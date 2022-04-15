Miriam Roth vividly recalls the day she read an article in The Denver Post about chemicals that had leached into the ground and well water near her home in Widefield.
The chemicals, made by manufacturer 3M, were identified as perfluorinated compounds (now more commonly called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — PFAS). No one knew how they’d made their way into the water, but Roth did some research and, concerned about possible toxic effects they might have on her 8- and 11-year-olds, started buying bottled water.
She still buys 15 gallons of bottled water every week, spending $21 or so in addition to the $75-$100 a month she pays to the Widefield Water and Sanitation District.
“Even though they said the water is safe to drink, it may not be,” she said. “My kids never liked the taste of the water anyway.”
Roth said most of her neighbors still drink bottled water as well, using tap water only for washing and watering their lawns.
The PFAS contamination of the Widefield aquifer has been linked to firefighting chemicals used at Peterson Air Force Base, and it has profoundly affected every resident and business for the past six years.
Since the contamination was discovered, the Widefield, Security and Fountain water districts have reduced the amounts of PFAS in their treated water to essentially unmeasurable levels, at great cost to the districts and their ratepayers.
“Widefield Water and Sanitation District pioneered the ion exchange technology that is currently and actively being used today to remove PFAS compounds from the ground water in Widefield,” District Manager Lucas Hale said via email. “This ion exchange technology is now being used all over the world.”
Widefield Water and Sanitation District has treated more than 1 billion gallons of water for PFAS removal since 2017 with ion exchange technology, Hale said, and the district “meets or exceeds all primary and secondary drinking water standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency. Widefield Water and Sanitation District believes in using sound science and innovative technology to gather data to make educated, data driven decisions and solve problems.
“I live, work, and drink the water in Widefield,” he said.
But questions remain about the health effects of PFAS, which have been found at elevated levels in the blood of many south El Paso County residents.
According to a statement from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the Air Force is still determining the extent of the PFAS contamination and is testing new groundwater and soil cleanup technologies.
“As PFAS is an emerging contaminant, cleanup technologies and methods continue to be developed nationwide,” CDPHE stated. “In Colorado, we are working with federal agencies to implement numerous pilot projects to test new cleanup technologies that may be used to clean up and mitigate contamination based on the projects’ results.”
Mitigation and cleanup continue to cost millions of dollars, which ratepayers and local jurisdictions are looking to recover.
The latest effort to do so is a lawsuit filed Feb. 28 by Colorado Attorney Gen. Phil Weiser against 15 manufacturers of PFAS-containing firefighting foam, including DuPont, Tyco Fire Products, Willfire HC, Chemguard, National Foam, Angus Fire Armour Corp., Royal Chemical Co., Buckeye Fire Equipment Co. and Fire Services Plus.
The suit seeks to require the manufacturers to clean up, restore and monitor contamination at all sites in the state where the foam was used.
In 2016, the McDivitt Law Firm filed a class-action suit against 3M, Tyco and four other companies; more than 1,000 plaintiffs joined the suit. By 2018, the class had swelled to more than 7,000 clients and the suit was merged with several others. It is ongoing.
ORIGINS
Excessive amounts of PFAS were first found in some private wells in the Security-Widefield area near Fountain Creek in January 2016.
The amounts detected in the Widefield aquifer were tiny — less than one part per billion, and it was unknown how the chemicals got into the water.
The local water districts that served about 60,000 people at the time drew their water primarily from Pueblo Reservoir, diluting the small amounts of water added from public wells. But the owners of private wells that took water directly from the aquifer
were urged to test them.
A statement from El Paso County Public Health in March 2016 suggested that residents who were concerned about the chemicals could consider using bottled water or a water treatment system such as reverse osmosis — but stopped short of recommending these measures.
By mid-May, 17 private wells had been tested, and 14 exceeded new advisory levels that had just been issued by the Environmental Protection Agency. Advisory levels are nonenforceable and nonregulatory and intended primarily to provide technical information about health effects that may be associated with drinking water contamination.
During the spring and summer, concerns about the chemicals were surfacing both locally and across the nation. Health officials were worried about people who consumed well water, such as the residents of a mobile home park in Security.
