homelessness.
Roalstad said receiving 101 vouchers all at once “is huge for the community.”
The Colorado Springs Housing Authority oversees the program, with Homeward Pikes Peak and Springs Rescue Mission finding those eligible for the vouchers and helping them through the application process, Roalstad said.
Those eligible can receive eight years of rental assistance through the voucher, she said, though recipients still have to be redetermined as income eligible each year.
“But the goal is, once they get stabilized with housing, they can engage in health care, they can go through job training, and they can advance economically and eventually be able to afford [housing] on their own at the end of that rental assistance term,” Roalstad said.
Jeff Cook, chief programs officer for Springs Rescue Mission, another nonprofit focusing on ending homelessness, said it’s extremely difficult for those who are trying to transition out of homelessness to jump immediately into market-rate housing.
“So this gives them the ability to move forward, find a job, move up in their career so they can utilize their voucher to, in the future, move into something more stable for the rest of their lives,” he said.
Paul Spencer, deputy director of the Colorado Springs Housing Authority, is asking local landlords to accept vouchers, and possibly set units aside for voucher users.
Roalstad is going a step further, challenging landlords to lease to tenants who use vouchers for less than market rate. Because HUD sets a payment standard by ZIP code for how much the vouchers will cover, and rent can only deviate from that amount by about 10-15 percent, she said it can be hard to find affordable housing.
“We’re asking [landlords] to forego some profits to do something bigger, to do something noble for the community because we need to address homelessness in this community,” she said.
Roalstad wants landlords to think of the benefits. Both she and Spencer said the Colorado Springs Housing Authority would make fast, timely payments for those using a voucher.
“It’s the government. … They’re not going to be late. They’re not going to give you a hard time or write you a sad story about how they can’t pay you on time,” Roalstad said.
Spencer’s priority is getting the word out about the program. “It benefits the community. It benefits the landlord,” he said. “I mean, keep in mind, this is guaranteed rent.”
According to Spencer, the voucher program usually sees the tenant pay around 30 percent of their adjusted income. The rest of the rent is subsidized through the voucher. If someone has zero income, the voucher would cover the total cost of rent. However, Roalstad emphasized that the goal is to get tenants working again, which is where organizations like hers come in.
“Folks who have income have to pay toward their lease,” said Roalstad. “And the goal of these programs — if someone’s at zero income — is that we help them get a job so they end up paying towards their lease.”
Landlords can also receive a one-time bonus payment of $1,500 per lease upon the successful move-in of someone using a voucher.
As part of the voucher program, the Colorado Springs Housing Authority conducts special inspections at the request of either the tenant or landlord. Spencer said this creates safeguards to protect both the landlord from property damage and the tenant from an unsafe living condition. However, Spencer said that any stereotypes of voucher users being problematic tenants are unfair and inaccurate.
Cook emphasized that the nonprofits are there to act as a liaison between the landlord and resident.
“So if we can get somebody into their apartment complex, we will be there to make sure that they’re a successful resident,” he said. “You can call on us, talk directly to our housing specialist so we can work through any possible issues that might arise.”
Eligible for EHV, according to a Department of Housing and Urban Development FAQ sheet: those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness; those fleeing domestic violence, stalking or human trafficking; and the recently homeless.
Nineteen voucher users had housed as of Monday, June 6, Spencer said. Another 11 had their voucher in hand and were trying to find a unit. Nonprofits were working to get another 17 vouchers matched with eligible people they had identified.
The rest of the vouchers must be used by September 2023, or else they expire — something Roalstad said would be a “tragic loss” for the community. Getting landlords on board is the “link” they need, she said.
“We have the people, we have the funding — we need the apartments to arise so that we can link them,” she said.
Using the vouchers is just one goal set by the city and its partners as part of the House America initiative. Other goals include awarding 150 new permanent supportive housing units by mid-2024 and successfully housing 50 families by the end of 2025.
The city announced in April that it would be participating in House America in collaboration with the Colorado Springs Housing Authority, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Pikes Peak Continuum of Care, an umbrella organization made of local groups that focuses on addressing homelessness.
Steve Posey, community development manager for the city of Colorado Springs, said he expects to see the overall number of unsheltered people decrease by the next Point-in-Time survey in January, the annual count of homeless people in a given area. Many of these people are in less precarious situations, and will be more easily able to transition out of homelessness, he said.
However, he expects the number of chronically homeless people to slightly increase, a trend he said has held for the past few years. Those experiencing chronic homelessness face increased barriers to transitioning out of homelessness.
Getting those 150 supportive housing units funded is “really the only way to reduce homelessness on the street,” he said.
“These are folks who — there really is difficulty with them staying housed without this type of permanent supportive housing that has the services available to them to keep them stably housed and not falling into homelessness again,” he said.
Posey said the city also hopes to announce a plan within the next six months to build a modern and adequate family shelter, something that will help address the last goal of transitioning families out of homelessness. Until then, he said they plan to repurpose the R.J. Montgomery Center on Sierra Madre Stret to be entirely dedicated to families experiencing homelessness in the community.
He said the city plans to provide grant funding to renovate the center, which is currently run by the Salvation Army, and that the funding should be in place before winter.
Posey said the city has worked hard to increase capacity to ensure that anyone who needs shelter in the city has access to it.
“But what we really want to do now — step two — is to move people out of shelter and into housing,” he said.