Colorado’s economy is performing well, unemployment is down, and the state is adding jobs. So why are businesses struggling? A major issue, economists say, is inflation.
The U.S. Labor Department said Feb. 10 that consumer prices rose by 7.5 percent year-over-year in January, exceeding analysts' expectations. The highest monthly increase since February 1982 was driven by cost increases for fuel, new and used vehicles, energy, electricity and food, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The Employment Cost Index, which tracks compensation costs for civilian workers, posted a 4 percent growth rate in 2021 — the highest in 20 years, with service occupations leading the way.
The causes of today’s inflation are complex, interrelated and market-driven, said Tom Binnings, senior partner at Summit Economics.
“There are three narratives out there,” Binnings said. “The first one is the most obvious — the pandemic has caused supply chain disruptions. The way the market manages shortages is to increase prices.”
The supply chain issue is dramatically affecting inflation now.
“The pandemic has been a lesson in just how vulnerable supply chains are to disruption,” Binnings said, “and that is still adjusting. I think there will be some longer-term effects, including the decision to bring some strategic manufacturing back home or closer to the United States.”
Wage increases are a sub-story to supply chain disruption, Binnings said.
“This is a more fundamental story,” he said. “It’s not just part of the pandemic — it is part of the generational transition, and the pandemic has accelerated it. … And then across the board, we have a shortage of labor that we haven’t experienced before.”
The second narrative is monetary inflation, which occurs “when any government is printing a lot of money, which we did to try to keep people safe and keep up everybody’s livelihood,” he said. “You have the same amount of goods and services, but we have more dollars chasing those goods and services.”
That hasn’t happened yet, Binnings said. As the currency of preference in many parts of the world, the U.S. dollar diffuses or gets captured in the form of profits, which drives up asset prices.
“The concern is that, in the long term, we’re going to have monetary inflation at some point,” he said.
The third narrative relates to concentration across industry sectors, where a larger market share goes to fewer firms.
“In markets where a few firms dominate, those firms have pricing power, and they can pass on growing costs to customers,” Binnings said. “The natural outcome of that would be higher prices.”
Higher demand due to the wealth effect — people who are seeing their homes and portfolios rise in value — would be a possible fourth narrative, he said.
Economists also see a real danger in “inflation expectations,” he said.
“Employees expect a good raise, and companies have to try to maintain that to keep their employment base, and then they try to pass it on to consumers,” Binnings said.
NEW KIND OF INFLATION
The multifaceted nature of today’s inflation differentiates it from inflation in the 1970s, when energy was the primary driver of price increases, said Tatiana Bailey, director of the UCCS Economic Forum.
“It’s a lot easier to fix one problem or even two problems, but the confluence of all these different factors makes it likely that this inflation is persistent,” Bailey said.
“To me, the biggest one is wage inflation, and it’s also the most dangerous, because that’s where you get into that wage-price spiral,” she said.
The components of inflation that have increased the most are everyday necessities that people can’t just stop buying.
“So you have consumers saying, ‘I’ve got to make more money because of this inflation,’ and employers are having to pay it, because they have no choice — they need the workers. Then those businesses are going to pass those cost increases back to the consumers,” she said.
Bailey said it doesn't appear inflation is going to slow down anytime soon,
“If I had to guess, I would say we’re not going to see any material decrease in prices in 2022,” she said.
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates to stem inflation.
“I think that’s going to create some instability,” Bailey said, “There’s always a contractionary impact from raising interest rates, and at the same time, stimulus payments are gone.” In addition, consumer confidence is dropping, and savings rates are falling.
“So I’m a little concerned about the confluence of the different things that could slow down our economy in 2022 and 2023,” she said.
However, if the Fed doesn’t hit the brakes too hard, “that can slow inflation without too much of a cascading effect. That’s what I’m hoping for, but I think it’s going to take a while.”
With the shortage of semiconductors, mostly made offshore, affecting supplies of many products, some people are wondering if Colorado Springs could again become a center for chip manufacturing, as it was in the 1980s.
