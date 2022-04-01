The way it’s laid out now, restaurateur Russ Ware says, Downtown Colorado Springs feels “a little one-dimensional.”
Most Downtown businesses are concentrated on and around Tejon Street running up and down the city’s core, and there’s much less activity spread out to the east and west, he said.
Case in point: CLAY Venues sits near Wahsatch and East Pikes Peak avenues, and to co-owner Becky Nuttall, her business feels off the beaten path — even though it’s just a couple blocks east of bustling South Nevada Avenue.
Ware is a partner in four Springs-based eateries, including Wild Goose Meeting House, Good Neighbors, and Epiphany, a restaurant/bar/venue that opened on South Tejon Street in November.
He’s also managing partner at The Well, a new four-restaurant food hall, coffee shop and bar that opened March 30 on East Pikes Peak Avenue near Weber Street. Ware is hoping that project — and a flurry of other new development, including the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Weidner Field — will help direct Downtown’s growth outward.
“I would like to believe that in 10, even maybe five years from now, you would get this sense that Downtown Colorado Springs is no longer this long, skinny thing that goes north and south,” said Ware, “but more of — it has two dimensions to it.
“I think this Colorado/Pikes Peak corridor is really important to that,” he added.
Downtown is starting to see major eastward growth, as hundreds of incoming apartment units and The Well’s opening are expected to encourage more storefront retail in spaces around Weber Street and Wahsatch Avenue.
Katie Frank, economic development manager for the Downtown Partnership, said multiple large apartment complexes under construction by national developers Greystar and Jackson Dearborn Partners, as well as an addition from the Springs-based Norwood Development Group, are drawing entrepreneurs’ attention to this eastern section of Downtown. She noted that several properties in the area have turned over in ownership within the last year.
At least four new apartment buildings are expected to be built by 2023 within about a five-block radius between Weber Street and Wahsatch Avenue, according to developer plans, and Frank said when all construction is completed, the area will have a “surge” of more than 1,000 apartment units.
“It’s a really good sign that is showing development and activity in these other sections of Downtown,” Frank said. “One thing I keep hearing over and over from people — whether it’s a small business owner, or developer, an investor — is they all just really want to be a part of the momentum that is happening right now.”
The prospect of significantly more people living, working and shopping around this section of Downtown is driving particular interest in storefront retail property, too, Frank said. Although she could not share details on any official plans for properties in the area yet, she said, “there’s definitely been conversations and interest.”
'UNDERUTILIZED'
Currently, there are several vacant or neglected properties and permanently closed businesses in this section of Downtown, ripe for transformation, Frank said.
Continued low vacancy rates for retail space in the city — which have persisted through the pandemic due to the Springs’ population growth and desirability as a place to live — have driven demand for “underutilized” properties in the area, she said.
“Within some of the other more established areas of Downtown, there just isn’t as much real estate, honestly, to acquire and to turn over. What we are seeing is some of these properties that have sat underutilized for years are now being bought up,” as are vacant lots and surfaces, she said. “Those are what developers are eyeing as these potential new development projects.”
Simon Penner, broker for Miramont Commercial, a non-residential real estate brokerage firm in the Springs, said there’s “more opportunity for growth” in this area of the city because it’s not as built up, and properties are cheaper than in “the core” of Downtown.
Penner said he’s currently negotiating a deal for a tenant at 324 E. Pikes Peak Ave. — the details of which he could not yet discuss, but called “considerable.” It’s an 18,000-square-foot space, he said, directly across the street from The Well. The other part of the building located on North Wahsatch Avenue is occupied by CLAY Venues, a wedding and event space.
Penner said 324 E. Pikes Peak still bears the signage of the former Antique Mall and the property underwent thousands of dollars worth of electricity and plumbing renovations, among other updates, to prepare for a new tenant.
“A considerable amount of improvements, in the neighborhood of $750,000, were made to that property, so that we can take advantage of that momentum,” he said, noting the increase in development and retail interest in that section of Downtown.
