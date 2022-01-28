It was a Friday around lunchtime and Mark Henry, chef and owner of Rooster’s House of Ramen, was alone at his restaurant on Tejon Street preparing food for the evening dinner rush.
Normally, Rooster’s would open at 11 a.m. to serve lunch, but Henry decided that week to reduce the restaurant’s hours due to staff members calling out sick with COVID — or because they were exposed to it — as the Omicron variant tears through the city.
While Henry prepped, he noticed two women in their 60s lingering on the Rooster’s patio. He went outside to politely let them know that the restaurant is operating on modified hours and would be unable to serve them until later that afternoon.
“I saw your f--king website and your stupid f--king hours,” one of the women snapped back, Henry recalled.
Already angry, the woman said she’d seen Rooster’s featured in a recent newspaper article about food and drink trends for the new year. “How dare you advertise and then not be open?” she said. “It’s Friday at lunchtime. You’re losing a lot of money by not being open.”
Henry was mid-sentence explaining — again — the restaurant’s staffing challenges, when the woman slapped him across the face, knocking his glasses to the ground.
He was in complete shock. Henry is a 250-pound man with a long beard and tattoos — people typically don’t try to pick fights with him.
“That was the first time that a customer has ever truly made me feel like I wasn’t a member of the service and hospitality industry, but that I was a
servant,” Henry said. “She treated me less than a person.”
Over the past six years, Henry has sacrificed time with his four children, including his baby boy, to pour his time and energy into running Rooster’s. He sees the restaurant as a place for families to gather, be present and enjoy memorable food, and said it’s his honor to provide that space.
But he wonders if, during the pandemic, that has been lost on some of his neighbors.
Henry is among countless business owners across multiple industries facing a wave of aggressive behavior from customers during the pandemic, many angry about COVID-related rules or changes caused by staffing issues.
Restaurants, in particular, have borne the brunt of mostly verbal abuse from entitled guests who expect service to continue as normal, while conditions in the industry are anything but.
UNDER EXTREME STRESS
Henry emphasized that the woman who assaulted him represents the most extreme combative and argumentative behavior he and his staff have faced as the pandemic disrupts their services. But the incident does represent a broader lack of compassion and understanding from customers as the pandemic wreaks havoc on restaurant operations, said Henry and his business partner Sean Fitzgerald, who owns The Wobbly Olive, a tapas fusion restaurant and bar with two locations in the Springs.
Owners and chefs of independent restaurants, who order ingredients, build menus and price dishes, now have to navigate shortages and price hikes for certain food products caused by inflation and the strained worldwide supply chain. Sometimes imported ingredients become unavailable, forcing restaurants to remove menu items or find alternative ingredients that may not meet customers’ preferences for their favorite dish.
At Rooster’s, the signature ramen dish “Rippin Rooster” is centered around chicken, which is up nearly 40 percent in price, Henry said. He’s also had trouble ordering enough cabbage for the restaurant’s house-made kimchi and the availability of pork belly, he said, has been “like playing Russian roulette.”
Due to these issues and staffing challenges, including demands for higher wages, full-service restaurant menu prices in the United States increased by 6 percent from November 2020 to 2021, according to Restaurant Business, a national publication that tracks the commercial food service industry. Menu price inflation is the highest it’s been in 39 years, the publication reported.
WE RESERVE THE RIGHT...
It’s a lose/lose situation for restaurant owners, Fitzgerald said. They have to choose between finding alternate ingredients or raising menu prices to compensate for the increased cost of getting first-choice ingredients. Both make customers unhappy.
“If we raise prices, we’re in trouble. If we say there’s something on the menu and we can’t get it, we’re in trouble,” Fitzgerald said. “We get whiplash while also being the whipping boy.”
The supply chain issues have hit independent owners harder than corporate restaurant chains, because they order fresh and whole ingredients to make dishes from scratch rather than pre-prepared and frozen foods, said Eric Brenner, chef and owner of Red Gravy, a St. Louis-style Italian restaurant Downtown.
Red Gravy went without calamari and other seafood products for more than a month because of the cargo ship stuck in the Suez Canal last May, he said.
One customer who wanted to order the restaurant’s Calamari Fritti appetizer gave Brenner a hard time about the shortage. “Well, they have it at Olive Garden,” the customer said.