In July, residents learned that the toxic chemicals had possibly come from firefighting foam used at Peterson Air Force Base, where it had been used during training exercises from 1970-1990. The foam was extremely effective in fighting fuel-based fires.
The Air Force committed $4.3 million to help the south El Paso County communities treat their water and provided bottled water and activated carbon filters for installation in wells.
Residents snatched up bottled water from local shelves and emptied truckloads full of water brought in by a local church.
Toward the end of July, Venetucci Farm suspended its operations after the wells it used to irrigate crops tested far above the EPA advisory limits.
By November, all three water districts had stopped using well water, supplying their customers only with water from Pueblo Reservoir.
MITIGATION EFFORTS
The Air Force announced in February 2017 a five-year plan to clean up the ground around Peterson and the Colorado Springs Airport. In June and July, the Air Force agreed to provide two activated carbon filters for Fountain’s water system, at a cost of more than $800,000. Fountain resumed distributing water from the aquifer in 2018 after installation of the filters.
Widefield went a different route, installing ion exchange technology in 2017.
As of July, the water districts had spent more than $6 million to mitigate the toxic substances, and they anticipated those costs would double by 2018.
According to an Aug. 2, 2017 report in The Gazette, only $1.7 million of the $4.3 million the Air Force had pledged went to help the districts with their unexpected costs. The rest went for bottled water and filters.
In 2018, more than 500 sites around the world had been identified as contaminated by the chemicals in the firefighting foam. Locally, the Air Force agreed to contribute another $900,000 to help the districts buy untainted water.
In August 2018, the EPA sent a factfinding group to Colorado Springs as part of a nationwide tour to talk with residents who had been affected by the water contamination. They heard reports from people who had suffered health problems they believed to be related to PFAS and requests that the agency instigate PFAS drinking water standards.
In December, the results of a study of 220 south El Paso County residents were released by the Colorado School of Public Health and the Colorado School of Mines.
The study revealed extremely high levels of PFAS — 10-70 times higher than in the general U.S. population. A second, larger study began in February 2019.
That same month, the EPA released a plan for dealing with the toxic substances, including the intention of setting enforceable drinking water standards. Many El Paso County residents said it didn’t go far or fast enough.
Later in 2019, the Security and Fountain water districts started to build treatment plants based on the ion exchange system Widefield had instituted two years earlier. Widefield had found that the system worked better than activated carbon filters, removing at least six types of PFAS, and was more cost effective. The new water treatment plants were completed in 2021, at a cost of more than $41 million.
In August 2019, groundwater at the Air Force Academy was found to be contaminated with PFAS, although the Academy’s drinking water, supplied by Colorado Springs Utilities, was not affected. There were concerns that the chemicals at a firefighting training site had contaminated nearby wells, but tests later showed no well contamination above the EPA advisory levels.
ONGOING RESEARCH
Since 2017, the PFAS levels in Security, Widefield and Fountain’s water systems have been below the EPA’s advisory levels, but the agency is still working to develop enforceable standards for PFAS.
As of today, research is still going on to determine the health effects of PFAS in the human body. South El Paso County residents are among people in seven states participating in a new, federally funded study through the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. The study is expected to be completed in 2024.
In December 2021, the EPA announced that Colorado will receive $121 million to fund critical water needs in communities across the state.
CDPHE plans to distribute those funds to communities that need to address PFAS, lead and other toxic chemicals in water, as well as aging infrastructure.
The state’s revolving fund, which receives about $32 million per year in federal water and wastewater infrastructure funding, also will allocate money to address contaminants, with a focus on PFAS, among other projects.
El Paso County Public Health does not have regulatory authority but assists CDPHE with investigations and follow-up, said Kat McGarvy, water quality program manager.
Public drinking water systems are required to submit monthly test data and to monitor for about 92 chemicals, minerals and other agents that could be in drinking water, she said.
Test results, including PFAS levels, for individual water systems are posted at cdphe.colorado.gov.
“It’s my understanding that the public drinking water systems have been properly equipped to handle the mitigation for PFAS,” McGarvy said.
But after what they’ve been through for the past six years, Roth and some of her neighbors remain skeptical.
“I’m going to keep buying water, probably until I move,” she said. “I just don’t trust it.”