“A lot of the buildings in that ‘sector,’ if you will, have been aging not so well,” Penner added. “There’s going to be a need for these upgrades. The other thing is, you’ll probably see some buildings being torn down, like we have, you’ll see some of the single-family homes in that area torn down and new opportunities for development for retail and multifamily.”
The space now occupied by The Well, 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave, was completely transformed from at least three separate retail spaces. It’s now shared by the food hall and office space for the 10 foundations and philanthropic organizations that form The Philanthropy Collective, Ware said. The building’s parking lot on Weber Street was also turned into a patio and lawn space.
Together, the collective and the food hall are known as the 315 Collective, and The Well’s profits will help fund the organizations in the collective, he said. The vision for The Well is to serve as a meeting and event space for the collective’s employees and for foundation events, Ware said, but he also sees it as a cornerstone for community gathering.
“Rather than build this completely out as private office space, the idea was to really invest and put a lot of thought and strategy into making sure that it’s also a very public-facing and public welcoming space,” he said. “The benefits of that go from the really small and practical, to the larger and deeper — the small and practical being these folks have meetings and want to grab coffee with somebody, we could do it here. ...
“But then recognizing the value of spaces like this — when they’re done well, when they’re done strategically — for just what it means to the community, and how it builds community in a very tangible way,” he added.
INFILL AND URBAN RENEWAL
Some business owners located near The Well and the residential development underway on Weber Street and Wahsatch Avenue were reluctant to predict whether the growth would positively impact them. They indicated they were in a “wait-and- see mode.”
Tanya Anderson, who owns Springs in Bloom, a florist on East Colorado Avenue across from the 333 ECO Apartments, said although she’d prefer to see buildings repurposed rather than demolished (several were torn down to make way for the new apartment projects), the growth in the area is “exciting.”
But Anderson said she’s managing her expectations — when 333 ECO was completed in 2018, it didn’t result in a significant uptick in new business for Springs in Bloom, which some assumed it would.
“I think a lot of people had this idea that my business was going to explode,” she said. “We definitely get business from them, but not a measurable amount.”
Nuttall, who owns CLAY Venues with her husband, Aaron, is hopeful that the new apartments will lead to more name recognition for their event space, which opened in mid-2020.
“We get a lot of people who say, ‘Oh, we didn’t know you were here,’” Nuttall said. “It’s like ‘seven touches’ for people to remember you. So more people driving on Wahsatch will see our sign, more people walking, or if they’re going to a business that’s right next door, they’ll have more ‘touches’ with our name and hear it — so I think that’s good for us.”
Nuttall said they very deliberately chose Downtown for CLAY’s location; the couple lives Downtown and wanted the venue to be part of that community.
“Not a ton has changed since we leased the space,” Nuttall said of the vacancies around Pikes Peak and Wahsatch avenues — other than The Well and progress on Greystar’s closest new apartment building, Elan Pikes Peak, at 400 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
“But we’re excited to see more things coming in down there,” she added. “It definitely will change the feel a little bit. I think we still kind of have that feel of being a couple streets off of Downtown.”
Ware said he’s hoping The Well will capitalize on increased foot traffic in the area once the apartment complexes are complete.
“All of us that are in retail businesses Downtown, certainly, we anticipate and celebrate [that] the more bedrooms there are Downtown, the more people who live Downtown,” he said. “We are very, very pro-more-and-more-people living Downtown and the type of infill and urban renewal that creates density.”
Ware sees the residential build-up as the beginning of a circular development ecosystem that will lead to more businesses opening in the eastern section of Downtown. There’s such vast opportunity and demand for more retail, more restaurants and more homes across the Springs because of its growth, he said, and a population “hungry” for places to go out, especially after being locked down due to the pandemic.
“We were just talking about this the other day — that question of, when new things are coming along, do we worry about competition, or are there enough people?” Ware said. “I just think we’re not even anywhere close to that. … There’s a lot of demand — and I think space — for more places for people to come to, to be out in the community.”