Since Hotel Eleganté Conference & Event Center was sold last month, hotel staff and events contracted to be held at the hotel have been thrown into chaos.
Michele Williams, who was a senior sales manager at the hotel for more than six years, was among staff who were told on Dec. 30 that they no longer had jobs. Williams was told she could spend that day cleaning out her office, and she picked up her severance check Dec. 31, she said.
Her department, sales — along with the food and beverage departments of the hotel — was eliminated, despite reassurances from company leadership last year that the hotel was unlikely to be sold, Williams said.
“The hourly employees walked in that morning to find that the time clock had been removed,” she said.
It was “very emotional” for her — Williams said she loved her job.
“I decided to take a little bit of time for myself to grieve the loss of this job,” she said. “My team and I were very much like a family and I believe we will maintain that connection moving forward.”
LEFT BEHIND
The hotel’s former owner, 513 Hotel Operating LLC, laid off 160 staff members, according to an electronic Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification received and published by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment on Jan. 4.
However, on the same day 513 Hotel Operating laid off all of its employees, “the majority of full-time workers” were retained by SHIR Capital, the Texas-based developer that bought the property, said Elan Gordon, a principal with the company. Gordon said in an email that he did not have time for an interview, and he did not respond to a question about how many staff members SHIR Capital retained.
The majority of those permanently laid off were seasonal and part-time employees, he wrote — in particular food and beverage workers — since SHIR Capital plans to turn the property into apartments and shut down the hotel’s food services.
Williams disputed that it was mostly part-time staff members that lost their jobs, but did not know how many full-time staff members were retained. Ed Okvath, who was the general manager of Hotel Eleganté and holds the same position under the hotel’s new brand, Alta Hotel, declined to comment and directed all questions to Gordon.
Arlen Feldman, a co-chair of COSine, a science-fiction literary convention hosted at Hotel Eleganté for more than a decade, spoke fondly of the sales staff members that helped his group reserve the event space. At least one other person who worked closely with the convention’s leadership for several years, former director of conferences Rick Rhody, lost his job, according to COSine.
Rhody, who now works at The Broadmoor hotel, did not respond to requests for comment left at his office.
Beyond the layoffs, the hotel’s change in ownership also sent Feldman and other leaders of COSine scrambling over the event scheduled for Jan. 14-16. The annual convention is put on by the Colorado Springs-based book club First Friday Fandom and often invites guests famous in the science-fiction world. One previous guest was George R. R. Martin, author of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series, which was turned into the award-winning HBO television series Game of Thrones.
Since 2011, COSine has been held at Hotel Eleganté, Feldman said. But this year, the hotel’s sale threw into question the group’s 2022 contract to rent the event space — two weeks before the start of the convention.
“The day before New Year’s Eve, I got an email from one of our contacts at the hotel,” Feldman said. “These are people we’d be working with for years and years, so we have a really good relationship with them. He said, ‘I’m really, really sorry to tell you this, we just found out the hotel has been sold. The new owners do not run conferences.’”
It was a serious problem — “nerve-wracking,” Feldman said — because COSine brings in guests from out of state and this year expected about 260 attendees. The convention had been postponed in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ultimately, the convention leaders were able to work out an agreement with the hotel’s remaining and new management to move forward with the convention, without the catering services they expected.
“The staff who are left — and it was kind of a skeleton crew — bent over backwards to help us,” Feldman said.
Despite the remaining staff’s efforts, Feldman felt that SHIR Capital has prioritized changing the hotel’s brand over accommodating groups it already had rental contracts with.
“I understand when you’re trying to manage a big layoff, that’s a very difficult thing,” Feldman said. “But it does seem like you [should] buy the hotel, and then figure out a plan over a month or two.
“Their priorities have been replacing the signage,” he said. “Dealing with the people who they had contracted with, for example, is less of a priority.”
FEWER AFFORDABLE OPTIONS
COSine will have to find a new venue for its future conventions. But as Feldman has researched other event spaces in Colorado Springs, none have rental prices as affordable as Hotel Eleganté’s, he said.
Alta Hotel now bills itself online as “the most affordable hotel in Colorado Springs.” It will be operating as a limited-service hotel until rooms are converted into apartments for rent on 12-month leases. The ballroom and event space will be turned into climate-controlled storage space available to the public, Gordon said in a previous interview.
For COSine, it was one of the only practical places to host the convention, Feldman said. The group charges $25 to $50 for attendees, he said, and most attendees also booked their own hotel rooms in Hotel Eleganté for the two nights for about $150 to $160.
It’s a smaller convention, and Feldman said organizers typically rented out Hotel Eleganté’s main ballroom and four additional conference rooms, including catering services, for about $5,000.
Another local hotel, by comparison, recently quoted the group at $15,000 each day of the convention, without catering services, he said.
The cost of renting meeting spaces is up across the city compared to previous years, said Kathy Reak, vice president of sales for Visit Colorado Springs, in a written statement. Events that were postponed due to the pandemic are causing increased bookings and demand for event space this year, she wrote.
“When the pandemic first hit, there were already many meetings and events booked for 2022,” Reak wrote. “The pandemic caused many 2020 and 2021 meetings to be canceled and rescheduled, and they are now flowing into the upcoming years.”
She added that according to the most recent Rocky Mountain Lodging Report published in December 2021, hotel room rates in the Springs are up about 27 percent from 2020.
Feldman said if COSine were a bigger convention, it would be easier to front the increased costs.
“We need a lot of space, but we don’t have 600 to 700 attendees to offset the cost of the event space,” he said. “The Broadmoor is beyond the reach of most of our attendees as well. The higher-end hotels fall out, too.”
The loss of Hotel Eleganté as an event space will be a “big blow for the Springs,” because it will discourage smaller groups from booking meetings and conventions in the city, Feldman said.
Williams, the hotel’s former senior sales manager, agreed and said the hotel’s sale and conversion will disrupt many smaller groups with events in Colorado Springs, particularly military reunions. She helped plan these types of events for the upcoming year with military veterans, who will now have to find new venues in just a few months.
“I believe that groups like COSine, along with our military reunions, are going to have a very hard time being able to come to Colorado Springs,” Williams said. “Our tourism industry is going to be impacted greatly by the fact that we can’t bring a whole demographic of groups to Colorado Springs now, because they won’t have an affordable option to use as their venue.”