In January, Microchip Technology announced that it will increase its output at its Colorado Springs plant and add 50-75 employees. In 2016, Microchip acquired Atmel Corp., a mainstay of local chip manufacturing since 1989.
Bailey said she is aware of talk among investors about putting money into start-up semiconductor companies in the United States or those that had a small presence and now are ramping up.
However, “it’s really hard to go from a global supply chain to a more geographically regional supply chain,” said Cecilia Harry, chief economic development officer at the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.
“I think the semiconductor industry is a great example of that,” she said. “These are not small investments, and a lot of these companies have very specialized equipment that is being purchased elsewhere, that has sometimes 12-18 months’ lead time.”
That said, “there’s absolutely an opportunity right now in the semiconductor industry, and we are using the available tools to show the semiconductor industry that this is a place where business can be done,” Harry said.
FIGHTING FOR SURVIVAL
Just a few months ago, people weren’t all that concerned about inflation, Harry said. “But now, we’re definitely hearing from a lot of different businesses that this is a concern,” she said. “You have employees whose paychecks aren’t going as far as they used to, and that is a challenge from a consumer perspective and a job satisfaction perspective.
“We’re hearing from businesses that not only are they trying to control costs, when they have supply chain issues related to inflation,” she said, “but they’re also trying to continue to manage their employees and keep job satisfaction high when it’s not necessarily possible to adjust salaries based on inflation at this point in time.”
Inflation’s impact on businesses varies from industry to industry. Manufacturers are challenged because of raw material supply issues; office-based companies are struggling with rising costs for maintaining an office, Harry said.
“With restaurants, they’re having the challenge not only with supplies, but those office costs on top of that,” she said.
Eric Brenner, owner and executive chef at Red Gravy, said prices have gone up across the board, even for unexpected items like linens.
“Linens are going to double in price,” Brenner said. “We are having to look at different options for something as simple as that.”
Other products, like certain liquors and wines, have been unavailable for months.
“We have to give up on that product or go to the local liquor store and pay retail prices,” Brenner said. “People are just going to have to accept that prices are going to go up. Hopefully, they’re grateful we’re even open.”
Some manufacturers and suppliers have moved to processed foods such as prebreaded chicken because they are more profitable than whole food items, he said.
“We had to choose whether we were going to stand our ground on quality or go with precut, prefabricated items,” Brenner said. “We chose to stick with our quality and our processes that our customers have grown to expect.”
Brenner said he made the decision to pay employees well and see where he could cut costs in other areas. That meant dropping some items from the menu.
“For the most part, our customers were very understanding,” he said.
“Overall, we haven’t raised our prices as of yet, but we’re watching our profit slip away incrementally.”
Jay Gust, owner of Ascent Restaurant Group, which includes TAPAteria, Pizzeria Rustica and Homa Café & Bar at Kinship Landing, said he may be forced to raise prices up to 10 percent within the next three months.
“What scares me is our rents are going through the roof,” Gust said. “What once was $20 a square foot now might be $35, which means you need to be doing more in revenue. … If we took our menu prices to scale of what inflation is, I would have to charge close to $25 a pizza, which means that a lot of my great regulars that come twice or three times a week probably are going to go to the pizzeria every other week.”
One way Gust and other restaurant owners have cut back on labor costs is to limit their hours.
“It’s almost like we took a couple steps back in decades in Colorado Springs,” Gust said, “like the streets get rolled up at 10 p.m.”
HOW BUSINESSES CAN COPE
While businesses can’t control price increases, there are a few things they can do to weather the inflationary storm.
“If possible, seriously consider automating,” Binnings advised. Loans may be available to assist business owners in doing that.
If it’s necessary to increase prices, “you need to remind your customers of why you had to do that,” he said. “And you have to be watching what your competitors do.”
Businesses in more concentrated industries, where bigger companies will be taking advantage of the situation, “you probably need to change your business model,” he said. For example, a restaurant might initiate more self-service or takeout.
Bailey said she knows a restaurant owner who attended a restaurant restructuring course that taught her how to change kitchen operations and redo her menu.
“She said, ‘I’m actually doing better now than I was before the pandemic,’” Bailey said. “To me, that’s what businesses need to do.”