“I don’t have the energy to get into the fact that what they’re buying [at Olive Garden] is a prefabricated, prebreaded, novelty item,” Brenner said. “Those are places that don’t really teach their cooks how to cook. They just teach them to take something out of the freezer and throw it in the fryer.”
Food orders can also be backed up or halted by COVID-19 outbreaks at food packaging and distribution centers and among the drivers who transport ingredients to restaurants.
If any part of the ecosystem is disrupted — and these days, several are — independent restaurants bear the brunt of the consequences, Brenner said. Then they get hit on the other side by customers who have too-high expectations and a poor experience because of the disruptions.
Brenner has posted messages around Red Gravy reminding people to “Please Be Kind” and said if he senses an entitled or aggressive attitude from a customer when they walk in, he will not serve them. He’s encouraging other restaurant owners to do the same, and said the policy has reduced incidents where customers verbally abuse employees.
“In a way I’ve decided to become an advocate for our industry,” said Brenner, who published an op-ed in the Colorado Springs Independent, a sister publication of the Business Journal, in August 2021, urging customers to stop being rude to overburdened restaurant workers.
“You’re not going to be able to come in and demand whatever you want. Those days are gone,” he added. “We just survived a complete shutdown of our industry across the entire world. We should feel empowered in knowing that we are resilient and if we say ‘no’ to people, it’s going to be OK.”
COVID RULES
Restaurant owners in the Springs said they’ve also gotten grief from customers about their COVID-related health measures, both from people who want fewer restrictions and those who want more.
Henry, of Rooster’s, stopped requiring his staff to wear masks after the state and El Paso County Public Health lifted a mandate for vaccinated people in indoor settings last spring. Last month, while his staff was shorthanded and Henry was helping to serve guests, he said, a customer gave him an attitude about not wearing a mask.
“I am not required to wear a mask, and therefore I won’t be,” Henry said to the customer, who continued to scold him. He ultimately turned around, menus in hand, and declined to serve the table, recommending that they choose a restaurant that enforces a mask rule.
“After about three minutes, they huffed and they puffed and realized that they weren’t going to get service here, so they left,” he said.
The lack of public health mandates from the county and city of Colorado Springs means that restaurants can do what they feel is best for their staff and customers. However, it also means owners and managers don’t have local health guidance to fall back on when criticized for their rules, which often protect workers, Brenner said.
“We have to stand up for ourselves and for our decisions and then we have to obviously deal with any repercussions that come our way,” he said.
Red Gravy has had similar issues to Rooster’s but in the opposite direction; Brenner is limiting parties to 10 people and spacing tables out to prevent the spread of COVID. Just last week a customer tried to book two reservations for a large party to get around that rule, and yelled at Red Gravy’s bar manager about how the reservation limit was ruining his wife’s birthday celebration, he said.
“It does make people really upset,” Brenner said.
With all that restaurants are facing to stay open in the first place, Brenner has stopped paying attention to rude customers and online reviews, which he said have become a place for customers to vent about matters beyond his and his staff’s control. He said some people seem to have forgotten that restaurants are private businesses and can choose who and how to serve.
“I don’t care if people want to scream into the void of the internet because their lunch wasn’t perfect,” he said. “When did we get to a point where people feel so entitled that they could go into a business and make demands of people, or to berate them if they don’t get everything that they think they deserve?”
TURNING THE OTHER CHEEK
Henry has decided to take the high road despite being assaulted by the woman outside Rooster’s. Instead of dwelling on the attack, he revamped the restaurant’s menu last week, launching a full tea happy hour. Rooster’s also just completed a full renovation of its indoor space.
“Everybody’s broken. That’s what we’re here for,” he said. “Let us help inbibe and bring joy ... Let’s not lament in our sorrows.”
Henry even hesitated to tell his staff about the incident — he didn’t want their sympathy or for them to worry about their own safety. He is concerned about leaving staff alone at Rooster’s. However, he believes adding formal security to the restaurant would send a message that violence is expected from customers.
If restaurant owners ever got to that point, “I think it would make more sense to find something else to do,” Henry said.
“It’s a very slippery slope,” he added. “These acts of physical violence or aggression are the exception to the standard. I think where we run into problems is where we overreact and we make the exception the standard.”
